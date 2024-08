Well here's another "holy shit" incident that will barely cause a ripple in the public consciousness: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/10m-cash-withdrawal-drove-secret-probe-into-whether-trump-took-money-from-egypt/ar-BB1r4PwG . Sorry for the long read!TL;DR - There's a very real possibility that in 2016, the Egyptian president sent $10m of his intelligence service's money to Trump, who then donated it 'from his own money' to his campaign. Bob Barr eventually quashed the investigation.