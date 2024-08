today's Vance-produced bilge ....



Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) characterized pregnancies resulting from rape or incest as “inconvenient” in a 2021 interview.



Said Vance: “It’s not whether women should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society.”