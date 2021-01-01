the fun never ends with this gobshite ....
Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) is drawing renewed scrutiny over his past remarks that the American gymnast Simone Biles, who won another Olympic all-around gold medal on Thursday, showed weakness when she withdrew from the previous Games because of a mental health issue, the New York Times reports.
Said Vance, on Fox News in 2021: I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people, not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments.