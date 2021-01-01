That's one that won't move the needle at all. One of Trump's core appeals is his perceived 'toughness,' and a black female athlete who is very publicly 'un-tough' is a symbol of almost everything his supporters think is wrong with Western society. She'd only make a better target for Vance if she were gay, too.



Trump literally could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and it wouldn't move the needle with his core. That's not who Democrats are aiming for. It's the moderates and independents who suddenly feel like they now have a genuine choice.Still bloody insane, like. Trump has been openly proclaiming an effective end to democracy on the national level and people all over the US were going "meh, Biden's old." It took Biden withdrawing for people to wake the fuck up and start to realise what the fuck Trump is. Like they didn't already have to live through four years of the feckless, selfish fucker who got impeached twice and is a convicted felon.