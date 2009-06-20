« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted  (Read 480198 times)

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
There's your ad campaign Democrats

Quote
After repeating his usual unfounded claims about mail-in voting, Trump launched into an appeal directed at Christian voters. Christians, get out and vote! yelled Trump. Just this time. You wont have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? Itll be fixed! Itll be fine! You wont have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians! He added, You gotta get out and vote. In four years, you dont have to vote again. Well have it fixed so good, youre not gonna have to vote.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-if-reelected-wont-have-to-vote-fixed-1235069397/
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Harris should just say, "Vote for me and you will get another vote in four years time - it's called democracy".
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:45:41 am
Even if that explanation were true, do they actually think it's acceptable for a president to give out (unflagged) sarcastic medical advice that could - and, in at least one case, did - kill people?

Yep some folk acted on Trumps madness.

https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2023-07-13/did-americans-actually-drink-bleach-during-the-covid-19-pandemic
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Jim Jones had to put his poison in Kool Aid for his followers. Trump got his people to swig bleach straight from the bottle.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:51:41 am


I think that post needs a bit of context WAP.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Trump has called Kamala a bum.

Words fail me.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:21:26 pm
Trump has called Kamala a bum.

Words fail me.
I heard that a little earlier - just terrible. Have you seen this?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FOGTCKQklPQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FOGTCKQklPQ</a>
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:22:25 am
There's your ad campaign Democrats
That should scare the hell out of America.
Thinking about it, Trumps going into meltdown, he thought he had this election in the bag now he's lost control. he's panicking
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Crazy Donald has a nice ring to it.

Ads with string after string of his manic mike moments should be enough to convince many of them.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:41:15 pm
That should scare the hell out of America.
Thinking about it, Trumps going into meltdown, he thought he had this election in the bag now he's lost control. he's panicking

Thankfully, he can't help himself reveal his true intentions despite his earlier claim that he knew nothing about Project 25. Frottage and Reform were promising zero NHS waiting lists, without the disclaimer that this would be achieved by closing down the NHS.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:41:15 pm
That should scare the hell out of America.
Thinking about it, Trumps going into meltdown, he thought he had this election in the bag now he's lost control. he's panicking

I get the impression that before Harris there has been a lot of apathy among the electorate with a lot of voters unimpressed and uninspired by either candidate, purely on age, people just don't want to vote for them. I read somewhere that a lot Americans don't even pay much attention to the campaigns and all the 'noise' until the last few weeks before the election. The introduction of Harris to the race has generated some interest, she offers something different rather than the 'same old farts'.   
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 02:14:23 pm
I get the impression that before Harris there has been a lot of apathy among the electorate with a lot of voters unimpressed and uninspired by either candidate, purely on age, people just don't want to vote for them. I read somewhere that a lot Americans don't even pay much attention to the campaigns and all the 'noise' until the last few weeks before the election. The introduction of Harris to the race has generated some interest, she offers something different rather than the 'same old farts'.

Aye. Before Biden stepped aside, all the talk was, "Is this the best America can do for presidential candidates?" Now all the emphasis on age and cognitive ability has been thrown onto Team Trump. Harris comes across as strong and confident; Trump's inane ramblings will come under renewed scrutiny - or they should anyway.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:39:15 pm
I heard that a little earlier - just terrible. Have you seen this?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FOGTCKQklPQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FOGTCKQklPQ</a>

One of the wild things about that speech is that in the midst of the madness he says "I'm not Christian". Dems should pounce on that, he's been pretending to be one all this time, what with his photo stunt outside the church and selling Trump bibles. You can't be an atheist Republican president, that's even worse than being a Muslim like Barack HUSSEIN Obama!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 02:38:24 pm
One of the wild things about that speech is that in the midst of the madness he says "I'm not Christian". Dems should pounce on that, he's been pretending to be one all this time, what with his photo stunt outside the church and selling Trump bibles. You can't be an atheist Republican president, that's even worse than being a Muslim like Barack HUSSEIN Obama!
I thought he said, "I'm a Christian," to be honest but I could be wrong. I wonder how his supporters and champions of freedom will explain away the fact that their master has openly admitted his desire to be a dictator.

Expect "He was joking," or "You took his words out of context," or "he's just referring to the fact that the evil Dems can't rig elections."
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 02:57:26 pm
I thought he said, "I'm a Christian," to be honest but I could be wrong. I wonder how his supporters and champions of freedom will explain away the fact that their master has openly admitted his desire to be a dictator.

Expect "He was joking," or "You took his words out of context," or "he's just referring to the fact that the evil Dems can't rig elections."
They won't, because they are completely OK with it.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:13:36 pm
Thankfully, he can't help himself reveal his true intentions despite his earlier claim that he knew nothing about Project 25. Frottage and Reform were promising zero NHS waiting lists, without the disclaimer that this would be achieved by closing down the NHS.
That's what's so shocking, he's openly stating he intends to stitch up all future elections. we can understand the cranks and loons falling for it but 10s millions. how is that possible, shocking.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 02:14:23 pm
I get the impression that before Harris there has been a lot of apathy among the electorate with a lot of voters unimpressed and uninspired by either candidate, purely on age, people just don't want to vote for them. I read somewhere that a lot Americans don't even pay much attention to the campaigns and all the 'noise' until the last few weeks before the election. The introduction of Harris to the race has generated some interest, she offers something different rather than the 'same old farts'.
Yeah, it's hard to fight the negative image of 2 old men fighting out a election, even I felt that at the last election but at least Biden proved himself.
I know am biased but the only voters who seem clued up are the Dem voters. ive seen plenty of Republican voters interviews, they are clueless. I remember one family who they call Trailer trash saying they will be voting for Republican and MTG at the last election. interviewer asked them if there concerned about MTG views, they were mystified, interviewer brought up all her crazy CT views etc. they were all looking at each other wondering what to say, they knew nothing about her.


Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:00:55 pm
That's what's so shocking, he's openly stating he intends to stitch up all future elections. we can understand the cranks and loons falling for it but 10s millions. how is that possible, shocking. Yeah, it's hard to fight the negative image of 2 old men fighting out a election, even I felt that at the last election but at least Biden proved himself.
I know am biased but the only voters who seem clued up are the Dem voters. ive seen plenty of Republican voters interviews, they are clueless. I remember one family who they call Trailer trash saying they will be voting for Republican and MTG at the last election. interviewer asked them if there concerned about MTG views, they were mystified, interviewer brought up all her crazy CT views etc. they were all looking at each other wondering what to say, they knew nothing about her.

I thought this was an interesting article about his appeal and why his gaffes and misdemeanours work for him with his voters.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jul/26/donald-trump-americans-vote-psychology
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:22:25 am
There's your ad campaign Democrats


"If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy."
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:08:54 pm
I thought this was an interesting article about his appeal and why his gaffes and misdemeanours work for him with his voters.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jul/26/donald-trump-americans-vote-psychology
Interesting, he says something ive mentioned a few times but he phrases it differently. many people are given opinions, the Torys have done this for decades, they just blew it at this election so I don't think this just applies to Woman and Trump supporters but part of the problem definitely has something to do with psychology.

I think you have to look for common denominators to make sense of it all.
Trump supporters love CTs. this shouldn't be underestimated, CT lovers don't really question with logic like the rest of us, some people just love to look for the CTs as it makes it all far more interesting and exciting.  ive yet to hear 1 Trump supporter talking sense at any Trump rally, they have all these crazy opinions to defend Trump etc. crazy opinions on Biden and the Dems.

The biggest eye opener for me was watching a few documentary's on Qanon, the psychology behind how Qanon supporters think. they figure all these opinions out for themselves from all the little clues they see so nobody has conned them. they saw through all the bullshit we all fall for, that's a very powerful thing to fight against.
I imagine all those Qanon supporters have always been Trump supporters.


 They assume, for instance, that women vote as women on the basis of womens interests rather than explore the perspectives and identities through which Trumps followers and Trump himself define their interests. That is, how they divide the world into us and them.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:01:04 pm
I think that post needs a bit of context WAP.

Sorry mate.

Have a look at what this c*nt just said.

Quote
You wont have to do it anymore. Four years, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You wont have to vote anymore. In four years, you wont have to vote again.


Better  ;D
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
"I love you Christians, I'm not Christian, I love you Christians"  :lmao :lmao
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:33:47 pm
Sorry mate.

Have a look at what this c*nt just said.


Better  ;D
there ya go.  :)
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
the fun never ends with this gobshite.....

Bombshell report in NYT today,
@JDVance
 said "I hate the police" and "The more white people feel like voting for Trump, the more Black people will suffer. I really believe that."


https://x.com/NathanJRobinson/status/1817203566924169537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1817203566924169537%7Ctwgr%5Eb5e0aeb4cb09d9c1cc4e926a7096988af78f1b74%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bigsoccer.com%2Fthreads%2Fso-trumps-veep.2129755%2Fpage-16
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
I'm half expecting video footage of him goosestepping in full Nazi regalia to appear or else it will turn out that he was mates with Epstein or something.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
I'm half expecting video footage of him goosestepping in full Nazi regalia to appear or else it will turn out that he was mates with Epstein or something.
he was.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:39:15 pm
I heard that a little earlier - just terrible. Have you seen this?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FOGTCKQklPQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FOGTCKQklPQ</a>

"Project 2025? Project 2025? Never heard of it. Don't worry folks.. it's not like these things get recorded.. I can say this, but it won't be noticed.. we'll be fine.. Project 2025? Nah."

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
@Studgotelli, apologies if i missed your response but you recently said Trump wasn't a threat to democracy. Subsequently,  you received  numerous reponses questioning the veracity of that statement and pointing out clear flaws in that argument. I'm just wondering if you are you still standing over that assertion?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:59:36 pm
They won't, because they are completely OK with it.

An Ipsos poll published in June and commissioned by the Earth4All non-profit and the Global Commons Alliance found that 41% of Americans believe having a strong leader who does not have to bother with parliament and elections is a very good or fairly good way to govern.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Vance is the gift that keeps giving ....

(note: this is behind a paywall - I wasn't able to copy over the images it shows of these emails)

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/27/us/jd-vance-emails-transgender-classmate-highlights.html
By The New York Times
July 27, 2024, 5:03 a.m. ET
As Senator JD Vance seeks the vice presidency, a former Yale Law School classmate and friend has shared about 90 of their emails and text messages, mostly from 2014 through 2017, with The New York Times.

The emails add to an existing body of evidence showing how Mr. Vance pivoted from a strong opponent of former President Donald J. Trump to his running mate. They also provide an insight into a cultural willingness by Mr. Vance to accept his classmate, Sofia Nelson, who is transgender.

Nelson, now a public defender in Detroit, said the two were once close friends, but had a falling out in 2021, when Mr. Vance said publicly that he supported an Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for minors. Now, Nelson, who opposes the Trump-Vance ticket, hopes the emails will inform the opinion of voters about Mr. Vance.
In response, a spokesman for the Vance campaign said in a statement that it was unfortunate for someone to share decade-old private conversations between friends.

Senator Vance values his friendships with individuals across the political spectrum, the statement said. He has been open about the fact that some of his views from a decade ago began to change after becoming a dad and starting a family, and he has thoroughly explained why he changed his mind on President Trump. Despite their disagreements, Senator Vance cares for Sofia and wishes Sofia the very best.

Here are five revealing exchanges in their correspondence:

Oct. 23, 2014
I hate the police.
In October 2014, in the wake of the killing of Michael Brown, a Black 18-year-old, by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo., Nelson raised the idea of requiring that police officers wear body cameras.
Mr. Vance responded with sympathy for those upset by the police violence.

Dec. 9, 2015
What seems different to me is that the Republican Party offers nothing thats as attractive as the demagogue.
In 2015, Mr. Vance was opposed to Mr. Trumps candidacy.
In December of that year, Nelson wrote to Mr. Vance that a Muslim friend had said that women wearing hijabs no longer felt safe doing simple things like going to the grocery store.
Mr. Vance responded, referring to Mr. Trump as a demagogue.

June 29, 2016
I recognize now that this may not accurately reflect how you think of yourself, and for that Im really sorry.
In his book, Hillbilly Elegy, Mr. Vance referred to Nelson as a lesbian, and later sent a note to apologize.
Nelson wrote back the same day, calling Mr. Vance buddy and thanking him for being sweet, adding, If you had written gender queer radical pragmatist nobody would know what you mean. Nelson asked for an autographed copy, then signed off with, Love, Sofia.

Sept. 22, 2016
The more white people feel like voting for Trump, the more Black people will suffer.
In September 2016, Mr. Vance shared a piece on implicit bias that he wrote for The New York Times following Hillary Clintons ill-fated basket of deplorables comment, thanking Nelson in the email for helping inform his thinking in developing the essay.

Oct. 4, 2016
A morally reprehensible human being.
As the 2016 election neared, Nelson wrote of plans to go door-knocking for Mrs. Clinton.
Mr. Vance, living in California at the time, wrote that Im counting my lucky stars that I live in a place where I dont have to vote for her (because the margin will be so huge), because I know I could never support Trump if it really mattered.
Still, like many, Mr. Vance predicted that Mrs. Clinton would prevail, and called Mr. Trump a disaster.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
"Don, You told me you vetted this guy!"  "Turns out he hates my guts."  "Not many people know this, but the reason I didn't want to name a son DJT Jr. was in case he turned out to be a loser."

"If I lose to that ________- ________, we're done!"
