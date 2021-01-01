There's your ad campaign Democrats
After repeating his usual unfounded claims about mail-in voting, Trump launched into an appeal directed at Christian voters. Christians, get out and vote! yelled Trump. Just this time. You wont have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? Itll be fixed! Itll be fine! You wont have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians! He added, You gotta get out and vote. In four years, you dont have to vote again. Well have it fixed so good, youre not gonna have to vote.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-if-reelected-wont-have-to-vote-fixed-1235069397/