Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 21, 2024, 06:44:15 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 19, 2024, 06:08:05 am
Trump pays tribute to Pennsylvania firefighter killed in rally shooting. Misspells name.



Trump kissing dead man's helmet.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 21, 2024, 07:23:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 21, 2024, 06:44:15 pm
Trump kissing dead man's helmet.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 21, 2024, 10:53:59 pm
Trump was so low energy and dithering when he spoke at the convention.


Low Energy Don is TOO OLD to be president. :P
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 21, 2024, 11:18:45 pm
He's denied knowing about Project 2025 numerous times now despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, he's clearly concerned about it.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 21, 2024, 11:26:29 pm
Quote from: Giono on July 21, 2024, 10:53:59 pm
Trump was so low energy and dithering when he spoke at the convention.


Low Energy Don is TOO OLD to be president. :P

Trump now becomes the oldest Presidential Nominee in history.

Also:

Donald Trump contributed $6,000 to Kamala Harris when she ran for California attorney general.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 22, 2024, 10:40:04 am
 Kamala Harris campaign add ... they are flying -
https://x.com/JohnOBrennan2/status/1815106136544338037?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 22, 2024, 10:46:05 am
Superb and I expect much more to come.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 22, 2024, 11:35:57 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 21, 2024, 11:26:29 pm
Trump now becomes the oldest Presidential Nominee in history.

Also:

Donald Trump contributed $6,000 to Kamala Harris when she ran for California attorney general.
Kamala Harris might start off the debate with:

'First of all Donald, thank you for donating $5,000 to my California Attorney General race in 2011, and a further $1,000 two years later. It was unnecessary, but appreciated. Now,...'

:)
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 22, 2024, 11:37:49 am
Quote from: dutchkop on July 22, 2024, 10:40:04 am
Kamala Harris campaign add ... they are flying -
https://x.com/JohnOBrennan2/status/1815106136544338037?
Quote from: John C on July 22, 2024, 10:46:05 am
Superb and I expect much more to come.
The ad is from 2020. But yes, stuff like that would be good.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 22, 2024, 03:07:52 pm
Pow!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jAdVzwwv55M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jAdVzwwv55M</a>
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 22, 2024, 03:11:41 pm
Andy do you want to share some bullet points about the video, and why it's worth a watch? That would be normal procedure
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 22, 2024, 03:29:03 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 22, 2024, 03:11:41 pm
Andy do you want to share some bullet points about the video, and why it's worth a watch? That would be normal procedure


It's about Trump running away from debate.

Makes the point that she is an experienced prosecuter that goes after sexual predators - of which he is one

Makes the point that she goes after people that defraud the American people using such things like education - of which he is one



Just a general overview of why Trump is running scared and why she would be a great choice - also mentions his views on women 'being punished' if they 'choose' abortion and her fight for womens rights.



Also shares and looks at the ad she's running which was mentioned earlier by DutchKop

I found it an interesting watch. You may not.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 22, 2024, 06:24:28 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ORlZReciLmM&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ORlZReciLmM&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>

If you want to avoid reading or listening to Trump's "truths", Farron Cousins points out that everything that the Republicans have been doing for two years was about either taking down Joe Biden, or hurting him by taking down his son, Hunter. Two years of "impeachment" investigations and hearings, so-called whistle blowers, and constant TV interviews where they insisted wrong doing had been done and that they were so close to having the evidence to move forward with an impeachment vote. With the result being that this Congress has been the most unproductive in modern history.

Two years of trying to stitch up Biden the same way they stitched up Clinton over Benghazi back in 2016 - and all that effort has just evaporated like a fart in the wind because their target basically just upped and walked away.

Democrats might have some logistical issues to deal with now, but Republicans now have barely four months to try and pivot to a new attack line against Harris. Everything the House has been working towards will now suddenly have to be jettisoned as they all scramble to come up with something.

In a way, Biden has sold them a dummy.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 22, 2024, 06:31:31 pm
It's like they can't handle being pulled up for being lying shithouses



The other day..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9eHfi7igiMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9eHfi7igiMk</a>


Frottage with Emily Maitlis asking him why he's not arsed about doing his job in Clacton.

Frottage: "I have friends, I don't know whether you do or not.. Maybe you don't.."

Ooooh. Tetchy.






4 months ago.. Marjorie Taylor Green tells Emily Maitlis to fuck off...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oSOPrEb8lz4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oSOPrEb8lz4</a>





Majorie Taylor Green spewing up her ring against another journalist

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tkD9M45eYJM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tkD9M45eYJM</a>




2 years ago Majorie Taylor Green again.. Telling a UK journalist to go back to their country

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SYdiYIs0p2Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SYdiYIs0p2Y</a>


Kari Lake a few days back losing her shit against Emily Maitlis and getting personal as well


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qvwKYu-d3kE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qvwKYu-d3kE</a>


Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 22, 2024, 06:35:56 pm
That Taylor Green is evil.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
July 22, 2024, 06:45:03 pm
This is great - again not the most recent, but pretty interesting stuff - once again involving Marjarie Taylor Greene



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lhdbCIOa4js" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lhdbCIOa4js</a>



She had some flashcards. So did Jamie Raskin...



Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Yesterday at 03:30:57 pm
The Republicans are pretty stupid not to have some proper dirt ready to go if Harris took over the nomination. It seems their main line of attack is to call her a DEI candidate, which is utterly puerile and morally bereft, and doesn't hold up when you look at her career achievements. Hope they continue to say the quiet bit out loud and drive away anyone with a modicum of decency.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Yesterday at 03:39:29 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5EdYcCnbx-o&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5EdYcCnbx-o&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Yesterday at 03:54:08 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 03:30:57 pm
The Republicans are pretty stupid not to have some proper dirt ready to go if Harris took over the nomination. It seems their main line of attack is to call her a DEI candidate, which is utterly puerile and morally bereft, and doesn't hold up when you look at her career achievements. Hope they continue to say the quiet bit out loud and drive away anyone with a modicum of decency.

To be honest, not having a plan for her and others is campaign malpractice.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Yesterday at 04:04:08 pm
Kamala and Mrs. Vance.

Nick Fuentes and Modi will face difficult choices.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Yesterday at 04:08:27 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 03:54:08 pm
To be honest, not having a plan for her and others is campaign malpractice.

She's been interning for 4 years.  What's to attack?

Although Stephen Miller is likely creating Commie disinfo as we speak.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 03:40:02 am
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 04:25:51 am
I can hear the repeated annoying beeping sound as Musk walks this back.




https://www.reuters.com/world/us/musk-says-he-never-said-hell-donate-45-million-trump-2024-07-24/
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 02:27:31 pm
Quote
BREAKING: Elon Musk BAILS on Trump, says hes not committing $45 million/mo and not going to subscribe to a cult of personality.

Says the guy whose entire point the last 25 years has been creating a tech cult of personality.

Does this also mean JD Vance is DONE as VP?

https://bsky.app/profile/tristansnell.bsky.social/post/3kxyjibe7gr22

Tesla reported a 45% drop in profits yesterday, and their big "robo taxi" demonstration seems to have been pushed back a few months too.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 03:28:15 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:25:51 am
I can hear the repeated annoying beeping sound as Musk walks this back.




https://www.reuters.com/world/us/musk-says-he-never-said-hell-donate-45-million-trump-2024-07-24/

He "fully endorses" Trump yet now he won't "subscribe to a cult of personality"?

Haha. Musk has been dummied by Biden too.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 04:39:17 pm
House Rs just adjourned for two months. They are running scared. They don't have the money to defend the House. Trump is hoarding their campaign funds. I guess they try to use time instead. It's a risk, too, because Democrats will have more money and more time now. I hope they make the most of it. Harris has turned the tables. I hope House Democrats can run them now.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 04:43:13 pm
I think it's just one month
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 04:51:02 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:43:13 pm
I think it's just one month
I read it was Sept. 9th. So, 6 weeks. Not two months. July has escaped me. Still a long time!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 05:49:45 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:47:22 pm
Project 2025
Page 451:  The only valid family is a working father married to a stay-at-home mother and their children.

Page 478: Adoptions will only be allowed by a family unit consisting of a married mother and father.

I'm amazed they had the discipline to not use the word "Christian" in both of those.


And the hillbilly cuntknuckle wrote the foreword to the book  ;D
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 05:56:09 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:25:51 am
I can hear the repeated annoying beeping sound as Musk walks this back.




https://www.reuters.com/world/us/musk-says-he-never-said-hell-donate-45-million-trump-2024-07-24/

"Warning! Fat Arse Reversing!"
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 05:57:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:47:22 pm
Project 2025
Page 451:  The only valid family is a working father married to a stay-at-home mother and their children.

Page 478: Adoptions will only be allowed by a family unit consisting of a married mother and father.

I'm amazed they had the discipline to not use the word "Christian" in both of those.

Apparently this isn't true according to various factcheckers. There is no reference to either statement in the document
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 06:03:20 pm
His movie really sucks.  No way he made much on it.

Made a lot on the book.  Hopefully lost it producing the flick.

Hopefully turn it into the Hillbilly Eulogy.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 06:19:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:47:22 pm
Project 2025
Page 451:  The only valid family is a working father married to a stay-at-home mother and their children.
That's all kinds of fucked up.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:47:22 pm
Page 478: Adoptions will only be allowed by a family unit consisting of a married mother and father.
Doesn't state they need be married to each other!
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:47:22 pm
I'm amazed they had the discipline to not use the word "Christian" in both of those.
I'm amazed they did not have anyone proofread it. :)
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 06:20:47 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:57:29 pm
Apparently this isn't true according to various factcheckers. There is no reference to either statement in the document
Well. That's spoiled it.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 06:25:45 pm
A New Poll Shows Project 2025 Gets Less Popular the More Voters Learn About It

https://truthout.org/articles/a-new-poll-shows-project-2025-gets-less-popular-the-more-voters-learn-about-it/

New polling out on Tuesday suggests that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trumps best hope for Project 2025, the far-right policy agenda that at least 140 of his former administration officials helped craft, was that most Americans would remain unfamiliar with it.

Over the past month, though, a growing number of voters have learned more about the 900-page plan spearheaded by the right-wing Heritage Foundation  and public opinion of the agenda has plummeted as its become more widely known.

Progressive polling firm Navigator Research found in a survey conducted between July 11-14 that 54% of Americans were familiar with Project 2025, which calls for the weakening and eradication of federal agencies and the consolidation of power with the president, the elimination of job protections of thousands of federal employees, and the withdrawal of mifepristone  a pill used in a majority of abortions in the U.S.  from the market.

Thats an increase of 25 percentage points from Navigators poll on Project 2025 just one month ago, said the firm.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 06:30:03 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:57:29 pm
Apparently this isn't true according to various factcheckers. There is no reference to either statement in the document
yep you're right.  just checked.

damnit!!!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 11:24:48 pm
Funny but also shows just how bad a President Trump was. way out of his depth and me me me.

https://x.com/DrEliDavid/status/1815819863233052809
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Today at 11:41:44 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:24:48 pm
Funny but also shows just how bad a President Trump was. way out of his depth and me me me.

https://x.com/DrEliDavid/status/1815819863233052809
that's fantastic.  reminds you how the media allowed the Twat to lower expectations / standards.
