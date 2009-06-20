<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ORlZReciLmM&ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ORlZReciLmM&ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>



If you want to avoid reading or listening to Trump's "truths", Farron Cousins points out that everything that the Republicans have been doing for two years was about either taking down Joe Biden, or hurting him by taking down his son, Hunter. Two years of "impeachment" investigations and hearings, so-called whistle blowers, and constant TV interviews where they insisted wrong doing had been done and that they were so close to having the evidence to move forward with an impeachment vote. With the result being that this Congress has been the most unproductive in modern history.



Two years of trying to stitch up Biden the same way they stitched up Clinton over Benghazi back in 2016 - and all that effort has just evaporated like a fart in the wind because their target basically just upped and walked away.



Democrats might have some logistical issues to deal with now, but Republicans now have barely four months to try and pivot to a new attack line against Harris. Everything the House has been working towards will now suddenly have to be jettisoned as they all scramble to come up with something.



In a way, Biden has sold them a dummy.