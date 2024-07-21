« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted  (Read 462982 times)

Offline PaulF

  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8480 on: July 21, 2024, 06:44:15 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 19, 2024, 06:08:05 am
Trump pays tribute to Pennsylvania firefighter killed in rally shooting. Misspells name.



Trump kissing dead man's helmet.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8481 on: July 21, 2024, 07:23:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 21, 2024, 06:44:15 pm
Trump kissing dead man's helmet.

Online Giono

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8482 on: July 21, 2024, 10:53:59 pm »
Trump was so low energy and dithering when he spoke at the convention.


Low Energy Don is TOO OLD to be president. :P
Online Schmidt

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8483 on: July 21, 2024, 11:18:45 pm »
He's denied knowing about Project 2025 numerous times now despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, he's clearly concerned about it.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8484 on: July 21, 2024, 11:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Giono on July 21, 2024, 10:53:59 pm
Trump was so low energy and dithering when he spoke at the convention.


Low Energy Don is TOO OLD to be president. :P

Trump now becomes the oldest Presidential Nominee in history.

Also:

Donald Trump contributed $6,000 to Kamala Harris when she ran for California attorney general.

Offline dutchkop

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8485 on: Yesterday at 10:40:04 am »
 Kamala Harris campaign add ... they are flying -
https://x.com/JohnOBrennan2/status/1815106136544338037?
Offline John C

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8486 on: Yesterday at 10:46:05 am »
Superb and I expect much more to come.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8487 on: Yesterday at 11:35:57 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 21, 2024, 11:26:29 pm
Trump now becomes the oldest Presidential Nominee in history.

Also:

Donald Trump contributed $6,000 to Kamala Harris when she ran for California attorney general.
Kamala Harris might start off the debate with:

'First of all Donald, thank you for donating $5,000 to my California Attorney General race in 2011, and a further $1,000 two years later. It was unnecessary, but appreciated. Now,...'

:)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8488 on: Yesterday at 11:37:49 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 10:40:04 am
Kamala Harris campaign add ... they are flying -
https://x.com/JohnOBrennan2/status/1815106136544338037?
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:46:05 am
Superb and I expect much more to come.
The ad is from 2020. But yes, stuff like that would be good.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8489 on: Yesterday at 03:07:52 pm »
Pow!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jAdVzwwv55M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jAdVzwwv55M</a>
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8490 on: Yesterday at 03:11:41 pm »
Andy do you want to share some bullet points about the video, and why it's worth a watch? That would be normal procedure
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8491 on: Yesterday at 03:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 03:11:41 pm
Andy do you want to share some bullet points about the video, and why it's worth a watch? That would be normal procedure


It's about Trump running away from debate.

Makes the point that she is an experienced prosecuter that goes after sexual predators - of which he is one

Makes the point that she goes after people that defraud the American people using such things like education - of which he is one



Just a general overview of why Trump is running scared and why she would be a great choice - also mentions his views on women 'being punished' if they 'choose' abortion and her fight for womens rights.



Also shares and looks at the ad she's running which was mentioned earlier by DutchKop

I found it an interesting watch. You may not.
Online Red Beret

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8492 on: Yesterday at 06:24:28 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ORlZReciLmM&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ORlZReciLmM&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>

If you want to avoid reading or listening to Trump's "truths", Farron Cousins points out that everything that the Republicans have been doing for two years was about either taking down Joe Biden, or hurting him by taking down his son, Hunter. Two years of "impeachment" investigations and hearings, so-called whistle blowers, and constant TV interviews where they insisted wrong doing had been done and that they were so close to having the evidence to move forward with an impeachment vote. With the result being that this Congress has been the most unproductive in modern history.

Two years of trying to stitch up Biden the same way they stitched up Clinton over Benghazi back in 2016 - and all that effort has just evaporated like a fart in the wind because their target basically just upped and walked away.

Democrats might have some logistical issues to deal with now, but Republicans now have barely four months to try and pivot to a new attack line against Harris. Everything the House has been working towards will now suddenly have to be jettisoned as they all scramble to come up with something.

In a way, Biden has sold them a dummy.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8493 on: Yesterday at 06:31:31 pm »
It's like they can't handle being pulled up for being lying shithouses



The other day..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9eHfi7igiMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9eHfi7igiMk</a>


Frottage with Emily Maitlis asking him why he's not arsed about doing his job in Clacton.

Frottage: "I have friends, I don't know whether you do or not.. Maybe you don't.."

Ooooh. Tetchy.






4 months ago.. Marjorie Taylor Green tells Emily Maitlis to fuck off...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oSOPrEb8lz4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oSOPrEb8lz4</a>





Majorie Taylor Green spewing up her ring against another journalist

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tkD9M45eYJM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tkD9M45eYJM</a>




2 years ago Majorie Taylor Green again.. Telling a UK journalist to go back to their country

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SYdiYIs0p2Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SYdiYIs0p2Y</a>


____________________

Kari Lake a few days back losing her shit against Emily Maitlis and getting personal as well


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qvwKYu-d3kE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qvwKYu-d3kE</a>


Offline spen71

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8494 on: Yesterday at 06:35:56 pm »
That Taylor Green is evil.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8495 on: Yesterday at 06:45:03 pm »
This is great - again not the most recent, but pretty interesting stuff - once again involving Marjarie Taylor Greene



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lhdbCIOa4js" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lhdbCIOa4js</a>



She had some flashcards. So did Jamie Raskin...



Online GreatEx

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8496 on: Today at 03:30:57 pm »
The Republicans are pretty stupid not to have some proper dirt ready to go if Harris took over the nomination. It seems their main line of attack is to call her a DEI candidate, which is utterly puerile and morally bereft, and doesn't hold up when you look at her career achievements. Hope they continue to say the quiet bit out loud and drive away anyone with a modicum of decency.
Online Red Beret

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8497 on: Today at 03:39:29 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5EdYcCnbx-o&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5EdYcCnbx-o&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
