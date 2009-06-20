« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8440 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:21:53 pm
Trump at his first event, in a chastened voice: "That was a close call, a horrible thing, an amazing thing.  In many ways it changes your attitude, your viewpoint on life."
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8441 on: Yesterday at 10:49:45 pm
Maitlis corners Frottage in Milwaukee as he looks to kiss the ring of Trump.  His defensiveness at Maitlis questions on why exactly he is there kicks in about 1.22mins.

https://x.com/TheNewsAgents/status/1813800868531323087?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8442 on: Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
Maitlis Is playing a blinder!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8443 on: Today at 02:22:25 am
Lou Dobbs has died. Oh, well. There you go. Him and Roger Ailes finally reunited.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8444 on: Today at 03:14:02 am
Vance is a Manchurian Candidate.

Manufactured.

A decent writer scheming his way into the WH.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams that I could be nominated v.p."  Yeah right, Butthead.

Thiel has 2 puppets.  Don jr and JD.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8445 on: Today at 03:18:32 am
Kid Rock, introducing Trump. Good grief
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8446 on: Today at 03:25:40 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:18:32 am
Kid Rock, introducing Trump. Good grief

You forgot Hulk Hogan and Dana White.

What a day to be an American Trump Supporter
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8447 on: Today at 03:29:37 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:25:40 am
You forgot Hulk Hogan and Dana White.

What a day to be an American Trump Supporter

ha ha - right, who's this fella now?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8448 on: Today at 04:53:33 am
Trump to deport more people then Eisenhower did in 'Operation Wetback'.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8449 on: Today at 05:43:54 am
He gives shout outs to Victor Orban and to Israel (from Eric ). All the usual shite really but he's going to double down on last time if he gets the landslide that seems likely.
Netanyahu and Putin will be sleeping easy tonight knowing their guy will be in power soon.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8450 on: Today at 06:08:05 am
Trump pays tribute to Pennsylvania firefighter killed in rally shooting. Misspells name.

Last Edit: Today at 07:54:02 am by BarryCrocker
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8451 on: Today at 08:13:08 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:08:05 am
Trump pays tribute to Pennsylvania firefighter killed in rally shooting. Misspells name.



Never mind the misspelling, whats the kissing about? Why does he have to be such a fucking weirdo when it comes to normal human things?


EDIT: apparently its not a spelling mistake, but rather the name had to be spelled one letter short to fit on the coat
Last Edit: Today at 08:27:47 am by thejbs
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8452 on: Today at 08:44:50 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:25:40 am
You forgot Hulk Hogan and Dana White.

What a day to be an American Trump Supporter

Hogan is another one thats bankrolled by Thiel, isnt he? He really mustve had some hard knocks in the head over his career.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8453 on: Today at 09:56:28 am
The firefighter yelled get down.  That was it.  No covering his family with his body.

He also said he'd rescue Putin before Biden.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8454 on: Today at 10:21:51 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:13:08 am
Never mind the misspelling, whats the kissing about? Why does he have to be such a fucking weirdo when it comes to normal human things?

EDIT: apparently its not a spelling mistake, but rather the name had to be spelled one letter short to fit on the coat
A smaller font size was not possible? A bit weird that. The whole thing.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8455 on: Today at 10:31:50 am



He's coming down the escalator
With a girl from east of here
He wants to make the country greater
We've got nothing left to fear

[Chorus 1]
Because the man in the tin foil hat
Is sitting on the throne tonight
It kinda feels like coup d'état
But it's gonna be great, tremendous, amazing and all that

[Chorus 2]
'Cause the man in the tin foil hat
Is tweeting like a teenage girl
He puts the Pluto in plutocrat
It's gonna be a yuge yuge yuge new world

[Verse 2]
He hasn't got the time for losers
Unless they do as he commands
He's writing checks to his accusers
With those tiny little hands

[Chorus 1]
Because the man in the tin foil hat
Is sitting on the throne tonight
It kinda feels like coup d'état
But it's gonna be a yuge yuge yuge new world
[Chorus 3]
'Cause the man in the tin foil hat
Is gonna drain the swamp tonight
And fill it with up with alternative facts
It's gonna be great, tremendous, amazing and all that

[Chorus 2]
'Cause the man in the tin foil hat
Is tweeting like a teenage girl
He puts the Pluto in plutocrat
It's gonna be a yuge yuge yuge new world

[Chorus 4]
Because the man in the tin foil hat
Is sitting on the throne tonight
It kinda feels like coup d'état
It's gonna be great, tremendous, amazing and all that

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8456 on: Today at 10:52:35 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:18:32 am
Kid Rock, introducing Trump. Good grief

No surprise from that piece of shit.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8457 on: Today at 11:06:49 am
I'm older than all those fuckers, but those lamos looked abso ridiculous trying to groove to his shite (much of which which was lipsynched).

Trump's Epiphany is probably shock.

Someone should ping his left ear to check for ptsd.
Last Edit: Today at 01:53:49 pm by jambutty
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8458 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jul/19/britain-trump-whisperer-boris-johnson-liz-truss-nigel-Frottage-republican-national-convention

Welcome to 2024s saddest race  who gets to be Britains Trump whisperer?

Every luminary from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to the MP for Clacton has been lining up for a chance to enter the former presidents backchannel


Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons supporters will always tell you he is hugely popular in the US, so the spectacle of the former British prime minister addressing a ballroomful of empty chairs at the Republican national convention in Milwaukee is hideously poignant. Politically speaking, it is obviously even worse than when Cheryl got binned off the US X Factor. The idea of one or other of The Anecdotes falling with no one to hear it  well, Johnson was not so much casting his pearls before swine as spaffing them all over an empty pigsty.

But the erstwhile PM was not alone. I mean, he was virtually alone in the ballroom  but he had a peer group out there in Milwaukee. Liz Truss, Nigel Frottage, Russell Brand  its almost as if the US election will be fought more edifyingly than the contest to be the most desperate Brit at the RNC. Nothing says our empire ended several decades ago like the scramble to get in on the end of theirs.

The prize on offer, I read, is the chance to fill the role of Trump whisperer, a sort of unofficial backchannel position that I assume is officially located in the presidential backchannel. From those proctological premises, the Trump whisperer is meant to persuade the notional once-and-future president that things he doesnt give a shit about are actually quite important, if not to him, then definitely to little ol Britain. Anyway: lets see how they all got on.

Johnson turning into a pumpkin while still in the ballroom was clearly a lowlight, though he did manage to post a picture of him and Trump doing a thumbs-up in a hotel suite, albeit with a sad kitchenette visible in the background. The grinning Johnson looks like someone who has just managed to persuade a man with a famous complex about his hand size to pose with their respective digits front and centre. Still, one of these men could soon be operating the levers of power with those hands. And the other  couldnt.

Also trying to break Milwaukee was Liz Truss, who addressed another deeply unattended event at which she compared Keir Starmer with Joe Biden  but added that unlike Joe Biden, Starmer can actually utter a coherent sentence. High praise indeed from her. Ive learned how powerful the unelected bureaucracy is, Truss said. You have to win in November  you have to dismantle the leftist state  they are devious, they are ruthless and they are out to get you.
Nigel Frottage, in Milwaukee.

Other than that intriguing account of her implosion, all Liz could muster was a handshake photo with JD Vance. I love this type of picture, which fails to clear even the can I just grab you? desperation of a selfie. Consider the mechanics. In order to get the snap, one of Liz Trusss aides has had to wait and  on pain of a bollocking later  capture the fleeting moment the vice-presidential pick shakes her hand in a line-up. Which is presumably why not simply Vance, but also Truss, are out of focus. Give the aide a break! They only had half a second or something, and from this momentarily blurred encounter the impression of some kind of bilateral must be spun. Trusss lips are smilingly pursed, which is better than them releasing sounds along the lines of You may remember me from the best 49 days of 2022? Would you like me to show you how to crash the markets and get your entire legislative programme forcibly removed from your hands in about two weeks? OK, got it. Great to connect!

Best fancied in the whisperer stakes is, of course, Nigel Frottage, who tore himself away from the grievances of his recently acquired Clacton constituents to support his close, close friend Donald Trump. A picture of them together has confusingly yet to appear, thought it only took a few questions into an Emily Maitlis interview before Nigel was insisting hotly: I have friends. I dont know whether you do or not. Maybe you dont, But I have friends. Yeah no, definitely.

Russell Brand did manage to get a photo with a third-tier Trump (Eric), and appeared to be basking in the glow of his recent baptism by Bear Grylls, even if he is still facing numerous suggestions of sexual impropriety. Then again this is the RNC so  who isnt? Facing allegations of sexual impropriety, I mean  not basking in the recent glow of baptism by the chief scout.

All in all, Anglo-American relations seem torn between realpolitik and unrealpolitik . The newly installed foreign secretary, David Lammy, once blasted Theresa May for selling out the UK for allowing Trump a state visit, but now says we will work with whomever the United States choose to put in the White House and become their next president. Mm-hm. By Lammys own standards  and who elses to judge him on?  some sort of selling-out does seem to have occurred. Either that, or life is more complicated than his tirelessly crafted social media persona would have had us believe.

If that is something Lammy has discovered since taking office, perhaps he must enlighten the rest of Westminster. Because this side of the ponds amusing-spectacle-of-the-week was surely UK politicians wetting their pants over a JD Vance joke about the UK being the first Islamist country with the bomb. The comment was clearly not to the collective taste, but, guys  our foreign secretary once called Donald Trump a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath. If you are going to dish it out, its probably better if you learn to take it. Sorry if thats confusing, but no doubt itll get much less so as the next few years unfold.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8459 on: Today at 03:13:04 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:41:49 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jul/19/britain-trump-whisperer-boris-johnson-liz-truss-nigel-Frottage-republican-national-convention

Welcome to 2024s saddest race  who gets to be Britains Trump whisperer?

Every luminary from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to the MP for Clacton has been lining up for a chance to enter the former presidents backchannel


Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons supporters will always tell you he is hugely popular in the US, so the spectacle of the former British prime minister addressing a ballroomful of empty chairs at the Republican national convention in Milwaukee is hideously poignant. Politically speaking, it is obviously even worse than when Cheryl got binned off the US X Factor. The idea of one or other of The Anecdotes falling with no one to hear it  well, Johnson was not so much casting his pearls before swine as spaffing them all over an empty pigsty.

But the erstwhile PM was not alone. I mean, he was virtually alone in the ballroom  but he had a peer group out there in Milwaukee. Liz Truss, Nigel Frottage, Russell Brand  its almost as if the US election will be fought more edifyingly than the contest to be the most desperate Brit at the RNC. Nothing says our empire ended several decades ago like the scramble to get in on the end of theirs.

The prize on offer, I read, is the chance to fill the role of Trump whisperer, a sort of unofficial backchannel position that I assume is officially located in the presidential backchannel. From those proctological premises, the Trump whisperer is meant to persuade the notional once-and-future president that things he doesnt give a shit about are actually quite important, if not to him, then definitely to little ol Britain. Anyway: lets see how they all got on.

Johnson turning into a pumpkin while still in the ballroom was clearly a lowlight, though he did manage to post a picture of him and Trump doing a thumbs-up in a hotel suite, albeit with a sad kitchenette visible in the background. The grinning Johnson looks like someone who has just managed to persuade a man with a famous complex about his hand size to pose with their respective digits front and centre. Still, one of these men could soon be operating the levers of power with those hands. And the other  couldnt.

Also trying to break Milwaukee was Liz Truss, who addressed another deeply unattended event at which she compared Keir Starmer with Joe Biden  but added that unlike Joe Biden, Starmer can actually utter a coherent sentence. High praise indeed from her. Ive learned how powerful the unelected bureaucracy is, Truss said. You have to win in November  you have to dismantle the leftist state  they are devious, they are ruthless and they are out to get you.
Nigel Frottage, in Milwaukee.

Other than that intriguing account of her implosion, all Liz could muster was a handshake photo with JD Vance. I love this type of picture, which fails to clear even the can I just grab you? desperation of a selfie. Consider the mechanics. In order to get the snap, one of Liz Trusss aides has had to wait and  on pain of a bollocking later  capture the fleeting moment the vice-presidential pick shakes her hand in a line-up. Which is presumably why not simply Vance, but also Truss, are out of focus. Give the aide a break! They only had half a second or something, and from this momentarily blurred encounter the impression of some kind of bilateral must be spun. Trusss lips are smilingly pursed, which is better than them releasing sounds along the lines of You may remember me from the best 49 days of 2022? Would you like me to show you how to crash the markets and get your entire legislative programme forcibly removed from your hands in about two weeks? OK, got it. Great to connect!

Best fancied in the whisperer stakes is, of course, Nigel Frottage, who tore himself away from the grievances of his recently acquired Clacton constituents to support his close, close friend Donald Trump. A picture of them together has confusingly yet to appear, thought it only took a few questions into an Emily Maitlis interview before Nigel was insisting hotly: I have friends. I dont know whether you do or not. Maybe you dont, But I have friends. Yeah no, definitely.

Russell Brand did manage to get a photo with a third-tier Trump (Eric), and appeared to be basking in the glow of his recent baptism by Bear Grylls, even if he is still facing numerous suggestions of sexual impropriety. Then again this is the RNC so  who isnt? Facing allegations of sexual impropriety, I mean  not basking in the recent glow of baptism by the chief scout.

All in all, Anglo-American relations seem torn between realpolitik and unrealpolitik . The newly installed foreign secretary, David Lammy, once blasted Theresa May for selling out the UK for allowing Trump a state visit, but now says we will work with whomever the United States choose to put in the White House and become their next president. Mm-hm. By Lammys own standards  and who elses to judge him on?  some sort of selling-out does seem to have occurred. Either that, or life is more complicated than his tirelessly crafted social media persona would have had us believe.

If that is something Lammy has discovered since taking office, perhaps he must enlighten the rest of Westminster. Because this side of the ponds amusing-spectacle-of-the-week was surely UK politicians wetting their pants over a JD Vance joke about the UK being the first Islamist country with the bomb. The comment was clearly not to the collective taste, but, guys  our foreign secretary once called Donald Trump a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath. If you are going to dish it out, its probably better if you learn to take it. Sorry if thats confusing, but no doubt itll get much less so as the next few years unfold.
Makes you wonder if Liz Truss, Johnson etc are trying to cash in on their past success. hoping the Hard right will bankroll them thinking they still have a lot of influence in the UK.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8460 on: Today at 03:38:44 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:13:04 pm
Makes you wonder if Liz Truss, Johnson etc are trying to cash in on their past success. hoping the Hard right will bankroll them thinking they still have a lot of influence in the UK.


I'd say that's nailed on. Grifters gonna grift.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8461 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:38:44 pm
I'd say that's nailed on. Grifters gonna grift.
Liz Truss is living in La La Land if she thinks she is a asset to the hard right in the US. they will know she's liability, 5 people turned up for her speech, 7 for Johnson.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8462 on: Today at 03:56:50 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:43:15 pm
Liz Truss is living in La La Land if she thinks she is a asset to the hard right in the US. they will know she's liability, 5 people turned up for her speech, 7 for Johnson.
:lmao
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8463 on: Today at 03:57:09 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:43:15 pm
Liz Truss is living in La La Land if she thinks she is a asset to the hard right in the US. they will know she's liability, 5 people turned up for her speech, 7 for Johnson.

I think its pretty well established that Truss exists solely in La La Land.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8464 on: Today at 05:38:19 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:57:09 pm
I think its pretty well established that Truss exists solely in La La Land.

Is it a Right and Honourable La La Land?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8465 on: Today at 05:41:30 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 05:38:19 pm
Is it a Right and Honourable La La Land?
More like Right said Fred La La Land.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8466 on: Today at 06:13:00 pm
Full of new pork markets though
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8467 on: Today at 06:14:49 pm
Just seen the footage of Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock on stage at Americas Nuremberg rally for Orange Jeebus.
Yanks are fucking aliens.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8468 on: Today at 06:20:15 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:13:00 pm
Full of new pork markets though
I suppose that's true, the US is a new Porky's market for Liz Truss.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8469 on: Today at 06:26:52 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:43:15 pm
Liz Truss is living in La La Land if she thinks she is a asset to the hard right in the US. they will know she's liability, 5 people turned up for her speech, 7 for Johnson.
Actually she seems more popular than we thought.
