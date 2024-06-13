« previous next »
Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8360 on: Today at 03:11:07 pm
I was having an argument with someone about Trump because they said he was anti immigration and pro tariffs. I don't think he believes in either policy, in fact I don't think he has fixed views on anything much. I think he probably believes in racial stereotypes but he doesn't give a shit about immigration, he only knows that it plays well to his idiot supporters so he keeps talking about it.

There has been a trend over the last few decades in America, and elsewhere, that basically comes to down to people deciding to be more decent and there is a section of the population who don't like that. In simple terms, they can't call people n*ggers or f*gs any more. Then Obama got elected, twice, and those same people got angrier which is where Trump came in. All he had to do was let those people know he was on their side, and to do that, he just started saying Obama wasn't a "real" American, i.e. the birther claims. What he was really doing was standing beside those people and letting them know he agreed with them, he felt their anger.

There is actually nothing there of substance where he is concerned. He is an avatar for those people who were laughingly referred to as the "economically uncertain" and while there is an element of truth to that (shifting employment overseas etc), it's really more like they can't be racist bigots any more and that makes them mad. That's why these "Christians" are so fucking nasty underneath the surface. They're white supremacists, hankering for the days when they were top dog, and the blacks and the gays and the sluts knew their place. Trump speaks to them, sometimes in code or dog whistle, sometimes out loud. He tells them he can take back what's rightfully theirs. He tells them it's okay, they can take off the mask.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8361 on: Today at 03:15:21 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:17:21 pm
It was Chile-Brazil in 1989 right?  For a World Cup qualifier?  I think Chile needed a result and the keeper did it, but the authorities figured it out.

Remember reading about that. Think he got banned for life
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8362 on: Today at 03:35:23 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:15:21 pm
Remember reading about that. Think he got banned for life
There was a rugby player (here?) who did similar too.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8363 on: Today at 03:55:51 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:11:07 pm
The bolded part is probably the best way of describing Trump ive heard. Frottage is also doing the same calling all the attacks Boring, his supporters are picking up on it as well as ive heard a few of them saying the same thing, is that all you've got, am a racist, that's all we hear, it's boring.

Trump is a racist. racists are against immigration because they want to keep the people they hate from entering the country.
I remember one argument Trump made in the months leading up to his election win back in 2016 and to be honest it made sense. US companies were closing their factory's in the US and making their workers redundant then moving to Mexico to open up the same operations with cheap Mexican workers, they then exported the goods into the US for bigger profits, Trump promised to hammer them with taxes to force them to move back to the US so maybe theres the answer, did he actually do this when he became President.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8364 on: Today at 04:03:08 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:17:21 pm
It was Chile-Brazil in 1989 right?  For a World Cup qualifier?  I think Chile needed a result and the keeper did it, but the authorities figured it out.

Think they were banned from qualifying for 94 as a result werent they?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8365 on: Today at 04:11:51 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:35:23 pm
There was a rugby player (here?) who did similar too.

That was the team (Harlequins I think?) cheating by faking blood to allow them to make a blood replacment when they had used up all their subs.

EDIT: Unsurprisingly it was dubbed "Bloodgate" - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bloodgate
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8366 on: Today at 04:13:22 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:11:07 pm
I was having an argument with someone about Trump because they said he was anti immigration and pro tariffs. I don't think he believes in either policy, in fact I don't think he has fixed views on anything much.

He most definitely was the tariff king.  Such was the extent it resulted one of the highest tax rises in decades for US folk.  Maybe more of same incoming should he be elected, under the cover of America first protectionism?

As to where the money ended up, cynics may say he does have a history of grifting and a love of money.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trump_tariffs
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8367 on: Today at 04:28:03 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:55:51 pm
Trump is a racist. racists are against immigration because they want to keep the people they hate from entering the country.

That may be true of most racists but not him because it simply doesn't affect him. They're not going to take his job or frequent his golf course or his clubs or the restaurants he goes to. He is insulated from all that by his wealth so for him, it's purely tactical. If anything, he needs immigrants to work in those places and provide him with services.

Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:13:22 pm
He most definitely was the tariff king. 

Tariffs are stupid, economically speaking and he is also stupid so that seems to track but again, I don't think he actually gives a shit. It's just another lever he decided to pull because stupid people liked it. Tariffs don't affect him personally.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8368 on: Today at 04:33:31 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:13:22 pm
He most definitely was the tariff king.  Such was the extent it resulted one of the highest tax rises in decades for US folk.  Maybe more of same incoming should he be elected, under the cover of America first protectionism?
no, much much worse.

he wants to abolish all US income tax, and replace it with tariffs on everything - everything - that gets imported from abroad.

the rich would cut off their nuts to get that.  the price increases would be nothing to them, whereas it'd inflate the costs of just about everything ordinary US consumers would be buying and inflation would hit the moon.

classic Trump Stable Genius Thinking.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewleahey/2024/06/14/can-trump-eliminate-the-income-tax/
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8369 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:28:03 pm


Tariffs are stupid, economically speaking and he is also stupid so that seems to track but again, I don't think he actually gives a shit. It's just another lever he decided to pull because stupid people liked it. Tariffs don't affect him personally.

Maybe not although they result in a lot of revenue for the federal government.

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/06/13/trump-all-tariff-policy-to-replace-income-tax.html
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8370 on: Today at 04:52:04 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:03:08 pm
Think they were banned from qualifying for 94 as a result weren’t they?

That's right.  Looking into it more, Chile needed a win at the Maracana to have a chance to qualify for 90 in Italy, and they were 1-0 down, so the keeper took action.  And they were then banned from 94 as well.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8371 on: Today at 04:52:51 pm
more on Vance:

Vance has indeed said that if he had been vice-president on 6 January 2021, he would have done as Trump and his supporters demanded and blocked certification of results in key states won by Biden during the election weeks earlier.
=============
Vance has repeated Trumps stolen election lie; has called for a criminal investigation of a journalist he did not like; advocates politicising the federal bureaucracy; and believes presidents can simply ignore the law.
=============
Vance believes that conservatives should employ the taxation power to seize the assets of woke, leftist nonprofits such as the Ford Foundation and universities such as Harvard.
=============
Vances has warm words for Project 2025, a plan for a second Trump term co-ordinated by the Heritage Foundation and advocating radical rightwing reform to every facet of government.
A lot of conservatives have said we should  basically eliminate the administrative state. And Im sympathetic to that project.  But another option is that we should just seize the administrative state for our own purposes. We should fire all of the people. I think Trump  [will] probably win again in 2024, and hell win by a margin such that hell be the president of the United States in January of 2025. I think what Trump should do, if I was giving him one piece of advice: fire every single mid-level bureaucrat. Every civil servant in the administrative state."
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8372 on: Today at 05:22:06 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:28:03 pm
That may be true of most racists but not him because it simply doesn't affect him. They're not going to take his job or frequent his golf course or his clubs or the restaurants he goes to. He is insulated from all that by his wealth so for him, it's purely tactical. If anything, he needs immigrants to work in those places and provide him with services.

Tariffs are stupid, economically speaking and he is also stupid so that seems to track but again, I don't think he actually gives a shit. It's just another lever he decided to pull because stupid people liked it. Tariffs don't affect him personally.
Racism isn't logical, many of the worst racists live in low immegrant areas.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8373 on: Today at 06:15:53 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:22:06 pm
Racism isn't logical, many of the worst racists live in low immegrant areas.

Isn't racism usually a learnt behaviour and often ingrained from a young age?
Bit like religion. Which is why the two often correlate.
Trumps dad was KKK so Donnie followed suite.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:52:51 pm
I think what Trump should do, if I was giving him one piece of advice: fire every single mid-level bureaucrat. Every civil servant in the administrative state."

This kind of thinking is utterly batshit. But I guess it appeals to the Trump base of thick rednecks who like monster trucks, guns and disease ridden blondes.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8374 on: Today at 06:22:18 pm
Reckon they should go ahead with firing every civil servant. It'll completely paralyse the country, nothing will get done and people might actually realise what a fucking idiot Trump is.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8375 on: Today at 06:28:01 pm
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8376 on: Today at 06:35:30 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:15:53 pm
Isn't racism usually a learnt behaviour and often ingrained from a young age?
Bit like religion. Which is why the two often correlate.
Trumps dad was KKK so Donnie followed suite.

This kind of thinking is utterly batshit. But I guess it appeals to the Trump base of thick rednecks who like monster trucks, guns and disease ridden blondes.
Yeah, I would say that's true, the UK had a terrible attitude towards blacks and Asians back in the 60s. I wouldn't put it down to malice with a lot of people, just ignorance, some of the things I heard from really good people would shock now. am sure most of those people would have different views today but you also had many who were horrible racists back then and they would just as bad today.
