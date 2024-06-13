I was having an argument with someone about Trump because they said he was anti immigration and pro tariffs. I don't think he believes in either policy, in fact I don't think he has fixed views on anything much. I think he probably believes in racial stereotypes but he doesn't give a shit about immigration, he only knows that it plays well to his idiot supporters so he keeps talking about it.



There has been a trend over the last few decades in America, and elsewhere, that basically comes to down to people deciding to be more decent and there is a section of the population who don't like that. In simple terms, they can't call people n*ggers or f*gs any more. Then Obama got elected, twice, and those same people got angrier which is where Trump came in. All he had to do was let those people know he was on their side, and to do that, he just started saying Obama wasn't a "real" American, i.e. the birther claims. What he was really doing was standing beside those people and letting them know he agreed with them, he felt their anger.



There is actually nothing there of substance where he is concerned. He is an avatar for those people who were laughingly referred to as the "economically uncertain" and while there is an element of truth to that (shifting employment overseas etc), it's really more like they can't be racist bigots any more and that makes them mad. That's why these "Christians" are so fucking nasty underneath the surface. They're white supremacists, hankering for the days when they were top dog, and the blacks and the gays and the sluts knew their place. Trump speaks to them, sometimes in code or dog whistle, sometimes out loud. He tells them he can take back what's rightfully theirs. He tells them it's okay, they can take off the mask.