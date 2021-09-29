« previous next »
Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8320 on: Today at 10:23:00 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:20:14 am
You know he is a mate of Lammy?

"Mate"!  ;D
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8321 on: Today at 10:25:32 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:23:00 am
"Mate"!  ;D

Horrid stuff that, mate.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8322 on: Today at 10:27:12 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:12:27 am
The Guardian are reporting on the Isalmist jibe. I guess they are just doing that really to rile up the racists in this country (Trumps nutters, not the Guardian :D )

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2024/jul/16/angela-rayner-islamist-labour-comment-jd-vance-keir-starmer-politics-live



Given his views on womens rights etc, he could inadvertently become a barrier to a Trump win.  Im sure he and the wider republican movement will try and tone down on those aspects, but the apple doesnt fall far from the tree.  Democrats will be targeting said views Id assume.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8323 on: Today at 10:27:14 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:20:14 am
You know he is a mate of Lammy?


What's your point? He used to be the enemy of Trump (He called Trump 'Americas Hitler')


I'm not too bright, so you'll have to spell out your point using English words that mean something.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8324 on: Today at 10:29:58 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:27:12 am
Given his views on womens rights etc, he could inadvertently become a barrier to a Trump win.  Im sure he and the wider republican movement will try and tone down on those aspects, but the apple doesnt fall far from the tree.  Democrats will be targeting said views Id assume.


The problem though is total voter apathy. There are enough Americans with their heads screwed on to make sure that Trump doesn't get in, but they aren't looking at it like that from what I've read - the biggest victory for the far right over the last few years - aided by many you wouldn't expect - is that 'They are all the same'

So. Once you've convinced the majority that 'They are all the Same' then there is no point in voting.

Once you've convinced the majority that 'They are all the same' then stories about someone trying to become a dictator doesn't matter either because, well, they are all the same anyway.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8325 on: Today at 10:33:39 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:46:26 pm
The more I see and read of it, the more I think the "assassination" attempt was staged.

I'm always interested to see how the conspiracy mindset grinds into action. What have you seen and read that makes you think the whole thing was "staged"?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8326 on: Today at 10:36:15 am
The guy should have brought a rocket launcher.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8327 on: Today at 10:36:43 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm
Just reading about the shooter. Of all the people that couldve found themselves in a position to take a shot, it was the kid who didnt make it into the school rifle team because he was poor in target practice. Extraordinary.

Hes got the whiff of Lee Harvey Oswald about him.

Lots of questions about this event need to be answered:

A kid on a roof (pointed out by many spectators) and apparently approached by a cop is not removed. The guy is also in plain sight of the USSS snipers.

The kid is allowed several seconds to take quite calculated (bad) shots. Its certainly not rapid like a full-auto. Why didnt the snipers react quicker?

What actually injured Trump?

What motivated the lone shooter?

Why did the PPD not whisk Trump away after rightly jumping on him? Why the lingering on stage for the photo op? Reagan was gone in 3 seconds after he was shot.

Any way its painted the secret service have screwed up here.

The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8328 on: Today at 10:36:48 am
Amazing how a beard can change your tone.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0rxyW_rHwbY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0rxyW_rHwbY</a>
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8329 on: Today at 11:18:07 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:36:43 am
Hes got the whiff of Lee Harvey Oswald about him.

Lots of questions about this event need to be answered:

A kid on a roof (pointed out by many spectators) and apparently approached by a cop is not removed. The guy is also in plain sight of the USSS snipers.

The kid is allowed several seconds to take quite calculated (bad) shots. Its certainly not rapid like a full-auto. Why didnt the snipers react quicker?

What actually injured Trump?

What motivated the lone shooter?

Why did the PPD not whisk Trump away after rightly jumping on him? Why the lingering on stage for the photo op? Reagan was gone in 3 seconds after he was shot.

Any way its painted the secret service have screwed up here.
Break down in communication.
Trumps right side of his head is facing away from any possible flying piece of glass etc, so theres only 2 possible ways for his ear to be cut, Trump did it himself when he grabbed his ear which means the whole thing was staged, absurd. or the most obvious answer backed up with overwhelming proof. bullet grazed his ear.

Trump is shouting for his shoe, he does this 3 times so that might have been the delay, Trump couldn't walk without his shoe, that's not official, just a possible explanation/
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8330 on: Today at 11:48:46 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:18:07 am
Break down in communication.
Trumps right side of his head is facing away from any possible flying piece of glass etc, so theres only 2 possible ways for his ear to be cut, Trump did it himself when he grabbed his ear which means the whole thing was staged, absurd. or the most obvious answer backed up with overwhelming proof. bullet grazed his ear.

Trump is shouting for his shoe, he does this 3 times so that might have been the delay, Trump couldn't walk without his shoe, that's not official, just a possible explanation/
Does Trump wear elevator shoes?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8331 on: Today at 12:04:08 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:48:46 am
Does Trump wear elevator shoes?

Does Donald "Hopalong Cassidy" Trump wear elevator shoes ?  ive no idea  :)
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8332 on: Today at 12:06:10 pm
Trump is a fat ox, he's slow and stubborn. Not an easy task for security to get him off the stage.



I'm still confused by the pictures. In the video of the rally, it looked to me like his left ear got hit. But now he's wearing a dressing on the right ear. Are some of those pictures mirrored?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8333 on: Today at 12:10:16 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:06:10 pm
Trump is a fat ox, he's slow and stubborn. Not an easy task for security to get him off the stage.



I'm still confused by the pictures. In the video of the rally, it looked to me like his left ear got hit. But now he's wearing a dressing on the right ear. Are some of those pictures mirrored?
? Best look at the video again. it could be it's your left as your looking at the video. it's Trumps right side.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8334 on: Today at 12:14:39 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:06:10 pm
Trump is a fat ox, he's slow and stubborn. Not an easy task for security to get him off the stage.



I'm still confused by the pictures. In the video of the rally, it looked to me like his left ear got hit. But now he's wearing a dressing on the right ear. Are some of those pictures mirrored?

Nah, it's the right ear in the video of the rally as well.

Agree on the Trump being fat, slow and stubborn being the reason the get-away looked so bad and they stayed on that stage so "long" compared to how the reaction usually looks when there's an attack on a political leader. Trump saw the opportunity and did his "tough man" thing and was probably resisting being just whisked away. He didn't give a fuck about the shooter at that moment and just wanted to get his fist pumps in. He almost punched that Secret Service lady right in the head twice. It's also difficult for the agents to just get him away, if he's uncooperative. They can't just throw him down the stage and put him in the car. He's still a close to 80 years old man and their task is to look after him. I could also see him be a massive pain in the arse for them on an everyday basis, so it might as well have been a bit of a feeling of "If you don't want to get off the stage and rather be shot, go on. I don't care". The last thing is speculation on my part though... ;)
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8335 on: Today at 12:24:17 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:04:08 pm

Does Donald "Hopalong Cassidy" Trump wear elevator shoes ?  ive no idea  :)
It's a raised heel with a concealed compartment for the blood capsule.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8336 on: Today at 12:28:48 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:24:17 pm
It's a raised heel with a concealed compartment for the blood capsule.
:) Go on. why would he need a blood capsule
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8337 on: Today at 12:31:23 pm
I get a fright and panic when a dog barks going past me. He's 80 and been shot and his first thought is to get up and fist pump the crowd. That's not a natural reaction of a rational human being. I do see the flaw in my point there now. :-\
