Trump is a fat ox, he's slow and stubborn. Not an easy task for security to get him off the stage.







I'm still confused by the pictures. In the video of the rally, it looked to me like his left ear got hit. But now he's wearing a dressing on the right ear. Are some of those pictures mirrored?



Nah, it's the right ear in the video of the rally as well.Agree on the Trump being fat, slow and stubborn being the reason the get-away looked so bad and they stayed on that stage so "long" compared to how the reaction usually looks when there's an attack on a political leader. Trump saw the opportunity and did his "tough man" thing and was probably resisting being just whisked away. He didn't give a fuck about the shooter at that moment and just wanted to get his fist pumps in. He almost punched that Secret Service lady right in the head twice. It's also difficult for the agents to just get him away, if he's uncooperative. They can't just throw him down the stage and put him in the car. He's still a close to 80 years old man and their task is to look after him. I could also see him be a massive pain in the arse for them on an everyday basis, so it might as well have been a bit of a feeling of "If you don't want to get off the stage and rather be shot, go on. I don't care". The last thing is speculation on my part though...