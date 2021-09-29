Just reading about the shooter. Of all the people that couldve found themselves in a position to take a shot, it was the kid who didnt make it into the school rifle team because he was poor in target practice. Extraordinary.
Hes got the whiff of Lee Harvey Oswald about him.
Lots of questions about this event need to be answered:
A kid on a roof (pointed out by many spectators) and apparently approached by a cop is not removed. The guy is also in plain sight of the USSS snipers.
The kid is allowed several seconds to take quite calculated (bad) shots. Its certainly not rapid like a full-auto. Why didnt the snipers react quicker?
What actually injured Trump?
What motivated the lone shooter?
Why did the PPD not whisk Trump away after rightly jumping on him? Why the lingering on stage for the photo op? Reagan was gone in 3 seconds after he was shot.
Any way its painted the secret service have screwed up here.