Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8280 on: Yesterday at 08:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:46:26 pm
The more I see and read of it, the more I think the "assassination" attempt was staged.
What more have you heard that makes you now think the assassination attempt was staged?
I heard something about the head of Trumps security, crazy CT that just doesn't add up so never bothered taking it serious.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8281 on: Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:53:12 pm
What more have you heard that makes you now think the assassination attempt was staged?
I heard something about the head of Trumps security, crazy CT that just doesn't add up so never bothered taking it serious.

What was wrong with his custom title?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8282 on: Yesterday at 09:05:49 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm
What was wrong with his custom title?
Ive no idea what your talking about tukrish.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8283 on: Yesterday at 09:21:33 pm »
I saw a gun expert on tv today saying that the gun used (AR15?) is so powerful it should by rights have blown the ear off, not just grazed it.  called it a miracle shot.

no idea if that's accurate myself.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8284 on: Yesterday at 09:38:56 pm »
in 2016 JD Vance called Trump "America's Hitler".

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8285 on: Yesterday at 09:39:29 pm »
Trump was saved by God so he can be our saviour. Believe that you believe anything but that's what we're dealing with. Thankfully the news cycle these days go so quick that Biden is probably relieved his debate performance is old news and any spike Trump gets in the polls will hopefully disappear once he starts to open his mouth again as he can't help himself. Biden needs to get some wind in the sails so if the domestic economy is growing n he can lower mortgage rates by a couple of points before November then he's got a great chance. Voters just want to see some money back in their pockets so lower heating costs, prices at the pumps somehow sn whatever happened last weekend will become pretty much irrelevant
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8286 on: Yesterday at 09:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:46:26 pm
The more I see and read of it, the more I think the "assassination" attempt was staged.

There are a couple of fatalities, inc the shooter, although given the state of some online conspiracies, some folk would prob deny there were any fatalities
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8287 on: Yesterday at 09:52:06 pm »
Two explanations for the Vance choice that I've seen:

1. He satisfies the donor class and in a best-case scenario gives them a bought-and-paid-for president if Trump can't finish his term.
2. He's a handy rubber stamp for anything Trump wants to do.

I suppose both make sense, but if I were Trump I'd be watching my back. Either way, he doesn't help Trump win the election at all, so the assumption must be that it's already a lock. Seems a bit risky considering all of the anti-Trump statements he's made that will easily be turned into ads and run everywhere.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8288 on: Yesterday at 09:53:30 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:39:29 pm
Trump was saved by God so he can be our saviour. Believe that you believe anything but that's what we're dealing with. Thankfully the news cycle these days go so quick that Biden is probably relieved his debate performance is old news and any spike Trump gets in the polls will hopefully disappear once he starts to open his mouth again as he can't help himself. Biden needs to get some wind in the sails so if the domestic economy is growing n he can lower mortgage rates by a couple of points before November then he's got a great chance. Voters just want to see some money back in their pockets so lower heating costs, prices at the pumps somehow sn whatever happened last weekend will become pretty much irrelevant

Isnt there one more debate to go?

Either way people know what to experience with Trump and it feels like people who are thinking minds will change is kind of how Tories were deluded when the election started here.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8289 on: Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm »
In many ways, Vance is an excellent pick by the Trump team, much more so than Pence was.

In many other ways I despair
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8290 on: Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:53:30 pm
Isnt there one more debate to go?

Either way people know what to experience with Trump and it feels like people who are thinking minds will change is kind of how Tories were deluded when the election started here.

I would be skipping on the debate if I was Joe as just needs to Trump Trump by saying I'm too busy running this country to debate with a man who didn't want to debate his party competitors prior to becoming the Republican nominee. Might get a wee hit by refusing to debate but if bills are down, economy is on the up, mortgage rates are lower then he can run on that.

Every week, nearly every day something happens that shows Trump in charge is antidemocratic. The legal system is protecting him via the judges he nominated, it's only going to get worse. His VP said he was Hitler which in some minds would have concluded he needs taking out. That's what his VP really thinks of him which could be repeated every hour of everyday until November. Biden can cool the anti Trump rhetoric but the campaign machine via all the other organisations can turn up the heat on Trump as women know he can't be trusted. Immigrants know he can't be trusted and anyone who believes in a strong democracy knows Trump cannot be trusted as he's Putin's choice to be in the WH. Anti NATO, hates the environment, would let Israel burn down Gaza, the list is endless which the Super PACs can feed on via their ad campaigns. Biden can take his foot off Trumps neck in an act of lowering the temp in politics but every other party should amp it up as Trump should be beaten senseless with every ignorant comment n policy he attempted to enact as former President
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8291 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm »
JD Vance is very smart, media savvy, linked to billionaires from the creepier side of Silicon Valley, and completely and utterly amoral. I'm not shocked but it's a scarier pick than a lot of the other options.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8292 on: Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 08:12:21 pm
What's his deal? Having a second secret family? Having a go at gay people, while being secretly gay himself? Having paid his mistress's abortion while saying he's a hardcore catholic?

He's a weird one.  Worked really hard from a relatively humble background into the military and eventually Yale Law.  Worked in the VC world (Peter Thiel connection).

Wrote "Hillbilly Elegy" about experiences growing up in Appalachia.  Quite smart and calculated.

He hated Trump at the beginning, going as far as calling him an idiot and a potential "American Hitler."

But he's since gone full MAGA and won the open Ohio Senate race in 2022 (though he wasn't as popular as the Ohio governor Mike Dewine, who was running for re-election).

He's gone very very conservative and full Trumper after being very anti-Trump.  He's become a "Coastal Elite" but will convince voters that he's for them and against elites.

He's very Trump-Lite in this regard.  Not sure if Trump really needed to double down and pick "mini-me" when there were more interesting options, but the assumption is that they're going for the Midwest.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8293 on: Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
JD Vance is very smart, media savvy, linked to billionaires from the creepier side of Silicon Valley, and completely and utterly amoral. I'm not shocked but it's a scarier pick than a lot of the other options.

Not exactly a safe pick Id have thought, unless reps assume the election is already won

https://19thnews.org/2024/07/jd-vance-trump-vice-president-pick-views-abortion-lgbtq/
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8294 on: Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm »
Just reading about the shooter. Of all the people that couldve found themselves in a position to take a shot, it was the kid who didnt make it into the school rifle team because he was poor in target practice. Extraordinary.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8295 on: Yesterday at 10:43:02 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm
Not exactly a safe pick Id have thought, unless reps assume the election is already won

https://19thnews.org/2024/07/jd-vance-trump-vice-president-pick-views-abortion-lgbtq/

Hes a pragmatic wannabe populist. Hed drop or take any position that got him into the White House.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8296 on: Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:21:33 pm
I saw a gun expert on tv today saying that the gun used (AR15?) is so powerful it should by rights have blown the ear off, not just grazed it.  called it a miracle shot.

no idea if that's accurate myself.

I suppose it depends on the calibre, I think the original version of the AR15 was 7.62 and capable of passing through walls and to quote a certain detective 'could blow your head clean off'. Most western assault rifles have standardised on the lighter NATO 5.56 calibre, it is better for house clearances as the round is less likely to pass through walls and provides a better 'stopping' effect in that it doesn't pass through bodies. I assume this guy had the civilian version so it would be restricted to be a semi automatic but I think it can be chambered for a number of calibres.

It looks like he was going for a head shot and initially I thought his best chance would have been going for the 'centre mass' shot (pun intended) but then it occurred to me that Trump was probably wearing a bullet proof jacket (hard to tell). So yeah the head shot was probably the right option, I got the impression that he managed to get a few rounds off which is possible with a semi, hard to tell though as it could have been return fire that I'd heard. As you say, an absolute miracle just to get grazed and I don't care who you are, that's got to mess with your head. I've heard stories from WW2 veterans who have had similar misses and it's only after the battle when they have time to reflect on it that it begins to affect them.   
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8297 on: Yesterday at 10:51:51 pm »
Vance.

Been a Senator 18 months.

Certainly helps win Ohio.

His Marine service was a correspondent and he's a Peter Thiel tool.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8298 on: Yesterday at 11:21:56 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm
(though he wasn't as popular as the Ohio governor Mike Dewine, who was running for re-election).

Was reading about Dewine and the House Bill 6 FirstEnergy scandal last week, the utter corruption and greed is so off the scale.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8299 on: Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm
I would be skipping on the debate if I was Joe as just needs to Trump Trump by saying I'm too busy running this country to debate with a man who didn't want to debate his party competitors prior to becoming the Republican nominee. Might get a wee hit by refusing to debate but if bills are down, economy is on the up, mortgage rates are lower then he can run on that.

Every week, nearly every day something happens that shows Trump in charge is antidemocratic. The legal system is protecting him via the judges he nominated, it's only going to get worse. His VP said he was Hitler which in some minds would have concluded he needs taking out. That's what his VP really thinks of him which could be repeated every hour of everyday until November. Biden can cool the anti Trump rhetoric but the campaign machine via all the other organisations can turn up the heat on Trump as women know he can't be trusted. Immigrants know he can't be trusted and anyone who believes in a strong democracy knows Trump cannot be trusted as he's Putin's choice to be in the WH. Anti NATO, hates the environment, would let Israel burn down Gaza, the list is endless which the Super PACs can feed on via their ad campaigns. Biden can take his foot off Trumps neck in an act of lowering the temp in politics but every other party should amp it up as Trump should be beaten senseless with every ignorant comment n policy he attempted to enact as former President

Biden needs to skip the debate because it will be another mess like it was last time.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8300 on: Today at 01:29:12 am »
Wow. Just saw the Vance pick. Mad. He will give Trump an even worse problem with suburban women. Vance's views on women's health and rights are even more extreme than Trump.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8301 on: Today at 01:32:12 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 01:29:12 am
Wow. Just saw the Vance pick. Mad. He will give Trump an even worse problem with suburban women. Vance's views on women's health and rights are even more extreme than Trump.

His views are also utterly malleable. I expect we'll hear at least four different abortion positions from him before the election is over.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8302 on: Today at 01:53:40 am »
Musk to donate $45m per month to a Pro-Trump Super PAC.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8303 on: Today at 02:49:20 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 01:32:12 am
His views are also utterly malleable. I expect we'll hear at least four different abortion positions from him before the election is over.

Yeah, it'll be something. I'm really curious to see what the Haley/Protest voters from the primaries think. My impression has been that they don't like Vance--like at all. Those voters are a large enough block to swing the election. Trump is brazenly daring them to vote for Democrats rather than sit out the election with that pick. I think they may take him on that offer. Trump is doing so poorly with every focus group interview I've seen; polls be damned. It's bizarre. Our politics are fucking wild right now.   
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8304 on: Today at 03:31:50 am »
Teamsters President giving the first speech in 120 year history at RNC Convention.

Not really giving a pro-GOP speech when he talking about the uber-rich.
