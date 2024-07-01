What's his deal? Having a second secret family? Having a go at gay people, while being secretly gay himself? Having paid his mistress's abortion while saying he's a hardcore catholic?
He's a weird one. Worked really hard from a relatively humble background into the military and eventually Yale Law. Worked in the VC world (Peter Thiel connection).
Wrote "Hillbilly Elegy" about experiences growing up in Appalachia. Quite smart and calculated.
He hated Trump at the beginning, going as far as calling him an idiot and a potential "American Hitler."
But he's since gone full MAGA and won the open Ohio Senate race in 2022 (though he wasn't as popular as the Ohio governor Mike Dewine, who was running for re-election).
He's gone very very conservative and full Trumper after being very anti-Trump. He's become a "Coastal Elite" but will convince voters that he's for them and against elites.
He's very Trump-Lite in this regard. Not sure if Trump really needed to double down and pick "mini-me" when there were more interesting options, but the assumption is that they're going for the Midwest.