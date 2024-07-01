Isnt there one more debate to go?



Either way people know what to experience with Trump and it feels like people who are thinking minds will change is kind of how Tories were deluded when the election started here.



I would be skipping on the debate if I was Joe as just needs to Trump Trump by saying I'm too busy running this country to debate with a man who didn't want to debate his party competitors prior to becoming the Republican nominee. Might get a wee hit by refusing to debate but if bills are down, economy is on the up, mortgage rates are lower then he can run on that.Every week, nearly every day something happens that shows Trump in charge is antidemocratic. The legal system is protecting him via the judges he nominated, it's only going to get worse. His VP said he was Hitler which in some minds would have concluded he needs taking out. That's what his VP really thinks of him which could be repeated every hour of everyday until November. Biden can cool the anti Trump rhetoric but the campaign machine via all the other organisations can turn up the heat on Trump as women know he can't be trusted. Immigrants know he can't be trusted and anyone who believes in a strong democracy knows Trump cannot be trusted as he's Putin's choice to be in the WH. Anti NATO, hates the environment, would let Israel burn down Gaza, the list is endless which the Super PACs can feed on via their ad campaigns. Biden can take his foot off Trumps neck in an act of lowering the temp in politics but every other party should amp it up as Trump should be beaten senseless with every ignorant comment n policy he attempted to enact as former President