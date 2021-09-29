« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8240 on: Today at 03:59:42 pm
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8241 on: Today at 04:02:16 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:45:13 am
he didnt stop muslims entering the country, he stopped people from countries with war and a hatred for America  and pose a national threat to entering the country. You are probably the type of person who said he was racist to close the borders during covid.

Pretty much every country is now rightfully backing away from china, the Mexican border is a disaster under Biden, BLM where setting fires all of the country, resulted in many deaths, buildings destroyed and a shit load of fraud. Whats wrong with being against such an organisation?

He is an absolute danger though to nato the debt , being an embarrassment and other such things though.

He certainly isnt hitler though, and isnt a threat to democracy. Those claims are fucking laughable.

Honestly, I could pass you a clean stick and you'd still manage to find a shitty end.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8242 on: Today at 04:03:59 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:56:56 pm
Spoiler
Trump did try and stop all muslims, then backed down and went for just "most" Muslim countries - certainly not ones at war with or which have a "hatred of America".  He then got bitch slapped by the courts, so again shrunk his targets. 

The Mexican border is a disaster for Biden because of Trump and global macro economics.  Trump did not "control" immigration or anything; all he did was forcefully lock people up, especially if they were young children.  Then covid happened, followed by global oil price inlfation caused by Trump's mate Putin invading Ukraine (something Trump basically told him he was ok to do when he tried to stop aid to Ukraine), meaning that all of a sudden, in Central America, there were millions more poor on the streets and looking for somewhere to go  - and they saw the US and the booming Biden economy as a easier place to go - especially with the GOP nutcase Abbott *helping* them to make Biden look bad.  Six to nine months ago, they had a bi-partisan bill in the Senate which would have passed the Senate, and been able to control and lock down the borders all ready to go to the House.  What happened?  Oh thats right, as the GOP controlled the House (narrowly), Trump called on firstly then Speaker McCarthy, then Johnson (and all the MAGA nuts there) to make sure it didn't pass.  Why?  Because Trump and the GOP viewed the border politically - they *WANTED* to keep making it worse, and make it impossible for Biden to do anything about it - as a way of winning votes in November.

I disagree regarding BLM - BLM started of as a mostly peaceful protest against cop violence against blacks and other minorities, and when their peaceful means were ignored (nay deliberately contradicted by GOP and Trump) and cop violence increased, then some parts of the movement became more violent certainly.  But it is disingenuous to say that the organisation itself was at fault, or that we should discount their wider grievances about the state of the country and oppression of minorities.

Also, under him (and the other Republicans) they *are* trying to restrict the vote, make it harder for minorities (who historically tend to vote D), get rid of the V etc.  That is a *FACT* that you can't just sweep under the rug and pretend that he is not a "danger to democracy".  He, and his cronies, have all said they want him to be a dictator (even if "just for one day").  They have already stacked the SCOTUS (thanks to Mitch McConnell in 2016) with a basically with enough judges they can quite literally get away with whatever they want with that regard.  Look at the decision recently around Presidential immunity - basically saying that if the POTUS does something "officially" then it is legal and can't be held accountable for it, even if that is "assassinate X" or "rob a bank" or ....

Also, their support of the Electoral College - they know they can't win the popular vote, so do everything in their power to stop the scrapping of it (or adoption in enough States for the NPVIC to come into effect) - hardly "democratic" trying to ensure crooked voting systems continue simply in order to stay in power.
[close]

Good post Scotty but it's waste of time, if he is still posting crap like that, he's not interested in what actually happened.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8243 on: Today at 04:15:10 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:45:42 pm
In the least surprising thing to happen today, Trump is straight onto his social media platform stating all charges against him should now be dropped.  Once again citing weaponisation of the justice system and political witch-hunt.

Does the USA really want to introduce a legal precedent of dropping all charges against people because someone has tried to shoot them?

I mean, that sounds to me like it could have a quite a lot of very bad consequences.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8244 on: Today at 04:26:07 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:28:03 pm
Yep his son Barron was on stage at one of Trumps recent rallies taking the adulation of the crowd of nutjobs.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/barron-trump-rally-doral-florida-b2577051.html

Its been a cult for some time and those types are long gone down the rabbit hole.  The only hope is there is enough of the electorate that will keep the cabal from power.  Once theyre in, theyll never leave.

Will be 17 years before Barron can run for president. The world will have moved on. And the other sons are too useless. Ivanka was the one he wanted to succeed him.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8245 on: Today at 04:32:57 pm
Interesting that Cannon chose this exit rather than trying for double jeopardy. Weird way to distract from the assassination attempt, too. Bringing back the court corruption story front and center before the convention doesn't make much sense to me. The Trump Campaign has really struggled to address it. Trump might have SCOTUS and some other federal judges in his pocket, but they are bad at politics. Court corruption is a winning issue for Biden--big time.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8246 on: Today at 04:35:45 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:26:07 pm
Will be 17 years before Barron can run for president. The world will have moved on. And the other sons are too useless. Ivanka was the one he wanted to succeed him.

In a world where the President can literally do anything they want, what stops him saying that Barron is President next year?

(The word you're looking for btw is 'nothing')
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8247 on: Today at 04:36:01 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:26:07 pm
Ivanka was the one he wanted to succeed him.

Autocorrect?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8248 on: Today at 04:40:41 pm
This made me laugh

______________________________________________

Disassociation has become a powerful thing. Today I can watch the fall of America and think "Well. Empires come and go" while looking for a hat for my cat on Amazon.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8249 on: Today at 04:42:10 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:15:10 pm
Does the USA really want to introduce a legal precedent of dropping all charges against people because someone has tried to shoot them?

I mean, that sounds to me like it could have a quite a lot of very bad consequences.

It was Trumps reaction to todays ruling by one of his appointed cronies (judges), who dismissed the case against him.

https://edition.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-classified-documents-case-dismissed-07-15-24/index.html

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aileen_Cannon
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8250 on: Today at 04:49:33 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:26:07 pm
Will be 17 years before Barron can run for president. The world will have moved on. And the other sons are too useless. Ivanka was the one he wanted to succeed him.

As if todays laws and rules will apply under Trump.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8251 on: Today at 04:49:41 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:42:10 pm
It was Trumps reaction to todays ruling by one of his appointed cronies (judges), who dismissed the case against him.

https://edition.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-classified-documents-case-dismissed-07-15-24/index.html

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aileen_Cannon

My God, all that work Jack Smith's done for nothing.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8252 on: Today at 04:53:09 pm
reading some posters here dismissing and rolling their eyes at the concerns about Trump -- that old "killing a frog" thing applies imo.

the US constitution, democracy and quite possibly its basic way of life is being slowly boiled to death. and WAY too many in the US are in denial about it.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8253 on: Today at 04:53:26 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:49:41 pm
My God, all that work Jack Smith's done for nothing.

Id guess Smith may appeal, so said appeal should be heard by about 2030.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8254 on: Today at 04:54:38 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:53:26 pm
Id guess Smith may appeal, so said appeal should be heard by about 2030.
not if Trump gets back into power, then it will never ever see the light of day again.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8255 on: Today at 04:54:58 pm
Biden should use his new powers and order a fast tracked trial.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8256 on: Today at 04:56:09 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:54:58 pm
Biden should use his new powers and order a fast tracked trial.
don't hold your breath -- as soon as the SCOTUS immunity ruling came out Biden said he wasn't going to abuse it.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8257 on: Today at 04:57:08 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:54:38 pm
not if Trump gets back into power, then it will never ever see the light of day again.

Yep, hell be mysteriously pardoned and all charges will disappear as will the 34 convictions
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8258 on: Today at 05:00:49 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:35:45 pm
In a world where the President can literally do anything they want, what stops him saying that Barron is President next year?

(The word you're looking for btw is 'nothing')

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8259 on: Today at 05:01:20 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 05:34:27 pm
Like yourself I remember those times in the 80s when nuclear war did seem around the corner, it was terrifying and a source of anxiety that went with the fall of the Soviet Union. Something I hope never comes back in the same way.

Trump's reputed isolationist foreign policy is a major worry for me, as a younger person I had the exact opposite opinion, I wanted to USA to become isolationist and stop interfering in the rest of the world however after growing older and wiser (claim can be disputed) I can see the dangers that this vacuum in power could result in.

Even so every country has the right to choose it's own path and who really knows how the chips would fall long term. The absence of certainty creates worry and as human beings we do tend towards catastrophising when faced with uncertainty in any situation. There's are many different potential outcomes to an isolationist America and not all of them are bad, I'd prefer it if this eventuality didn't come to pass but if it does I don't think the very worst outcomes that I read are in any way certain to happen.

On a more general Trump theme I'm with Studge on this, I think the left are catastrophising the prospect of a new Trump presidency and are convincing themselves that it's going to be an absolute disaster when no one really knows how it will turn out. Again it's uncertainty causing this and our natural pessimism turning that into nightmares.

Purely on a foreign policy basis his last presidency didn't lead us to disaster, it's not a given it will be disaster next time. People need to chill out a bit, things may not turn out that bad.

His foreign policy *DIRECTLY* led to Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and the Israeli response to the HAMAS attack. 

Policy 1 - He attempted to pull all funding from Ukraine and encouraged his mate Vlad that he wouldn't mind if he invaded.  Result?  An emboldened Putin, thinking Biden wouldn't oppose him with a hung Senate, attack Ukraine.   

Policy 2 - He moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, directly encouraged Netanyahu to act more "war-like" and promised to back him no matter what.  Result?  Netanyahu, despite criticism from the left (and even Biden directly) has continued to double down on his anti-HAMAS rhetoric, aided by the likes of Trumps direct family (Son-in-law Jared Kushner even advised Israel and Netanyahu to "forcefully remove ALL Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank" - a position you can guarantee echoes Trumps).

On policy 1, I hope you can understand that letting Russia just invade whomever Putin fancies (Trumps policy) *IS* disastrous for global (and mainly European) stability; meanwhile can see that 75% of the political establishment is at least as "pro-Israel" as Biden (and 95% of the GOP and Trump is FAR more pro-Israel) and would lead to a one state, Israel, with no Palestinian power if Trump and the hawks in the GOP got in
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8260 on: Today at 05:10:56 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:26:07 pm
Will be 17 years before Barron can run for president. The world will have moved on. And the other sons are too useless. Ivanka was the one he wanted to succeed him.
You misspelled suck seed [of].
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8261 on: Today at 05:20:44 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:35:45 pm
In a world where the President can literally do anything they want, what stops him saying that Barron is President next year?

(The word you're looking for btw is 'nothing')

Nah, at the point where this happens, without a Republican super majority, hed have had to dissolve the legislature and judiciary. And if its come to that, youve got bigger concerns than Barron being heir to the throne. There would be absolutely no appetite among Republicans for this to happen.

Theres all sorts of stuff that could happen under a trump presidency, but suggesting Barron will be installed in 4 years time, or that he can even stand in a presidential election, is unhelpful hysteria.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8262 on: Today at 05:29:09 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:49:41 pm
My God, all that work Jack Smith's done for nothing.

Its not for nowt.  He will appeal; the Eleventh circuit will back him (as it is clearly the case that a Special Counsel is obviously not unconstitutional, despite Supreme Corrupt Thomas' "opinion") and as part of that, should kick Cannon off the case. The issue is more it will add more delay to the dates
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8263 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm
Looks like Canon decided to make capital out of the assassination attempt to dismiss the charges. Going to be hard to go against the flow on this one now. Jack Smith was an idiot for not at least trying to get her removed from the case.

I guess Biden's election turned out to be nothing more than a temporary reprieve for America. :(
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8264 on: Today at 05:43:08 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 05:20:44 pm
Nah, at the point where this happens, without a Republican super majority, hed have had to dissolve the legislature and judiciary. And if its come to that, youve got bigger concerns than Barron being heir to the throne. There would be absolutely no appetite among Republicans for this to happen.

Theres all sorts of stuff that could happen under a trump presidency, but suggesting Barron will be installed in 4 years time, or that he can even stand in a presidential election, is unhelpful hysteria.



Im not super close to US politics re the Republican Party especially, but if its in any way similar to what happened with the Tories here under Cummings, Johnson et al, any semi sane republicans will have long left the building.  If you dont kiss the ring of Trump, goodbye.  Only sycophants remain.

Reading that Project 25 stuff,  and given whats happened with Supreme Court appointments under Trump, Im not sure its hyperbole to suggest there may be no further elections after 2024 should Trump win. 

Lets hope it is hyperbole
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8265 on: Today at 05:45:56 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:50:02 pm
The thing is though, Trump is the one to unite all those nutcases in the party. With him gone, it would probably turned into mayhem for the Republican party in the fight for who is taking over. All the nutters have their own interests and for all of them they themselves comes first. To get an idea how much of a mess they are just look back at when they were struggling to get the Speaker of the House elected.


Absolutely agree with this.

We all know the consequences for tens of millions of Americans - and less directly for most of the world - if this malignant scumbag is elected again.

Loss of personal freedoms (for women, gay people, black people, etc) as the Christo-fascists seem to impose their joyless puritanism on everyone, is just the start.

The SC making purely partisan rulings that piss all over established laws and rules. Gerrymandering of districts.

The Repugs know that the demographic clock is increasingly ticking against them and are desperate to seize power so they can rig the system more in their favour to stay in power.

Sometimes the greater good overrides normal sensibilities.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8266 on: Today at 05:55:25 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:45:42 pm
In the least surprising thing to happen today, Trump is straight onto his social media platform stating all charges against him should now be dropped.  Once again citing weaponisation of the justice system and political witch-hunt.

Florida judge dismisses criminal classified documents case against Trump

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/15/judge-dismisses-trump-classified-documents-case
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8267 on: Today at 07:07:34 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:55:25 pm
Florida judge dismisses criminal classified documents case against Trump

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/15/judge-dismisses-trump-classified-documents-case

My post quoted was after that judgement, ie Trump stated now that case is dismissed, same should happen with all his other charges.

Meanwhile the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church (primate I think the title is) has opened the Republican convention by praying for Trump.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8268 on: Today at 07:19:40 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:07:34 pm
My post quoted was after that judgement, ie Trump stated now that case is dismissed, same should happen with all his other charges.

Meanwhile the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church (primate I think the title is) has opened the Republican convention by praying for Trump.

No one expects the Trumpian Inquisition!


Bet they're warming up the ducking rivers and hangin' trees for the witches they find out at there Salem and elsewhere. Yissurih, sir!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8269 on: Today at 07:28:08 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:19:40 pm
No one expects the Trumpian Inquisition!


Bet they're warming up the ducking rivers and hangin' trees for the witches they find out at there Salem and elsewhere. Yissurih, sir!

It gets more surreal.  Watched a bit of CNN earlier who have a bunch of talking heads around a table and I guess in the interests of balance theyve a mix of dems and rep folk.  Someone commented that Trump today will be choosing his primary disciple (VP). 

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8270 on: Today at 07:33:05 pm
Trump VP candidate being announced today.

Signs pointing to JD Vance being the selection.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8271 on: Today at 07:36:37 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:28:08 pm
It gets more surreal.  Watched a bit of CNN earlier who have a bunch of talking heads around a table and I guess in the interests of balance theyve a mix of dems and rep folk.  Someone commented that Trump today will be choosing his primary disciple (VP).

 :butt
