Like yourself I remember those times in the 80s when nuclear war did seem around the corner, it was terrifying and a source of anxiety that went with the fall of the Soviet Union. Something I hope never comes back in the same way.
Trump's reputed isolationist foreign policy is a major worry for me, as a younger person I had the exact opposite opinion, I wanted to USA to become isolationist and stop interfering in the rest of the world however after growing older and wiser (claim can be disputed) I can see the dangers that this vacuum in power could result in.
Even so every country has the right to choose it's own path and who really knows how the chips would fall long term. The absence of certainty creates worry and as human beings we do tend towards catastrophising when faced with uncertainty in any situation. There's are many different potential outcomes to an isolationist America and not all of them are bad, I'd prefer it if this eventuality didn't come to pass but if it does I don't think the very worst outcomes that I read are in any way certain to happen.
On a more general Trump theme I'm with Studge on this, I think the left are catastrophising the prospect of a new Trump presidency and are convincing themselves that it's going to be an absolute disaster when no one really knows how it will turn out. Again it's uncertainty causing this and our natural pessimism turning that into nightmares.
Purely on a foreign policy basis his last presidency didn't lead us to disaster, it's not a given it will be disaster next time. People need to chill out a bit, things may not turn out that bad.
His foreign policy *DIRECTLY* led to Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and the Israeli response to the HAMAS attack.
Policy 1 - He attempted to pull all funding from Ukraine and encouraged his mate Vlad that he wouldn't mind if he invaded. Result? An emboldened Putin, thinking Biden wouldn't oppose him with a hung Senate, attack Ukraine.
Policy 2 - He moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, directly encouraged Netanyahu to act more "war-like" and promised to back him no matter what. Result? Netanyahu, despite criticism from the left (and even Biden directly) has continued to double down on his anti-HAMAS rhetoric, aided by the likes of Trumps direct family (Son-in-law Jared Kushner even advised Israel and Netanyahu to "forcefully remove ALL Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank" - a position you can guarantee echoes Trumps).
On policy 1, I hope you can understand that letting Russia just invade whomever Putin fancies (Trumps policy) *IS* disastrous for global (and mainly European) stability; meanwhile can see that 75% of the political establishment is at least as "pro-Israel" as Biden (and 95% of the GOP and Trump is FAR more pro-Israel) and would lead to a one state, Israel, with no Palestinian power if Trump and the hawks in the GOP got in