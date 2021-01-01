« previous next »
Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8240 on: Today at 03:39:48 pm
Unless between the eyes, it woulod've been better if he was hit with a spud gun.
Last Edit: Today at 03:47:55 pm by Red-Soldier
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8241 on: Today at 03:45:42 pm
In the least surprising thing to happen today, Trump is straight onto his social media platform stating all charges against him should now be dropped.  Once again citing weaponisation of the justice system and political witch-hunt.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8242 on: Today at 03:54:52 pm



Barron Trump
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8243 on: Today at 03:56:56 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:45:13 am
he didnt stop muslims entering the country, he stopped people from countries with war and a hatred for America  and pose a national threat to entering the country. You are probably the type of person who said he was racist to close the borders during covid.

Pretty much every country is now rightfully backing away from china, the Mexican border is a disaster under Biden, BLM where setting fires all of the country, resulted in many deaths, buildings destroyed and a shit load of fraud. Whats wrong with being against such an organisation?

He is an absolute danger though to nato the debt , being an embarrassment and other such things though.

He certainly isnt hitler though, and isnt a threat to democracy. Those claims are fucking laughable.

Trump did try and stop all muslims, then backed down and went for just "most" Muslim countries - certainly not ones at war with or which have a "hatred of America".  He then got bitch slapped by the courts, so again shrunk his targets. 

The Mexican border is a disaster for Biden because of Trump and global macro economics.  Trump did not "control" immigration or anything; all he did was forcefully lock people up, especially if they were young children.  Then covid happened, followed by global oil price inlfation caused by Trump's mate Putin invading Ukraine (something Trump basically told him he was ok to do when he tried to stop aid to Ukraine), meaning that all of a sudden, in Central America, there were millions more poor on the streets and looking for somewhere to go  - and they saw the US and the booming Biden economy as a easier place to go - especially with the GOP nutcase Abbott *helping* them to make Biden look bad.  Six to nine months ago, they had a bi-partisan bill in the Senate which would have passed the Senate, and been able to control and lock down the borders all ready to go to the House.  What happened?  Oh thats right, as the GOP controlled the House (narrowly), Trump called on firstly then Speaker McCarthy, then Johnson (and all the MAGA nuts there) to make sure it didn't pass.  Why?  Because Trump and the GOP viewed the border politically - they *WANTED* to keep making it worse, and make it impossible for Biden to do anything about it - as a way of winning votes in November.

I disagree regarding BLM - BLM started of as a mostly peaceful protest against cop violence against blacks and other minorities, and when their peaceful means were ignored (nay deliberately contradicted by GOP and Trump) and cop violence increased, then some parts of the movement became more violent certainly.  But it is disingenuous to say that the organisation itself was at fault, or that we should discount their wider grievances about the state of the country and oppression of minorities.

Also, under him (and the other Republicans) they *are* trying to restrict the vote, make it harder for minorities (who historically tend to vote D), get rid of the V etc.  That is a *FACT* that you can't just sweep under the rug and pretend that he is not a "danger to democracy".  He, and his cronies, have all said they want him to be a dictator (even if "just for one day").  They have already stacked the SCOTUS (thanks to Mitch McConnell in 2016) with a basically with enough judges they can quite literally get away with whatever they want with that regard.  Look at the decision recently around Presidential immunity - basically saying that if the POTUS does something "officially" then it is legal and can't be held accountable for it, even if that is "assassinate X" or "rob a bank" or ....

Also, their support of the Electoral College - they know they can't win the popular vote, so do everything in their power to stop the scrapping of it (or adoption in enough States for the NPVIC to come into effect) - hardly "democratic" trying to ensure crooked voting systems continue simply in order to stay in power.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8244 on: Today at 03:59:42 pm
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8245 on: Today at 04:02:16 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:45:13 am
he didnt stop muslims entering the country, he stopped people from countries with war and a hatred for America  and pose a national threat to entering the country. You are probably the type of person who said he was racist to close the borders during covid.

Pretty much every country is now rightfully backing away from china, the Mexican border is a disaster under Biden, BLM where setting fires all of the country, resulted in many deaths, buildings destroyed and a shit load of fraud. Whats wrong with being against such an organisation?

He is an absolute danger though to nato the debt , being an embarrassment and other such things though.

He certainly isnt hitler though, and isnt a threat to democracy. Those claims are fucking laughable.

Honestly, I could pass you a clean stick and you'd still manage to find a shitty end.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8246 on: Today at 04:03:59 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:56:56 pm
Trump did try and stop all muslims, then backed down and went for just "most" Muslim countries - certainly not ones at war with or which have a "hatred of America".  He then got bitch slapped by the courts, so again shrunk his targets. 

The Mexican border is a disaster for Biden because of Trump and global macro economics.  Trump did not "control" immigration or anything; all he did was forcefully lock people up, especially if they were young children.  Then covid happened, followed by global oil price inlfation caused by Trump's mate Putin invading Ukraine (something Trump basically told him he was ok to do when he tried to stop aid to Ukraine), meaning that all of a sudden, in Central America, there were millions more poor on the streets and looking for somewhere to go  - and they saw the US and the booming Biden economy as a easier place to go - especially with the GOP nutcase Abbott *helping* them to make Biden look bad.  Six to nine months ago, they had a bi-partisan bill in the Senate which would have passed the Senate, and been able to control and lock down the borders all ready to go to the House.  What happened?  Oh thats right, as the GOP controlled the House (narrowly), Trump called on firstly then Speaker McCarthy, then Johnson (and all the MAGA nuts there) to make sure it didn't pass.  Why?  Because Trump and the GOP viewed the border politically - they *WANTED* to keep making it worse, and make it impossible for Biden to do anything about it - as a way of winning votes in November.

I disagree regarding BLM - BLM started of as a mostly peaceful protest against cop violence against blacks and other minorities, and when their peaceful means were ignored (nay deliberately contradicted by GOP and Trump) and cop violence increased, then some parts of the movement became more violent certainly.  But it is disingenuous to say that the organisation itself was at fault, or that we should discount their wider grievances about the state of the country and oppression of minorities.

Also, under him (and the other Republicans) they *are* trying to restrict the vote, make it harder for minorities (who historically tend to vote D), get rid of the V etc.  That is a *FACT* that you can't just sweep under the rug and pretend that he is not a "danger to democracy".  He, and his cronies, have all said they want him to be a dictator (even if "just for one day").  They have already stacked the SCOTUS (thanks to Mitch McConnell in 2016) with a basically with enough judges they can quite literally get away with whatever they want with that regard.  Look at the decision recently around Presidential immunity - basically saying that if the POTUS does something "officially" then it is legal and can't be held accountable for it, even if that is "assassinate X" or "rob a bank" or ....

Also, their support of the Electoral College - they know they can't win the popular vote, so do everything in their power to stop the scrapping of it (or adoption in enough States for the NPVIC to come into effect) - hardly "democratic" trying to ensure crooked voting systems continue simply in order to stay in power.
Good post Scotty but it's waste of time, if he is still posting crap like that, he's not interested in what actually happened.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8247 on: Today at 04:15:10 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:45:42 pm
In the least surprising thing to happen today, Trump is straight onto his social media platform stating all charges against him should now be dropped.  Once again citing weaponisation of the justice system and political witch-hunt.

Does the USA really want to introduce a legal precedent of dropping all charges against people because someone has tried to shoot them?

I mean, that sounds to me like it could have a quite a lot of very bad consequences.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8248 on: Today at 04:26:07 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:28:03 pm
Yep his son Barron was on stage at one of Trumps recent rallies taking the adulation of the crowd of nutjobs.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/barron-trump-rally-doral-florida-b2577051.html

Its been a cult for some time and those types are long gone down the rabbit hole.  The only hope is there is enough of the electorate that will keep the cabal from power.  Once theyre in, theyll never leave.

Will be 17 years before Barron can run for president. The world will have moved on. And the other sons are too useless. Ivanka was the one he wanted to succeed him.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8249 on: Today at 04:32:57 pm
Interesting that Cannon chose this exit rather than trying for double jeopardy. Weird way to distract from the assassination attempt, too. Bringing back the court corruption story front and center before the convention doesn't make much sense to me. The Trump Campaign has really struggled to address it. Trump might have SCOTUS and some other federal judges in his pocket, but they are bad at politics. Court corruption is a winning issue for Biden--big time.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8250 on: Today at 04:35:45 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:26:07 pm
Will be 17 years before Barron can run for president. The world will have moved on. And the other sons are too useless. Ivanka was the one he wanted to succeed him.

In a world where the President can literally do anything they want, what stops him saying that Barron is President next year?

(The word you're looking for btw is 'nothing')
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8251 on: Today at 04:36:01 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:26:07 pm
Ivanka was the one he wanted to succeed him.

Autocorrect?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8252 on: Today at 04:40:41 pm
This made me laugh

______________________________________________

Disassociation has become a powerful thing. Today I can watch the fall of America and think "Well. Empires come and go" while looking for a hat for my cat on Amazon.

