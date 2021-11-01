I've never heard Trump directly incite anybody to to be killed, perfectly willing to be corrected on this if I've missed it? I've also never heard any leading Democrat directly incite anybody to be killed. They do however demonise each other to such extremes that it's naive of them to not understand there's a chance someone on either side could take things a step further.



We will have to agree to disagree on the extent of the danger Trump poses, I think many of your takes are somewhat hyperbolic and that Trump is not some dictator in waiting. My own position is that he's a foul and unpleasant man who I really don't want to see in the white house largely due to the positions he will take on Ukraine and other foreign policy matters.



The democrats are in a tricky position on this because they have been making Trump out to be a potential new Hitler, the last edition of The New Republic had Trump mocked up as Hitler on the cover. Now most of us would be aware of the age old moral conundrum of "if in 1932 you knew Hitler would start WW2 and perpetrate the Holocaust would you kill him if you had the chance?". If Trump really is the new Hitler that very moral conundrum comes into play and a not insignificant number of people would answer yes he should be killed.



The thing is unless you first convince the people that matter, and with the voting system that's the swing voters, the Democrats open themselves up to the charge of indirect incitement to kill. A similar charge could also be made against Trump over Pence however unfortunately for the Democrats nobody fired a shot at Pence but someone's tried to blow Trumps head off.



Anyway I doubt we are going to agree on this, I'd like the rhetoric on both sides to be cooled however if you think he's a dictator in waiting I understand why you would wish to broadcast that loudly and would even understand that you would want him dead.



I just don't agree he's quite the monster you say he is, foul and unpleasant though he may be. I do note the odds on him being the next president has narrowed quite significantly, it will be interesting to see what the polling does in the next few weeks.



Sorry, am not going through the timeline that led to Jan 6th or the actual words Trump used to incite anger and rage in his supporters that day.He incited his supporters to attack anyone who stood in his way. he refused to call them off when they were trying to kill, he was President of the US standing in the Oval office watching people chanting Kill Mike Pence, Kill Nancy Pelosi, bringing gallows to hang Mike Pence. armed with weapons. those people didn't do it off their own bat, Trumps speeches led up to all of that. I don't think a defence of it not being his fault stands up, incitement means urging people to do something, what did he expect to happen, Trump had the power to stop it but he wanted it to happen so allowed it to continue for a few hours.Everyone knew where they stood during that period, if you stood up to Trump he incited anger in his supporters, he wasn't looking for sympathy, he had no problems with them attacking and killing people, it set a example. this happened a few times during that period so it didn't just happen on Jan 6th.The rhetoric from Trump and the his backers led to this situation but you seem to be saying calling it out for what it is as inflaming the situation.The one thing I take most from Hitlers rise to power isn't the conundrum of what would have happened if someone had killed him it's learning the lessons from that period. what would have happened is interesting and it could of gone many ways but it doesn't teach us anything, one thing that still disgusts me during the same period is how UK politicians studied how Nazis rose to power, they did this using the same propaganda soundbites and tactics as Hitlers Nazi used to gain power and used it again to squash any opposition while in power, pointing out these similarities produced a shrug of the shoulders from most people which I found really alarming. so this didn't just happen in the US it led to the UK having 2 MPs murdered. yet those same politicians who brought all this about still carry on inciting anger and rage.The reaction by Labour and the Democrats has always been responsible, calling them out for the evil things they have done is seen as both being as bad as each other. people fall for that as well.I can't explain why you cant see him for what he is, it's something ive tried to work out, only explanation I can come up with is it only ever happens in politics. you can bring up some horrible facts about Trump but people will turn around 2 minutes later and say you only want Trump gone because you hate him as if it's a irrational response based on emotion.