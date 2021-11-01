« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted

Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8200 on: Yesterday at 11:53:15 pm
Offline Peabee

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8201 on: Yesterday at 11:53:22 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:48:42 pm
Hypocrite  ;)

I'd want front row seats.

Ew, actually, maybe not...  :puke2
Offline killer-heels

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8202 on: Yesterday at 11:54:24 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:53:12 pm
That's a radical concept for some on here it seems.

Going to be sweetness and light after the election then i guess.
Online oldfordie

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8203 on: Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm
I don't think it really matters why some people wish Trump dead; wishing someone dead is rarely a good look for anyone. To use your phrase, it's a basic matter of decency.

The thing some people on either end of the spectrum just don't seem to get is that if you behave like a c*nt, replying to that by pointing out that you think those other people are bigger c*nts doesn't absolve you in any way of your own cuntishness.

Some people on the left are the worst at this; they seem to assume other people will automatically think they are good people no matter what they do so there's no handbrake on their behaviour. The right wing are a little better on this, many of their c*nts seem to have an inkling that yes they are indeed c*nts so they have the capacity to manage their behaviour slightly better.

The good news is you have only 4 months of this, not 6. As they say time flies.
People are reacting to the assassination attempt, the point I was making was people are saying you shouldn't want someone dead because you disagree with their political views, how the left wingers are being hypocrites wishing Trump dead, that's the biggest stumbling block here, the frustration of people not understanding the reasons why many would have no remorse over Trumps death.
All those many reasons have been raised in previous posts, none of them have anything to do with politics, they have nothing to do with left or right wing politics.
Understand this then the debate can move on to why many wouldn't mourn Trumps assassination. Trumps a Narcissistic racist psychopathic corrupt traitor, every word of that can be backed up with evidence,  we could also debate something more sinister about Trumps character, inciting someone to kill your political opponents. ive never heard 1 Democrat politician trying to incite people to kill anyone but ive heard Trump do it a few times, he also refused to stop any of his supporters who chanted to kill on his behalf. he refused to condemn them after they had killed.

Someone in a previous post said if you kill your political opponents then democracy has died, I can only assume they haven't been paying attention to what happened after Trump lost, he incited thousands to kill all who stood in his way, in a way he's right democracy has died in the US as the safe guards to protect the US Democracy were pissed on by the Republican politicians when they failed to Impeach Trump after being caught bang to rights inciting people to kill to overthrow the government.
Now we see the same man heading for power and many fear for the future of not just the US, they fear for the future of Europe and the world. the safeguards to stop him which have stood for hundreds of years have been tossed in the bin, the separation of powers has failed, the supreme court has made Trump above the law, the Senate has refused to Impeach, the house refused to impeach in his first Impeachment trial.
Yet people still think Democracy will save the day for the US, am certainly not calling for violence or a coup but it's understandable to see so many people not mourning Trumps assassination.


Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8204 on: Today at 12:02:19 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm
People are reacting to the assassination attempt, the point I was making was people are saying you shouldn't want someone dead because you disagree with their political views, how the left wingers are being hypocrites wishing Trump dead, that's the biggest stumbling block here, the frustration of people not understanding the reasons why many would have no remorse over Trumps death.
All those many reasons have been raised in previous posts, none of them have anything to do with politics, they have nothing to do with left or right wing politics.
Understand this then the debate can move on to why many wouldn't mourn Trumps assassination. Trumps a Narcissistic racist psychopathic corrupt traitor, every word of that can be backed up with evidence,  we could also debate something more sinister about Trumps character, inciting someone to kill your political opponents. ive never heard 1 Democrat politician trying to incite people to kill anyone but ive heard Trump do it a few times, he also refused to stop any of his supporters who chanted to kill on his behalf. he refused to condemn them after they had killed.

Someone in a previous post said if you kill your political opponents then democracy has died, I can only assume they haven't been paying attention to what happened after Trump lost, he incited thousands to kill all who stood in his way, in a way he's right democracy has died in the US as the safe guards to protect the US Democracy were pissed on by the Republican politicians when they failed to Impeach Trump after being caught bang to rights inciting people to kill to overthrow the government.
Now we see the same man heading for power and many fear for the future of not just the US, they fear for the future of Europe and the world. the safeguards to stop him which have stood for hundreds of years have been tossed in the bin, the separation of powers has failed, the supreme court has made Trump above the law, the Senate has refused to Impeach, the house refused to impeach in his first Impeachment trial.
Yet people still think Democracy will save the day for the US, am certainly not calling for violence or a coup but it's understandable to see so many people not mourning Trumps assassination.

well said, Fordie.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8205 on: Today at 12:10:04 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm
People are reacting to the assassination attempt, the point I was making was people are saying you shouldn't want someone dead because you disagree with their political views, how the left wingers are being hypocrites wishing Trump dead, that's the biggest stumbling block here, the frustration of people not understanding the reasons why many would have no remorse over Trumps death.
All those many reasons have been raised in previous posts, none of them have anything to do with politics, they have nothing to do with left or right wing politics.
Understand this then the debate can move on to why many wouldn't mourn Trumps assassination. Trumps a Narcissistic racist psychopathic corrupt traitor, every word of that can be backed up with evidence,  we could also debate something more sinister about Trumps character, inciting someone to kill your political opponents. ive never heard 1 Democrat politician trying to incite people to kill anyone but ive heard Trump do it a few times, he also refused to stop any of his supporters who chanted to kill on his behalf. he refused to condemn them after they had killed.

Someone in a previous post said if you kill your political opponents then democracy has died, I can only assume they haven't been paying attention to what happened after Trump lost, he incited thousands to kill all who stood in his way, in a way he's right democracy has died in the US as the safe guards to protect the US Democracy were pissed on by the Republican politicians when they failed to Impeach Trump after being caught bang to rights inciting people to kill to overthrow the government.
Now we see the same man heading for power and many fear for the future of not just the US, they fear for the future of Europe and the world. the safeguards to stop him which have stood for hundreds of years have been tossed in the bin, the separation of powers has failed, the supreme court has made Trump above the law, the Senate has refused to Impeach, the house refused to impeach in his first Impeachment trial.
Yet people still think Democracy will save the day for the US, am certainly not calling for violence or a coup but it's understandable to see so many people not mourning Trumps assassination.





Yep good post.


I can't remember anyone saying that they wanted this to happen, but now it has,  it's understandable that many people aren't arsed given what Trump has said and done about the rule of law, opponents being attacked and militarising his followers to actually go out and kill people on his behalf.

He's not a nice man. I suppose the only 'good thing' is that he probably thought he was bullshitting himself when he kept saying people were after him.

Well. Now he knows that there really are people after him.


In some people that would cause them to review their behaviour and to rein it in. I have the feeling he'll double down and be even worse going forward.


Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8206 on: Today at 12:15:07 am
Any of the XG nerds got any stats on people dying from  an ear injury from a rabbit gun? Theres nowt on fbref.com
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8207 on: Today at 12:17:21 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:15:07 am
Any of the XG nerds got any stats on people dying from  an ear injury from a rabbit gun? Theres nowt on fbref.com
all I can tell yer is I had an earache a few weeks back and it hurt like hell.  lasted 3 damn days.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8208 on: Today at 12:21:39 am
The FBI have released video footage of the attacker just before it happened.

WARNING. GRAPHIC CONTENT. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!


Spoiler



[close]
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8209 on: Today at 12:24:44 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:15:07 am
Any of the XG nerds got any stats on people dying from  an ear injury from a rabbit gun? Theres nowt on fbref.com

I did find myself wondering if there might be some weakened blood vessels. Maybe a brain aneurysm a few weeks down the line?
Offline kennedy81

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8210 on: Today at 12:26:04 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm
People are reacting to the assassination attempt, the point I was making was people are saying you shouldn't want someone dead because you disagree with their political views, how the left wingers are being hypocrites wishing Trump dead, that's the biggest stumbling block here, the frustration of people not understanding the reasons why many would have no remorse over Trumps death.
All those many reasons have been raised in previous posts, none of them have anything to do with politics, they have nothing to do with left or right wing politics.
Understand this then the debate can move on to why many wouldn't mourn Trumps assassination. Trumps a Narcissistic racist psychopathic corrupt traitor, every word of that can be backed up with evidence,  we could also debate something more sinister about Trumps character, inciting someone to kill your political opponents. ive never heard 1 Democrat politician trying to incite people to kill anyone but ive heard Trump do it a few times, he also refused to stop any of his supporters who chanted to kill on his behalf. he refused to condemn them after they had killed.

Someone in a previous post said if you kill your political opponents then democracy has died, I can only assume they haven't been paying attention to what happened after Trump lost, he incited thousands to kill all who stood in his way, in a way he's right democracy has died in the US as the safe guards to protect the US Democracy were pissed on by the Republican politicians when they failed to Impeach Trump after being caught bang to rights inciting people to kill to overthrow the government.
Now we see the same man heading for power and many fear for the future of not just the US, they fear for the future of Europe and the world. the safeguards to stop him which have stood for hundreds of years have been tossed in the bin, the separation of powers has failed, the supreme court has made Trump above the law, the Senate has refused to Impeach, the house refused to impeach in his first Impeachment trial.
Yet people still think Democracy will save the day for the US, am certainly not calling for violence or a coup but it's understandable to see so many people not mourning Trumps assassination.



I don't think the fact that Trump being a massive c*nt is lost on anyone. We all remember what happened on Jan 6th and all the other demented shit he's said and done.
I'd have no problem with anyone cheering his demise. But actually thinking such a scenario would be best in the long run is where I get off the train.
If the democratic process isn't upheld in that country without people resorting to violence, then we're fucked anyway, with or without Trump.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8211 on: Today at 12:37:27 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:26:04 am
I don't think the fact that Trump being a massive c*nt is lost on anyone. We all remember what happened on Jan 6th and all the other demented shit he's said and done.
I'd have no problem with anyone cheering his demise. But actually thinking such a scenario would be best in the long run is where I get off the train.
If the democratic process isn't upheld in that country without people resorting to violence, then we're fucked anyway, with or without Trump.


Am I missing something here?

https://www.factcheck.org/2021/11/how-many-died-as-a-result-of-capitol-riot/

These people died as a direct result of not upholding the democratic process. Incited by Trump.

Or are you saying that didn't happen? If you admit that it did, isn't what you're saying similar to bolting the gate after the horse has bolted?


Now that Trump has officially been told he can do anything and everything he wants and will never ever be held to account, what makes you think that he'll wind it back a bit? Doesn't that sound somewhat unlikely?
Offline Red Beret

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8212 on: Today at 12:44:20 am
Trump represents a clear and present threat to American democracy. As it stands, whatever caveats or legal "limits" or constraints that might be placed on a president in the future after the SCOTUS ruling will only be applied to Democrat presidents.

There's no telling what a future Republican president might do, or how fast and loose they might play with the rules - but there's plenty of telling when it comes to Trump.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8213 on: Today at 12:57:58 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm
People are reacting to the assassination attempt, the point I was making was people are saying you shouldn't want someone dead because you disagree with their political views, how the left wingers are being hypocrites wishing Trump dead, that's the biggest stumbling block here, the frustration of people not understanding the reasons why many would have no remorse over Trumps death.
All those many reasons have been raised in previous posts, none of them have anything to do with politics, they have nothing to do with left or right wing politics.
Understand this then the debate can move on to why many wouldn't mourn Trumps assassination. Trumps a Narcissistic racist psychopathic corrupt traitor, every word of that can be backed up with evidence,  we could also debate something more sinister about Trumps character, inciting someone to kill your political opponents. ive never heard 1 Democrat politician trying to incite people to kill anyone but ive heard Trump do it a few times, he also refused to stop any of his supporters who chanted to kill on his behalf. he refused to condemn them after they had killed.

Someone in a previous post said if you kill your political opponents then democracy has died, I can only assume they haven't been paying attention to what happened after Trump lost, he incited thousands to kill all who stood in his way, in a way he's right democracy has died in the US as the safe guards to protect the US Democracy were pissed on by the Republican politicians when they failed to Impeach Trump after being caught bang to rights inciting people to kill to overthrow the government.
Now we see the same man heading for power and many fear for the future of not just the US, they fear for the future of Europe and the world. the safeguards to stop him which have stood for hundreds of years have been tossed in the bin, the separation of powers has failed, the supreme court has made Trump above the law, the Senate has refused to Impeach, the house refused to impeach in his first Impeachment trial.
Yet people still think Democracy will save the day for the US, am certainly not calling for violence or a coup but it's understandable to see so many people not mourning Trumps assassination.




I've never heard Trump directly incite anybody to to be killed, perfectly willing to be corrected on this if I've missed it? I've also never heard any leading Democrat directly incite anybody to be killed. They do however demonise each other to such extremes that it's naive of them to not understand there's a chance someone on either side could take things a step further.

We will have to agree to disagree on the extent of the danger Trump poses, I think many of your takes are somewhat hyperbolic and that Trump is not some dictator in waiting. My own position is that he's a foul and unpleasant man who I really don't want to see in the white house largely due to the positions he will take on Ukraine and other foreign policy matters.

The democrats are in a tricky position on this because they have been making Trump out to be a potential new Hitler, the last edition of The New Republic had Trump mocked up as Hitler on the cover. Now most of us would be aware of the age old moral conundrum of "if in 1932 you knew Hitler would start WW2 and perpetrate the Holocaust would you kill him if you had the chance?". If Trump really is the new Hitler that very moral conundrum comes into play and a not insignificant number of people would answer yes he should be killed.

The thing is unless you first convince the people that matter, and with the voting system that's the swing voters, the Democrats open themselves up to the charge of indirect incitement to kill. A similar charge could also be made against Trump over Pence however unfortunately for the Democrats nobody fired a shot at Pence but someone's tried to blow Trumps head off.

Anyway I doubt we are going to agree on this, I'd like the rhetoric on both sides to be cooled however if you think he's a dictator in waiting I understand why you would wish to broadcast that loudly and would even understand that you would want him dead.

I just don't agree he's quite the monster you say he is, foul and unpleasant though he may be. I do note the odds on him being the next president has narrowed quite significantly, it will be interesting to see what the polling does in the next few weeks.
Online oldfordie

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8214 on: Today at 01:15:59 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:26:04 am
I don't think the fact that Trump being a massive c*nt is lost on anyone. We all remember what happened on Jan 6th and all the other demented shit he's said and done.
I'd have no problem with anyone cheering his demise. But actually thinking such a scenario would be best in the long run is where I get off the train.
If the democratic process isn't upheld in that country without people resorting to violence, then we're fucked anyway, with or without Trump.
Jambuttys 9.28pm post was excellent, pinched a bit because it goes into more detail on something I mentioned a few days ago, how I never realised just how many gullible cranks there are in the US today until Trump came along.
I can't explain it all but it does exist for certain, were these cranks about in the millions in the past or have these loons been radicalised by Trump. I believe they've been radicalised by Trump, they will still be around long after Trump is gone.

I don't think anyone really knows what would happen in the long run if Trump had died yesterday, they just feel he has to be stopped that's all. if he's not stopped then I think Trump may set up one of his sons to be President over the next few years,  I think I saw a video of Barron waving to the crowd the other day, relishing the adoration,  that was my first thought, he's being groomed, the loons will buy any spin Trump puts on it. they may welcome him with open arms in say 8 yrs time.


For nearly a century, radical in U.S. politics has usually meant fringe: Communists, Ku Kluxers, Black Panthers, Branch Davidians, Islamist jihadists. Radicals could be marginalized by the weight of the great American consensus that stretches from social democrats to business conservatives. Sometimes, a Joe McCarthy or a George Wallace would throw a scare into that mighty consensus, but in the past such challengers rarely formed stable coalitions with accepted stakeholders in society. Never gaining an enduring grip on the institutions of state, they flared up and burned out.

Trump is different. His abuses have been ratified by powerful constituencies. He has conquered and colonized one of the two major parties. He has defeatedor is on the way to defeatingevery impeachment and prosecution to hold him to account for his frauds and crimes. He has assembled a mass following that is larger, more permanent, and more national in reach than any previous American demagogue. He has dominated the scene for nine years already, and he and his supporters hope they can use yesterdays appalling event to extend the Trump era to the end of his life and beyond.


Online oldfordie

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8215 on: Today at 02:24:18 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:57:58 am
I've never heard Trump directly incite anybody to to be killed, perfectly willing to be corrected on this if I've missed it? I've also never heard any leading Democrat directly incite anybody to be killed. They do however demonise each other to such extremes that it's naive of them to not understand there's a chance someone on either side could take things a step further.

We will have to agree to disagree on the extent of the danger Trump poses, I think many of your takes are somewhat hyperbolic and that Trump is not some dictator in waiting. My own position is that he's a foul and unpleasant man who I really don't want to see in the white house largely due to the positions he will take on Ukraine and other foreign policy matters.

The democrats are in a tricky position on this because they have been making Trump out to be a potential new Hitler, the last edition of The New Republic had Trump mocked up as Hitler on the cover. Now most of us would be aware of the age old moral conundrum of "if in 1932 you knew Hitler would start WW2 and perpetrate the Holocaust would you kill him if you had the chance?". If Trump really is the new Hitler that very moral conundrum comes into play and a not insignificant number of people would answer yes he should be killed.

The thing is unless you first convince the people that matter, and with the voting system that's the swing voters, the Democrats open themselves up to the charge of indirect incitement to kill. A similar charge could also be made against Trump over Pence however unfortunately for the Democrats nobody fired a shot at Pence but someone's tried to blow Trumps head off.

Anyway I doubt we are going to agree on this, I'd like the rhetoric on both sides to be cooled however if you think he's a dictator in waiting I understand why you would wish to broadcast that loudly and would even understand that you would want him dead.

I just don't agree he's quite the monster you say he is, foul and unpleasant though he may be. I do note the odds on him being the next president has narrowed quite significantly, it will be interesting to see what the polling does in the next few weeks.
Sorry, am not going through the timeline that led to Jan 6th or the actual words Trump used to incite anger and rage in his supporters that day.

He incited his supporters to attack anyone who stood in his way. he refused to call them off when they were trying to kill, he was President of the US standing in the Oval office watching people chanting Kill Mike Pence, Kill Nancy Pelosi, bringing gallows to hang Mike Pence. armed with weapons. those people didn't do it off their own bat, Trumps speeches led up to all of that. I don't think a defence of it not being his fault stands up, incitement means urging people to do something, what did he expect to happen, Trump had the power to stop it but he wanted it to happen so allowed it to continue for a few hours.
Everyone knew where they stood during that period, if you stood up to Trump he incited anger in his supporters, he wasn't looking for sympathy, he had no problems with them attacking and killing people, it set a example. this happened a few times during that period so it didn't just happen on Jan 6th.
The rhetoric from Trump and the his backers led to this situation but you seem to be saying calling it out for what it is as inflaming the situation.


The one thing I take most from Hitlers rise to power isn't the conundrum of what would have happened if someone had killed him it's learning the lessons from that period. what would have happened is interesting and it could of gone many ways but it doesn't teach us anything, one thing that still disgusts me during the same period is how UK politicians studied how Nazis rose to power, they did this using the same propaganda soundbites and tactics as Hitlers Nazi used to gain power and used it again to squash any opposition while in power, pointing out these similarities produced a shrug of the shoulders from most people which I found really alarming. so this didn't just happen in the US it led to the UK having 2 MPs murdered. yet those same politicians who brought all this about still carry on inciting anger and rage.
The reaction by Labour and the Democrats has always been responsible, calling them out for the evil things they have done is seen as both being as bad as each other. people fall for that as well.

I can't explain why you cant see him for what he is, it's something ive tried to work out, only explanation I can come up with is it only ever happens in politics. you can bring up some horrible facts about Trump but people will turn around 2 minutes later and say you only want Trump gone because you hate him as if it's a irrational response based on emotion.


« Last Edit: Today at 02:28:21 am by oldfordie »
Offline soxfan

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8216 on: Today at 02:43:23 am
I've read through the last few pages and certainly can understand the various points of view. Being honest, when I first heard of the attempt on Trump's life, the devout Catholic teachers of my youth would have been dismayed at my initial gut reaction.

Whether the thoughts of many like me might be right or wrong, moral or immoral, this event makes me recall the famous quote by Clarence Darrow: "I have never killed anyone, but I have read some obituary notices with great satisfaction.
