Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted  (Read 437765 times)

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
I want to send our support and our deepest sympathies to the victims and families touched by the terrible school shooting yesterday in Perry, Iowa, Trump said during a campaign rally.

Its just horrible, so surprising to see it here. But have to get over it, we have to move forward, he added.

The shooting, just days before the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses, took the life of a sixth grader and injured seven others, including students and school staff members, officials said. The gunman, identified as 17-year-old student Dylan Butler, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.


HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race, said on Friday he had firmly protected gun rights while in the White House and vowed if re-elected to undo all restrictions enacted by President Joe Biden.
Speaking to thousands of supporters at an event organized by the National Rifle Association (NRA), Trump promised to rescind a rule curbing sales of gun accessories known as pistol braces and other regulations put in place by the Biden administration.
"Every single Biden attack on gun owners and manufacturers will be terminated my very first week back in office, perhaps my first day," Trump said in a speech at the Great American Outdoor show in Harrisburg, the capital of Pennsylvania.
The NRA enthusiastically backed Trump during the 2016 race and throughout his administration, cheering him on as he appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court and adopted a series of steps sought by the influential gun lobby. These included designating firearm shops as essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to stay open.
Seeing conservative gun owners as critical to his re-election chances, Trump has continued to court them aggressively. He told the crowd on Friday that if he is re-elected "no one will lay a finger on your firearms" and bragged about resisting pressure to implement gun restrictions during his term in the White House from 2017 to 2021.
"During my four years nothing happened, and there was great pressure on me having to do with guns. We did nothing, we didn't yield," Trump said.

Ahead of Trump's speech, the Democratic National Committee put up a billboard in Harrisburg referring to comments Trump made following a school shooting in Iowa in January, when he expressed condolences before telling his supporters they had "to get over it," and needed "to move forward."
"Donald Trump to victims of gun violence: 'get over it'," the billboard reads.


I will get rid of gun-free zones in schools and on military bases. My first day, it gets signed Okay? My first day theres no gun-free zones.


Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:34:27 pm
Like yourself I remember those times in the 80s when nuclear war did seem around the corner, it was terrifying and a source of anxiety that went with the fall of the Soviet Union. Something I hope never comes back in the same way.

Trump's reputed isolationist foreign policy is a major worry for me, as a younger person I had the exact opposite opinion, I wanted to USA to become isolationist and stop interfering in the rest of the world however after growing older and wiser (claim can be disputed) I can see the dangers that this vacuum in power could result in.

Even so every country has the right to choose it's own path and who really knows how the chips would fall long term. The absence of certainty creates worry and as human beings we do tend towards catastrophising when faced with uncertainty in any situation. There's are many different potential outcomes to an isolationist America and not all of them are bad, I'd prefer it if this eventuality didn't come to pass but if it does I don't think the very worst outcomes that I read are in any way certain to happen.

On a more general Trump theme I'm with Studge on this, I think the left are catastrophising the prospect of a new Trump presidency and are convincing themselves that it's going to be an absolute disaster when no one really knows how it will turn out. Again it's uncertainty causing this and our natural pessimism turning that into nightmares.

Purely on a foreign policy basis his last presidency didn't lead us to disaster, it's not a given it will be disaster next time. People need to chill out a bit, things may not turn out that bad.
This is going to be a very frustrating 6 months, add the belief that all the left wingers are being hypocritical wishing Trump dead is going to make things far worse, the assumption is left wingers want right wingers like Trump dead,  if they believe they want Trump dead because he is right wing and they are left wing then they are putting it down to disagreeing with his politics, has one person on here ever actually said this is down to his right wing views, has one person said the reason why they wouldn't mourn the assassination of Trump is because they disagree with his right wing views. all the disdain is down to being a horrible nasty man in everyway possible, Trump is a narcissistic psychopath who will take the US back decades, he will give the nasty the power to ruin millions of lives for decades, calling this out for what it is isn't down to being left wing, it's about seeing him for what he is. it's about decency.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
I suppose The Economist must be of the left then. They had a pretty scary article about Trump's plans a few months ago. I wouldn't want to be living there, it's going to be bad enough everywhere else.
NAKED BOOBERY

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Victorious and glorious....

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Think some need to pay better attention to the profile of his supporters before fearing civil war. They largely fall into 3 groups imo :
1) those with a similar lack of competence and character defects, thus exhibiting similar behaviours, finally seeing ' vindication' in his 'success', thus holding on to him for dear life.
2) those who are competent, living useful lives, but lacking significantly in the ability to assess people
3) those who read him just fine, but use him to profit. The likes of Musk, billionaire Republican donors.

He gets killed, group 1, by definition lacks the ability and character to overwhelm professional security. Group 3 needs a stable country to keep making money. Only group 2 is in play, and I doubt the numbers are there to overwhelm.

You can kill him just fine and the country falling into civil war is a remote possibility imo.

The amount of information he's given, both in terms of his technical level for the job and his character, on the potential likely paths he's going to take the US ( and the world)on...it's very clear to me taking him out early is simply good management. Now, your filters are shit, your legal systems are not good enough to take out a treasonous scumbag, your political system is so shit you have ended up with a declining Biden and Trump again. These things take time and precise effort to improve.
For now, I'll take any bit of luck - disease, old age, a better sniper next time. People will talk about fairness, morality...in practice, you give them something better, fairer, kinder....it's 2 months tops before most mentions cease of the previous guy bar the odd principled resignation, regardless of how unfair the transition was. Now you don't have to use that, I don't; but there's a message there in what sticks, what doesn't.
Also, plenty on here are still seeing the world from just your own kind view, when it's far more pertinent to try to look through the eyes of Trump and his profile, his cult, how far they can push. Under certain paths, it's likely most things and people you hold dear will suffer and break, think a lot still don't realise just how fundamentally tied to the fortunes of the US most good things in this world are.
If this turns out, after the investigations, to be a kid who read him just fine and acted, it's one of the bravest things I have ever seen ( considering the odds) and it's encouraging.  As even if Trump and his vermin get in, that hopefully there are plenty in the US who will fight his attempt to turn the country into his. There's nothing stopping a free, fair country from turning into a nest of treasonous patronage except for the number of their citizens who fight when that attempt happens. See after the successful attempt, it's always too late as once that network of patronage gets going on the ground, the lowest footsoldiers now have something material in it for them beyond just the earlier validation. It has to be before.

We have seen, within a lifetime, these things happen in plenty of countries, especially if your job involves monitoring the changes. Powers added to the brief, term limits eliminated, the legal system filled with loyalists, the press silenced, civil rights groups killed.

The US is not above these risks.
Logged

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Updated info on the shooter from the beeb

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3gw58wv4e9o
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Learn.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:34:01 pm
Not quite convincing.
I'm pretty sure when she heard he was almost hit her first words were "ah shit!".

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:10:10 pm
Do you ever get tired of being right?
you should try it!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 06:41:48 pm
Think some need to pay better attention to the profile of his supporters before fearing civil war. They largely fall into 3 groups imo :
1) those with a similar lack of competence and character defects, thus exhibiting similar behaviours, finally seeing ' vindication' in his 'success', thus holding on to him for dear life.
2) those who are competent, living useful lives, but lacking significantly in the ability to assess people
3) those who read him just fine, but use him to profit. The likes of Musk, billionaire Republican donors.

He gets killed, group 1, by definition lacks the ability and character to overwhelm professional security. Group 3 needs a stable country to keep making money. Only group 2 is in play, and I doubt the numbers are there to overwhelm.

You can kill him just fine and the country falling into civil war is a remote possibility imo.

The amount of information he's given, both in terms of his technical level for the job and his character, on the potential likely paths he's going to take the US ( and the world)on...it's very clear to me taking him out early is simply good management. Now, your filters are shit, your legal systems are not good enough to take out a treasonous scumbag, your political system is so shit you have ended up with a declining Biden and Trump again. These things take time and precise effort to improve.
For now, I'll take any bit of luck - disease, old age, a better sniper next time. People will talk about fairness, morality...in practice, you give them something better, fairer, kinder....it's 2 months tops before most mentions cease of the previous guy bar the odd principled resignation, regardless of how unfair the transition was. Now you don't have to use that, I don't; but there's a message there in what sticks, what doesn't.
Also, plenty on here are still seeing the world from just your own kind view, when it's far more pertinent to try to look through the eyes of Trump and his profile, his cult, how far they can push. Under certain paths, it's likely most things and people you hold dear will suffer and break, think a lot still don't realise just how fundamentally tied to the fortunes of the US most good things in this world are.
If this turns out, after the investigations, to be a kid who read him just fine and acted, it's one of the bravest things I have ever seen ( considering the odds) and it's encouraging.  As even if Trump and his vermin get in, that hopefully there are plenty in the US who will fight his attempt to turn the country into his. There's nothing stopping a free, fair country from turning into a nest of treasonous patronage except for the number of their citizens who fight when that attempt happens. See after the successful attempt, it's always too late as once that network of patronage gets going on the ground, the lowest footsoldiers now have something material in it for them beyond just the earlier validation. It has to be before.

We have seen, within a lifetime, these things happen in plenty of countries, especially if your job involves monitoring the changes. Powers added to the brief, term limits eliminated, the legal system filled with loyalists, the press silenced, civil rights groups killed.

The US is not above these risks.
If you have to murder your political opponents to 'protect your democracy' then your democracy is already dead. There's nothing 'fine' or 'encouraging' about people taking the law into their own hands and shooting political candidates, even assholes like Trump. Once you resort to violence, you've lost the argument. It only leads to more innocent people being killed.
You also grossly underestimate the threat of far-right terrorism in the US and their capacity to cause carnage.

At the end of the day, if voters in the US decide by fair and legal means to have Trump as their president, then so be it. Some kid on a roof with a rifle doesn't get to choose. People in other countries will then have to deal with that outcome as best they can.

There's nothing brave about it either. That kid from what I'm hearing was a miserable soul, who was a loner and bullied in school. This was less likely to be a noble act of patriotism, and more likely to be a final desperate attempt at leaving his mark on a world that in his mind, had never noticed he existed until now.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Yeah, sorry, there's just no justifying this. I could go on for pages about how Trump is one of the most dangerous people on Earth, and how we would certainly be better off if he were dead - but not this way.

There was no possible positive outcome here. 1. Trump is killed and replaced by someone on the ticket who has a groundswell of sympathetic support, and who is likely to follow through with exactly the same sort of policy decisions as Trump. 2. What wound up happening, which is worse. His likelihood of winning has shot up, and Democrats basically can't criticize him for at least the next few weeks. Even after that, the very legitimate accusations of fascism and threat to democracy will have to be toned down. Not to mention the further tearing of the country's already-weak sociopolitical fabric. And, to make it even more unconscionable, at least one innocent person was killed.

As far as I'm concerned, there's zero chance this kid had a truly political motive. A Reddit poster who claimed to have gone to school with him said that he had serious mental health issues that his father refused to get him treated for, and on top of that all the bullying, etc. Whether that's true or not, something like it is almost definitely going to end up being the case.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:44:29 pm
If you have to murder your political opponents to 'protect your democracy' then your democracy is already dead. There's nothing 'fine' or 'encouraging' about people taking the law into their own hands and shooting political candidates, even assholes like Trump. Once you resort to violence, you've lost the argument. It only leads to more innocent people being killed.
You also grossly underestimate the threat of far-right terrorism in the US and their capacity to cause carnage.

At the end of the day, if voters in the US decide by fair and legal means to have Trump as their president, then so be it. Some kid on a roof with a rifle doesn't get to choose. People in other countries will then have to deal with that outcome as best they can.

There's nothing brave about it either. That kid from what I'm hearing was a miserable soul, who was a loner and bullied in school. This was less likely to be a noble act of patriotism, and more likely to be a final desperate attempt at leaving his mark on a world that in his mind, had never noticed he existed until now.

Deal with it as best we can will be interesting when Russia advance. But go ballot box!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 08:01:40 pm
Yeah, sorry, there's just no justifying this. I could go on for pages about how Trump is one of the most dangerous people on Earth, and how we would certainly be better off if he were dead - but not this way.

There was no possible positive outcome here. 1. Trump is killed and replaced by someone on the ticket who has a groundswell of sympathetic support, and who is likely to follow through with exactly the same sort of policy decisions as Trump. 2. What wound up happening, which is worse. His likelihood of winning has shot up, and Democrats basically can't criticize him for at least the next few weeks. Even after that, the very legitimate accusations of fascism and threat to democracy will have to be toned down. Not to mention the further tearing of the country's already-weak sociopolitical fabric. And, to make it even more unconscionable, at least one innocent person was killed.

As far as I'm concerned, there's zero chance this kid had a truly political motive. A Reddit poster who claimed to have gone to school with him said that he had serious mental health issues that his father refused to get him treated for, and on top of that all the bullying, etc. Whether that's true or not, something like it is almost definitely going to end up being the case.

I really don't think number 1 is a thing. Sure there are people that would replace Trump with the same or worse ideas than him, but none of them would be able to get through to his weird following like he does.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:38:44 pm
Firstly, I like how you read my post and somehow managed to get a 'migrants walking in is a minor problem' quote out of it that didn't exist. I find it incredible that you haven't heard the economic arguments against the wall, because they've been discussed widely for a decade.

Migrants walking in is not an issue 1350 miles of extra border wall will solve. Asylum seekers are, for the most part, showing up at the USA border and requesting asylum, as is their right under US law. They don't have to sprint across an unfenced piece of land or swim the rio grande.

So-called economic migrants are arriving on legitimate visas and choosing not to leave. Most illegal migrants in the USA arrived by plane using their passport and visa. Others evaded authorities while stowed away on vehicles travelling through legitmate border points.

Drugs and weapons are being smuggled into and out of the USA via established ports and crossings - most commonly hidden among cargo on commercial maritime vessels. They are not walking tonnes of drugs across the border farms of Texas.

The Biden administration had no choice but to use funds that had been earmarked for the wall by congress during the Trump administration:

I tried to get to them to reappropriate it, to redirect that money, Biden said. They didnt. They wouldnt. And in the meantime, theres nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated. I cant stop that.

When asked whether he believes the border wall works, he answered, No.

Building the wall was a populist policy based around a catchy slogan. Trump knew it. You fell for it.

Thanks for not reading my post as well - I picked out the 90% figure you quoted. You seem to be painting it as if the open border is not a problem or downplaying it, worse at the ports, smuggled through check points etc. when it clearly is a problem. You then state that a wall will not solve the problems and Biden does not think they work - both of those are opinions. I'll quote this section again, as you clearly haven't read it and for balance I'll quote the three studies rather than just trying to prove my point.

While Department of Homeland Security data released in late 2020, external suggests that new walls reduced illegal entry in some sectors by nearly 90%, academic studies have suggested more modest returns.

One analysis of data from the Cato Institute, external, for example, found Border Patrol saw more detentions and successful illegal crossings even before the Trump administration ended, suggesting the wall was ultimately unsuccessful.

A third study, published in the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, external, found that border barriers reduced migration by 35%. However, the study found no data to suggest that the barriers are more effective than using the funding to hire more border agents.

So the point is that there is no conclusive proof that a wall would not 'work', the economics of it is a separate argument and does not mean it will not 'work', as it says in that article a wall allows you to concentrate your forces in the gaps or at the checkpoints. Okay its a different scale but walls seem to work quite well in Berlin and in places like prisons, otherwise they wouldn't bother, they are not foolproof but there is a reason why they still keep getting built.

As for 'falling for it' - how condescending are you? That is unfortunately sometimes typical of trying to have a debate RAWK if your view doesn't fit in with the narrative with posters that hog the thread. The narrative in this case is that the Mexico border wall policy is racist and I'm saying that it isn't as there is nothing wrong with trying to protect your borders. The wall is a potential solution to the problem, it may not be the best but is a solution unlike say the 'Rwanda' policy here. That's not to say Trump isn't a racist, I think he is and has some lunatic policies, I just don't think this fits into that category.

The US border with Mexico is a massive issue and high on Biden's priority list which he has been struggling with, I appreciate he has a different approach to it and has had difficultly getting through the Bipartisan bill but  the stats show the US has the biggest illegal immigration problems in the world. As for the scale of the task for building a wall, the US is probably one of the best equipped in the world to undertake such a large civil engineering project. Anyway, I said my piece for what its worth.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 08:01:40 pm
There was no possible positive outcome here. 1. Trump is killed and replaced by someone on the ticket who has a groundswell of sympathetic support, and who is likely to follow through with exactly the same sort of policy decisions as Trump. 2. What wound up happening, which is worse. His likelihood of winning has shot up, and Democrats basically can't criticize him for at least the next few weeks. Even after that, the very legitimate accusations of fascism and threat to democracy will have to be toned down. Not to mention the further tearing of the country's already-weak sociopolitical fabric. And, to make it even more unconscionable, at least one innocent person was killed.
If both sides do that that *could* work in the Dems favour as it becomes all about policy.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:37:51 pm
you should try it!

As if you'd know it.
Learn.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
..
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 08:52:06 pm
If both sides do that that *could* work in the Dems favour as it becomes all about policy.

;D
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:36:23 pm
Thanks for not reading my post as well - I picked out the 90% figure you quoted. You seem to be painting it as if the open border is not a problem or downplaying it, worse at the ports, smuggled through check points etc. when it clearly is a problem. You then state that a wall will not solve the problems and Biden does not think they work - both of those are opinions. I'll quote this section again, as you clearly haven't read it and for balance I'll quote the three studies rather than just trying to prove my point.

While Department of Homeland Security data released in late 2020, external suggests that new walls reduced illegal entry in some sectors by nearly 90%, academic studies have suggested more modest returns.

One analysis of data from the Cato Institute, external, for example, found Border Patrol saw more detentions and successful illegal crossings even before the Trump administration ended, suggesting the wall was ultimately unsuccessful.

A third study, published in the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, external, found that border barriers reduced migration by 35%. However, the study found no data to suggest that the barriers are more effective than using the funding to hire more border agents.

So the point is that there is no conclusive proof that a wall would not 'work', the economics of it is a separate argument and does not mean it will not 'work', as it says in that article a wall allows you to concentrate your forces in the gaps or at the checkpoints. Okay its a different scale but walls seem to work quite well in Berlin and in places like prisons, otherwise they wouldn't bother, they are not foolproof but there is a reason why they still keep getting built.

As for 'falling for it' - how condescending are you? That is unfortunately sometimes typical of trying to have a debate RAWK if your view doesn't fit in with the narrative with posters that hog the thread. The narrative in this case is that the Mexico border wall policy is racist and I'm saying that it isn't as there is nothing wrong with trying to protect your borders. The wall is a potential solution to the problem, it may not be the best but is a solution unlike say the 'Rwanda' policy here. That's not to say Trump isn't a racist, I think he is and has some lunatic policies, I just don't think this fits into that category.

The US border with Mexico is a massive issue and high on Biden's priority list which he has been struggling with, I appreciate he has a different approach to it and has had difficultly getting through the Bipartisan bill but  the stats show the US has the biggest illegal immigration problems in the world. As for the scale of the task for building a wall, the US is probably one of the best equipped in the world to undertake such a large civil engineering project. Anyway, I said my piece for what its worth.

If you read Trumps rhetoric around the wall, it is absolutely racist.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
The Gunman and the Would-Be Dictator

When a madman hammered nearly to death the husband of thenHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump jeered and mocked. One of Trumps sons and other close Trump supporters avidly promoted false claims that Paul Pelosi had somehow brought the onslaught upon himself through a sexual misadventure.

After authorities apprehended a right-wing-extremist plot to abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Trump belittled the threat at a rally. He disparaged Whitmer as a political enemy. His supporters chanted Lock her up. Trump laughed and replied, Lock them all up.

Fascism feasts on violence. In the years since his own supporters attacked the Capitol to overturn the 2020 electionmany of them threatening harm to Speaker Pelosi and Vice President Mike PenceTrump has championed the invaders, would-be kidnappers, and would-be murderers as martyrs and hostages. He has vowed to pardon them if returned to office. His own staffers have testified to the glee with which Trump watched the mayhem on television.

Now the bloodshed that Trump has done so much to incite against others has touched him as well. The attempted murder of Trumpand the killing of a person nearbyis a horror and an outrage. More will be learned about the man who committed this appalling act, and who was killed by the Secret Service. Whatever his mania or motive, the only important thing about him is the law-enforcement mistake that allowed him to bring a deadly weapon so close to a campaign event and gain a sight line of the presidential candidate. His name should otherwise be erased and forgotten. 

It is sadly incorrect to say, as so many have, that political violence has no place in American society. Assassinations, lynchings, riots, and pogroms have stained every page of American political history. That has remained true to the present day. In 2016, and even more in 2020, Trump supporters brought weapons to intimidate opponents and vote-counters. Trump and his supporters envision a new place for violence as their defining political message in the 2024 election.
Fascist movements are secular religions. Like all religions, they offer martyrs as their proof of truth. The Mussolini movement in Italy built imposing monuments to its fallen comrades. The Trump movement now improves on that: The leader himself will be the martyr in chief, his own blood the basis for his bid for power and vengeance.

The 2024 election was already shaping up as a symbolic contest between an elderly and weakening liberalism too frail and uncertain to protect itself and an authoritarian, reactionary movement ready to burst every barrier and trash every institution. To date, Trump has led only a minority of U.S. voters, but that minoritys passion and audacity have offset what it lacks in numbers. After the shooting, Trump and his backers hope to use the iconography of a bloody ear and face, raised fist, and call to Fight! to summon waverers to their cause of installing Trump as an anti-constitutional ruler, exempted from ordinary law by his allies on the Supreme Court.

Other societies have backslid to authoritarianism because of some extraordinary crisis: economic depression, hyperinflation, military defeat, civil strife. In 2024, U.S. troops are nowhere at war. The American economy is booming, providing spectacular and widely shared prosperity. A brief spasm of mild post-pandemic inflation has been overcome. Indicators of social health have abruptly turned positive since Trump left office after years of deterioration during his term. Crime and fatal drug overdoses are declining in 2024; marriages and births are rising. Even the countrys problems indirectly confirm the countrys success: Migrants are crossing the border in the hundreds of thousands, because they know, even if Americans dont, that the U.S. job market is among the hottest on Earth.

Yet despite all of this success, Americans are considering a form of self-harm that in other countries has typically followed the darkest national failures: letting the author of a failed coup détat return to office to try again.

One reason this self-harm is nearing consummation is that American society is poorly prepared to understand and respond to radical challenges, once those challenges gain a certain mass. For nearly a century, radical in U.S. politics has usually meant fringe: Communists, Ku Kluxers, Black Panthers, Branch Davidians, Islamist jihadists. Radicals could be marginalized by the weight of the great American consensus that stretches from social democrats to business conservatives. Sometimes, a Joe McCarthy or a George Wallace would throw a scare into that mighty consensus, but in the past such challengers rarely formed stable coalitions with accepted stakeholders in society. Never gaining an enduring grip on the institutions of state, they flared up and burned out.

Trump is different. His abuses have been ratified by powerful constituencies. He has conquered and colonized one of the two major parties. He has defeatedor is on the way to defeatingevery impeachment and prosecution to hold him to account for his frauds and crimes. He has assembled a mass following that is larger, more permanent, and more national in reach than any previous American demagogue. He has dominated the scene for nine years already, and he and his supporters hope they can use yesterdays appalling event to extend the Trump era to the end of his life and beyond.

The American political and social system cannot treat such a person as an alien. It inevitably accommodates and naturalizes him. His counselors, even the thugs and felons, join the point-counterpoint dialogue at the summit of the American elite. President Joe Biden nearly wrecked his campaign because he felt obliged to meet Trump in debate. How could Biden have done otherwise? Trump is the three-time nominee of the Republican Party; its awkward and strange to treat him as an insurrectionist against the American statethough thats what Trump was and is.

The despicable shooting at Trump, which also caused death and injury to others, now secures his undeserved position as a partner in the protective rituals of the democracy he despises. The appropriate expressions of dismay and condemnation from every prominent voice in American life have the additional effect of habituating Americans to Trumps legitimacy. In the face of such an outrage, the familiar and proper practice is to stress unity, to proclaim that Americans have more things in common than that divide them. Those soothing words, true in the past, are less true now.

Nobody seems to have language to say: We abhor, reject, repudiate, and punish all political violence, even as we maintain that Trump remains himself a promoter of such violence, a subverter of American institutions, and the very opposite of everything decent and patriotic in American life.

The Republican National Convention, which opens this week, will welcome to its stage apologists for Vladimir Putins Russia and its aggression against U.S. allies. Trumps own infatuation with Russia and other dictatorships has not dimmed even slightly with age or experience. Yet all of these urgent and necessary truths must now be subdued to the ritual invocation of thoughts and prayers for someone who never gave a thought or uttered a prayer for any of the victims of his own many incitements to bloodshed. The president who used his office to champion the rights of dangerous people to own military-type weapons says he was grazed by a bullet from one such assault rifle. 

Conventional phrases and polite hypocrisy fill a useful function in social life. We say Thank you for your service both to the decorated hero and to the veteran who barely escaped dishonorable discharge. Its easier than deciphering which was which. We wish Happy New Year! even when we dread the months ahead.

But conventional phrases dont go unheard. They carry meanings, meanings no less powerful for being rote and reflexive. In rightly denouncing violence, we are extending an implicit pardon to the most violent person in contemporary U.S. politics. In asserting unity, we are absolving a man who seeks power through the humiliation and subordination of disdained others.

Those conventional phrases are inscribing Trump into a place in American life that he should have forfeited beyond redemption on January 6, 2021. All decent people welcome the sparing of his life. Trumps reckoning should be with the orderly process of law, not with the bloodshed he rejoiced in when it befell others. He and his allies will exploit a gunmans vicious criminality as their path to exonerate past crimes and empower new ones. Those who stand against Trump and his allies must find the will and the language to explain why these crimes, past and planned, are all wrong, all intolerableand how the gunman and Trump, at their opposite ends of a bullets trajectory, are nonetheless joined together as common enemies of law and democracy.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/the-gunman-and-the-would-be-dictator/ar-BB1pXKZO?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=98e6f9951b404312953ec8ed805aaaba&ei=16
Learn.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 08:52:06 pm
If both sides do that that *could* work in the Dems favour as it becomes all about policy.

I reckon that might be one of the biggest 'ifs' you've ever typed.

Also, in case you hadn't noticed, it's totally fine to call your opponents communists and say they've destroyed the country. Calling them fascists and saying they will destroy the country is one of history's greatest incitements to violence.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
What's all this comparison to Putin for wanting a political candidate in a democratic country dead because people don't like what they stand for? I don't like Trump, it's laughable a tv personality was voted to rule America but that's their choice. You don't just kill someone

Putin is a dictator in a non democratic country, thanks to how he has corrupted their politics and is invading other countries

This is why the world is fucked, vote people out don't shoot them dead ffs. And don't do stupid comparisons to dictators invading nations as a weak arse counter argument for poor morality
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:14:16 pm
This is going to be a very frustrating 6 months, add the belief that all the left wingers are being hypocritical wishing Trump dead is going to make things far worse, the assumption is left wingers want right wingers like Trump dead,  if they believe they want Trump dead because he is right wing and they are left wing then they are putting it down to disagreeing with his politics, has one person on here ever actually said this is down to his right wing views, has one person said the reason why they wouldn't mourn the assassination of Trump is because they disagree with his right wing views. all the disdain is down to being a horrible nasty man in everyway possible, Trump is a narcissistic psychopath who will take the US back decades, he will give the nasty the power to ruin millions of lives for decades, calling this out for what it is isn't down to being left wing, it's about seeing him for what he is. it's about decency.



I don't think it really matters why some people wish Trump dead; wishing someone dead is rarely a good look for anyone. To use your phrase, it's a basic matter of decency.

The thing some people on either end of the spectrum just don't seem to get is that if you behave like a c*nt, replying to that by pointing out that you think those other people are bigger c*nts doesn't absolve you in any way of your own cuntishness.

Some people on the left are the worst at this; they seem to assume other people will automatically think they are good people no matter what they do so there's no handbrake on their behaviour. The right wing are a little better on this, many of their c*nts seem to have an inkling that yes they are indeed c*nts so they have the capacity to manage their behaviour slightly better.

The good news is you have only 4 months of this, not 6. As they say time flies.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Trump is so hated not even the secret service snipers wanted to stop an assassin from killing him.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
People wished for and celebrated the death of that old c*nt Thatcher, this is no different.

So get off your high horse you two.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:04:48 pm
If you read Trumps rhetoric around the wall, it is absolutely racist.

 ::)

You missed the point. I give up.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:55:09 pm
::)

You missed the point. I give up.

Clearly i did!

"The narrative in this case is that the Mexico border wall policy is racist and I'm saying that it isn't as there is nothing wrong with trying to protect your borders"
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 10:16:07 pm
What's all this comparison to Putin for wanting a political candidate in a democratic country dead because people don't like what they stand for? I don't like Trump, it's laughable a tv personality was voted to rule America but that's their choice. You don't just kill someone

Putin is a dictator in a non democratic country, thanks to how he has corrupted their politics and is invading other countries

This is why the world is fucked, vote people out don't shoot them dead ffs. And don't do stupid comparisons to dictators invading nations as a weak arse counter argument for poor morality

Dont think theres a direct comparison to Putin.  Its not that Trump will invade other countries and start wars like Putin.  Its the fact he is a Putin enabler.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/trump-says-russia-whatever-hell-want-nato-countries-dont-pay-enough-rcna138256

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/02/10/politics/trump-russia-nato/index.html
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 10:16:07 pm
What's all this comparison to Putin for wanting a political candidate in a democratic country dead because people don't like what they stand for? I don't like Trump, it's laughable a tv personality was voted to rule America but that's their choice. You don't just kill someone

Putin is a dictator in a non democratic country, thanks to how he has corrupted their politics and is invading other countries

This is why the world is fucked, vote people out don't shoot them dead ffs. And don't do stupid comparisons to dictators invading nations as a weak arse counter argument for poor morality


As far as I'm aware no one on here shot anyone.

If everyone suddenly came out crying, hand-wringing and gutted with words like 'brave little soldier' and 'thoughts and prayers' then don't you think that would be a bit hypocritical?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
There would be bedlam in the States if Trump had been killed. Beat them at the ballot box not with bullets in the brain.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
I cant believe how many people are actually upset that a genuinely evil man who is likely to change the world for the worse was almost removed from doing so. Fucking hell, Trump is going to make the world a less safe place but people want to focus on doing the right thing.

Hope you all enjoy your Nuclear Holocaust. Guess that will be Bidens fault as well.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 10:16:07 pm
What's all this comparison to Putin for wanting a political candidate in a democratic country dead because people don't like what they stand for? I don't like Trump, it's laughable a tv personality was voted to rule America but that's their choice. You don't just kill someone

Putin is a dictator in a non democratic country, thanks to how he has corrupted their politics and is invading other countries

This is why the world is fucked, vote people out don't shoot them dead ffs. And don't do stupid comparisons to dictators invading nations as a weak arse counter argument for poor morality

The problem being that Trump is not a democratic politician. He wants to be a dictator and him and his cronies are trying and have already tried to make it happen. They tried an insurrection where people were actually killed. They tried to void a legitimate election with made up arguments. They tried to use fake electors to keep him in the White House keeping out the legitimate winner of the election. They stacked the Supreme Court with their cronies, who have already laid the groundwork for Trump's possible next presidency by basically declaring the president the king of the country who can do whatever the fuck he wants. You can argue all day long about the US being a democracy, but Trump has done everything he could to stop it being a democracy and if he gets back into the White House, he will want to make sure, that he finishes his job. If he wins the election, the only hope is that he chooses a bad running mate and he croaks before he can do too much damage and his successor is as inept as most of the Republican nutcases are.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:31:45 pm
I cant believe how many people are actually upset that a genuinely evil man who is likely to change the world for the worse was almost removed from doing so. Fucking hell, Trump is going to make the world a less safe place but people want to focus on doing the right thing.

Hope you all enjoy your Nuclear Holocaust. Guess that will be Bidens fault as well.

Well let's hope it doesn't come to that. If America follows the path that Trump has said he's going to follow and pulls out of everything then it's hard to see why Russia and China wouldn't take advantage of the situation against a weakened NATO.

Europe has always been a tinder keg. Brexit has weakened the one thing that has kept this part of the world from warring with itself for the longest time in its history, but when you have outside forces that seek to expand and seemingly don't care about a new war then it's hard to see what has to be done.

All the nutters seem to come out of the woodwork at about the time time and with Europe getting dragged to the right, that is concerning too.

Kind of amazing that the UK is about the only country that's deliberately gone left.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:31:45 pm
I cant believe how many people are actually upset that a genuinely evil man who is likely to change the world for the worse was almost removed from doing so. Fucking hell, Trump is going to make the world a less safe place but people want to focus on doing the right thing.

Hope you all enjoy your Nuclear Holocaust. Guess that will be Bidens fault as well.

Trump isn't the person behind the plan. He's the figurehead. They'd just install someone else as their candidate with Trump serving as the martyr to rally everyone behind them to "save America from violent leftists" (even though it was a registered Republican who took the shot).
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:25:58 pm

As far as I'm aware no one on here shot anyone.

If everyone suddenly came out crying, hand-wringing and gutted with words like 'brave little soldier' and 'thoughts and prayers' then don't you think that would be a bit hypocritical?

I don't get this hypocritical shout, I'd like to know how many of them let out a little cheer when Thatcher shit herself to death.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
I'd cheer if Trump shit himself to death. For sure.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:44:50 pm
Trump isn't the person behind the plan. He's the figurehead. They'd just install someone else as their candidate with Trump serving as the martyr to rally everyone behind them to "save America from violent leftists" (even though it was a registered Republican who took the shot).

Very few can galvanise the support like Trump can, which is why nobody came close to competing with him. Plus he is the problem right now.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:45:58 pm
I'd cheer if Trump shit himself to death. For sure.

Hypocrite  ;)
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
