Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted  (Read 435231 times)

Offline TSC

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8120 on: Today at 04:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:56:10 pm
Did you miss those hoping he was shot? People like Killer parroting the view that him being in charge means we get a world war? Others saying the US loses all its freedoms if he gets in?

Not all who detest Trump are on the left, after all, the shooter was affiliated to the Republican Party in the US.

I dont think anyone thinks Trump is gonna necessarily start a war.  Rather, more that he may step aside should Putin choose to attack NATO members.  Thats not hyperbole, Trump himself stated it.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8121 on: Today at 04:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:51:30 pm
Its not exactly tolerant to wish your political opponents be assassinated...
I wouldn't even see Trump as a political opponent. He's more like a threat to civilised humanity and a cancer within society.

You can argue the toss with political opponents, but you can't even talk sensibly with a narcissistic sociopath. You cannot appease them either. I'd rather Trump be sectioned rather than shot, though.

Many of us look back at the horrors of history and wish someone had put a bullet through Hitler in 1939 before his insanity cost the lives of millions of people. It's similar with this fella. He's not a political opponent. He's a danger to humanity. That's the difference. You cannot reason with a cancer.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8122 on: Today at 04:04:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:02:30 pm
Remember when he had them drop the MOB in a valley, for no other reason that he wanted to go down in history as the twat who ordered it.

He didn't care about the people who lived and worked there.

Yeah he's a complete thundercunt, the world would be better off without him as the President of the US but that shouldn't come at the expense of a bullet during an election campaign
Online Dim Glas

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8123 on: Today at 04:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:56:10 pm
Did you miss those hoping he was shot? People like Killer parroting the view that him being in charge means we get a world war? Others saying the US loses all its freedoms if he gets in?

Do you think that is a widely held thought/belief though? As I dont see that at all. Theres 2 or 3 on here doubling down on it sure,  but reading comments today away from here, the general consensus from left supporters - is that its a terrible thing to happen, despite who was the vicitm of it, and theres no place for it. 

Also, compare and contrast the comments coming from the likes of Nancy Pelosi today, and from Trump himself when Pelosis husband suffered a terrible attack, they are night and day. Total opposite ends of the spectru.  It isnt that odd that people think that there is a really nasty vindictive cruel steak in Trump AND a lot of his supporters. The two sides are not the same. 
Offline JP!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8124 on: Today at 04:05:25 pm »
I think the world would be better off without Trump, and while I'm at it, if Frottage had died in that 2010 plane crash I think the world would be a much better place now. I'm not sure that extends to actually wanting people to shoot them.

If that makes me intolerant in the eyes of some centrist prick on here thinking he has an IQ of 240 because he's read some economics papers, I really don't give a shite.  They're not 'political opponents', they're demagogues and fucking dangerous, and the first to glorify violence when it suits them.
Online Draex

« Reply #8125 on: Today at 04:07:43 pm »
Id never wish death on anyone but if it was Biden not Trump, you know the orange faced, Epstein island number one customer, criminal would be right there inciting said violence.
Online west_london_red

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8126 on: Today at 04:13:43 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 03:44:49 pm
Sad to see so many on here actively wishing their political opponents were shot in the skull

I had always thought the idea of the growing intolerance of the left, was an overstatement.

I would agree with you on this generally, but I think Trump is probably the exception because he is exceptionally dangerous
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8127 on: Today at 04:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:04:30 pm
Yeah he's a complete thundercunt, the world would be better off without him as the President of the US but that shouldn't come at the expense of a bullet during an election campaign

He didn't sadly.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8128 on: Today at 04:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:07:43 pm
Id never wish death on anyone but if it was Biden not Trump, you know the orange faced, Epstein island number one customer, criminal would be right there inciting said violence.

Just look at how he reacted when Paul Pelosi got a hammering.
Online cptrios

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8129 on: Today at 04:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:59:11 pm
If others want to get into project 2025 being a threat to democracy, sure we can have that debate. Its certainly concerning, and most of it is very extreme. However for now, theres no proof that Trump is gonna enact all of it.

As I said in another thread, most of it is standard (if a bit more extreme) right-wing wet dream stuff, and as such is no more or less scary than it usually is. However, let me emphasize this again: Trump already started enacting the scariest part of Project 2025. He signed an executive order introducing the Schedule F concept, and thankfully Biden rescinded it right after he was inaugurated.

Even conservatives who aren't full-on cultists should be able to see how dangerous Schedule F is. The sheer loss of institutional knowledge alone is potentially crippling. I had a Turkish student once who was a strong supporter of Erdogan without being totally nuts about it. The one criticism I ever heard from him was that it was a huge mistake for Erdogan to insist on filling every possible position with a loyalist, because half of them were clueless about what they were actually doing and the rest were too scared to go against the party's wishes. That's the best of what we have to look forward to.

The worst is the effective removal of all bureaucratic checks and balances. If enough people in the right places are fired and replaced, he really will be able to do whatever he wants. I hope I'm overblowing that part, but it sure doesn't feel like it.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8130 on: Today at 04:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:05:17 pm
Do you think that is a widely held thought/belief though? As I dont see that at all. Theres 2 or 3 on here doubling down on it sure,  but reading comments today away from here, the general consensus from left supporters - is that its a terrible thing to happen, despite who was the vicitm of it, and theres no place for it. 

Also, compare and contrast the comments coming from the likes of Nancy Pelosi today, and from Trump himself when Pelosis husband suffered a terrible attack, they are night and day. Total opposite ends of the spectru.  It isnt that odd that people think that there is a really nasty vindictive cruel steak in Trump AND a lot of his supporters. The two sides are not the same.

Im talking about the views on here. Theres a group of people last night who were spewing the same kind of stuff youd think the right side nuts would spew. Jam Butty for one. I havent checked if its been cleaned up or not as its a lot of pages to through. But youre kind of reinforcing my point that there are extreme views on here if that sentiment isnt the general sentiment elsewhere.

The two sides arent the same in the main, but as with all sides there are some plebs who are a little extreme. Its no surprise I find myself clashing with people like Jam Butty.


Quote from: cptrios on Today at 04:15:45 pm
As I said in another thread, most of it is standard (if a bit more extreme) right-wing wet dream stuff, and as such is no more or less scary than it usually is. However, let me emphasize this again: Trump already started enacting the scariest part of Project 2025. He signed an executive order introducing the Schedule F concept, and thankfully Biden rescinded it right after he was inaugurated.

Even conservatives who aren't full-on cultists should be able to see how dangerous Schedule F is. The sheer loss of institutional knowledge alone is potentially crippling. I had a Turkish student once who was a strong supporter of Erdogan without being totally nuts about it. The one criticism I ever heard from him was that it was a huge mistake for Erdogan to insist on filling every possible position with a loyalist, because half of them were clueless about what they were actually doing and the rest were too scared to go against the party's wishes. That's the best of what we have to look forward to.

The worst is the effective removal of all bureaucratic checks and balances. If enough people in the right places are fired and replaced, he really will be able to do whatever he wants. I hope I'm overblowing that part, but it sure doesn't feel like it.

Thats fair enough. Listen I dont disagree therell be a lot of uncertainty and outright chaos if he gets in so Im not supporting his election. Hes a loose cannon. Its very much a scary time for the world for sure but there is also a lot of sensationalising going on. After all, the news outlets will want as much traffic as possible during this election. Its a completely shit situation.
Online Draex

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8131 on: Today at 04:20:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:15:11 pm
Just look at how he reacted when Paul Pelosi got a hammering.

Yep laughed about it, hes a sociopath, amongst many other bad traits.
Online cptrios

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8132 on: Today at 04:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:20:17 pm
Yep laughed about it, hes a sociopath, amongst many other bad traits.

Well stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi, who ruined San Francisco  hows her husband doing, anybody know? Trump said to a raucous crowd of California Republicans at a state party convention.

vs.

As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society, Pelosi said in a post on X, referring to the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home two years ago.


Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8133 on: Today at 04:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:59:24 pm
Is Trump not a political opponent?

Most of the people on here aren't from the US, so no.
Online Red Beret

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8134 on: Today at 04:30:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:13:43 pm
I would agree with you on this generally, but I think Trump is probably the exception because he is exceptionally dangerous

Yeah. Trump isn't a politician. He's a sadistic, power hungry cnut who wants to become a dictator and live in a fantasy world where everyone loves and worships him. 

He's no more a politician than Putin is. And nobody on here would bat an eyelid if Vladimir suffered a 9mm haemorrhage.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8135 on: Today at 04:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:30:46 pm
Yeah. Trump isn't a politician. He's a sadistic, power hungry cnut who wants to become a dictator and live in a fantasy world where everyone loves and worships him. 

He's no more a politician than Putin is. And nobody on here would bat an eyelid if Vladimir suffered a 9mm haemorrhage.

It's funny that none of the panty wetters come out in support of Putin when his assassination is discussed.

Maybe that's a bridge too far for their moral values.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8136 on: Today at 04:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:17:01 pm
Im talking about the views on here. Theres a group of people last night who were spewing the same kind of stuff youd think the right side nuts would spew. Jam Butty for one. I havent checked if its been cleaned up or not as its a lot of pages to through. But youre kind of reinforcing my point that there are extreme views on here if that sentiment isnt the general sentiment elsewhere.




If it was Putin and people reacted like last night would you be on here saying a similar thing?

I mean, they are both just men with lives and families. They are politically amoral and politically opposed to most views on this forum.

Would there be a difference? Would it be 'OK' for people to say what they said about Putin?


You may feel that there is no particular danger with Trump, but a lot of what he has said about his own country, people within that country, his 'enemies', the things he's said about foreign affairs, about Nato, about admiring China and Russia and dictators in general mean that, in my view, people are entitled to be worried about what the future might bring should he be elected in.

He was already delusional, a pathelogical liar, a bully and a meglomaniac with Narcissm front and centre. What will this threat to his life mean now?  He has banged on about people wanting to do him in. Half of America hate and fear him from what you read, the decent people that lean towards the Republicans aren't for him either. So he'd be ruling (Probably as a dictator-wannabe) a country where he KNOWS someone actually tried to kill him and where he KNOWS the majority of the country hate/dislike him - he's completely unstable at the best of times - is this going to push him even further?



And.. I did ask this before and I stated (and will state again :) ) - that I'm not a fan of Trump nor Biden. How can a country like America end up with just these two choices? I find it staggering.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8137 on: Today at 04:48:08 pm »
The paradox of tolerance states that if a society's practice of tolerance is inclusive of the intolerant, intolerance will ultimately dominate, eliminating the tolerant and the practice of tolerance with them.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_tolerance
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8138 on: Today at 04:49:55 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:48:08 pm
The paradox of tolerance states that if a society's practice of tolerance is inclusive of the intolerant, intolerance will ultimately dominate, eliminating the tolerant and the practice of tolerance with them.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_tolerance

Won't really matter much if everyone is just carbon blowing in the wind.
Offline thejbs

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8139 on: Today at 04:51:41 pm »
As well as mocking Pelosi, this is a man who mocked WWI&II war dead as 'suckers' and 'losers.'

Fuck him. He's a dangerous wanna-be dictator that would sooner set the world on fire than face any consequences for his own wrongdoings.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8140 on: Today at 04:54:21 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:48:08 pm
The paradox of tolerance states that if a society's practice of tolerance is inclusive of the intolerant, intolerance will ultimately dominate, eliminating the tolerant and the practice of tolerance with them.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_tolerance

Is why the right wing pricks always get run out of Liverpool, yes there are a few in the City but as a rule they keep their traps shut.

What do you think about all the women who turned out the last time they tried it, Studge ?
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8141 on: Today at 04:54:43 pm »
I thought it was staged/fake when it broke yesterday and he did his fist bollox,guess it will be just another mental issue,easy access to weapons dude. That couldn't shoot straight.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8142 on: Today at 04:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:47:55 pm

If it was Putin and people reacted like last night would you be on here saying a similar thing?

I mean, they are both just men with lives and families. They are politically amoral and politically opposed to most views on this forum.

Would there be a difference? Would it be 'OK' for people to say what they said about Putin?


You may feel that there is no particular danger with Trump, but a lot of what he has said about his own country, people within that country, his 'enemies', the things he's said about foreign affairs, about Nato, about admiring China and Russia and dictators in general mean that, in my view, people are entitled to be worried about what the future might bring should he be elected in.

He was already delusional, a pathelogical liar, a bully and a meglomaniac with Narcissm front and centre. What will this threat to his life mean now?  He has banged on about people wanting to do him in. Half of America hate and fear him from what you read, the decent people that lean towards the Republicans aren't for him either. So he'd be ruling (Probably as a dictator-wannabe) a country where he KNOWS someone actually tried to kill him and where he KNOWS the majority of the country hate/dislike him - he's completely unstable at the best of times - is this going to push him even further?



And.. I did ask this before and I stated (and will state again :) ) - that I'm not a fan of Trump nor Biden. How can a country like America end up with just these two choices? I find it staggering.

Is there a difference between Putin and Trump?

Putin routinely kills his political opponents and has invaded Ukraine. There's probably other stuff but those 2 things immediately come to mind.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8143 on: Today at 04:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:54:43 pm
I thought it was staged/fake when it broke yesterday and he did his fist bollox,guess it will be just another mental issue,easy access to weapons dude. That couldn't shoot straight.

I have more blood from a paper cut.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8144 on: Today at 04:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:55:53 pm
Is there a difference between Putin and Trump?

Putin routinely kills his political opponents and has invaded Ukraine. There's probably other stuff but those 2 things immediately come to mind.

Not really, the only thing that stopped his dream, were the Generals, after the SC decision they won't be able to do a fucking thing & if they did, he'd have them put to death.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8145 on: Today at 05:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:55:53 pm
Is there a difference between Putin and Trump?

Putin routinely kills his political opponents and has invaded Ukraine. There's probably other stuff but those 2 things immediately come to mind.

It seems like Trump is all for pulling out of Ukraine and like Frottage and Corbyn would like to see Ukraine surrender.

The issue then is what would Trumps actions have caused. Would the world be a more stable place if the US withdrew from NATO (Or more likely treat it like a two-tier system). If Russia then continued and states around there fell like dominos then how would that affect polticial stability in the region? The UK pulling out of Europe has already made a shite situation worse. Countries worried about an actual enemy on their borders are going to escalate tensions and make it every more likely that something bad is going to happen.

In the meantime, you can see Trump carrying through on his isolationist strategy, which would mean that the Chinese would likely have little to no opposition in their expansion plans in that arena.


I can't guarantee that these things would happen, but we have seen in both World Wars so far that just pulling a few bricks out of that wall means that everything gets very unstable very quickly.


I'm old enough to remember living through the 70s and 80s where literally every day you'd go to bed convinced that the UK would be nuked overnight and everyone was fucked. I guess if you're in your 40s or younger then you are unlikely to remember those times  - but they are something I don't want to experience again.
Online cptrios

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8146 on: Today at 05:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 02:47:39 pm
Meanwhile we have a senile Biden going up against a guy who's just taken a bullet. There's not a fucking chance Trumps not going to win the election now, it's going to be a landslide no matter how much the left bangs on about shit like Project 2025.

I think people are overestimating how much this is going to help him. Yes, it definitely makes it more likely he'll win, and he's going to see a polling bump. The fist-bumping stuff was brilliant stagecraft. But it certainly won't result in a landslide unless he handles it perfectly for the next 3.5 months. That's the issue - this happened too early. There's plenty of time for things to change in both campaigns.

The main thing this will do is shift some of those conservatives who had soured on Trump back to him, and energize his base. That's definitely enough to push him over the top against Biden. I just don't see a whole lot of 'independents' suddenly saying "oh, he got shot? I like him now!" Especially since his entire brand is him gleefully being an asshole. I don't think it's going to move the sympathy needle any for people who don't already like him. If he's smart, he'll put on a changed-man act until the election and join the tone-down-the-rhetoric chorus. I have serious doubts that he's capable of doing that, but you never know.
Online Millie

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8147 on: Today at 05:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:02:13 pm


I'm old enough to remember living through the 70s and 80s where literally every day you'd go to bed convinced that the UK would be nuked overnight and everyone was fucked. I guess if you're in your 40s or younger then you are unlikely to remember those times  - but they are something I don't want to experience again.

I'm in my 60s so remember that time really well.  My worst times were after watching that nuclear film, was it "Threads"?  Also remember being particularly scared immediately after Chernobyl because I was pregnant at the time.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8148 on: Today at 05:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:02:13 pm
It seems like Trump is all for pulling out of Ukraine and like Frottage and Corbyn would like to see Ukraine surrender.

The issue then is what would Trumps actions have caused. Would the world be a more stable place if the US withdrew from NATO (Or more likely treat it like a two-tier system). If Russia then continued and states around there fell like dominos then how would that affect polticial stability in the region? The UK pulling out of Europe has already made a shite situation worse. Countries worried about an actual enemy on their borders are going to escalate tensions and make it every more likely that something bad is going to happen.

In the meantime, you can see Trump carrying through on his isolationist strategy, which would mean that the Chinese would likely have little to no opposition in their expansion plans in that arena.


I can't guarantee that these things would happen, but we have seen in both World Wars so far that just pulling a few bricks out of that wall means that everything gets very unstable very quickly.


I'm old enough to remember living through the 70s and 80s where literally every day you'd go to bed convinced that the UK would be nuked overnight and everyone was fucked. I guess if you're in your 40s or younger then you are unlikely to remember those times  - but they are something I don't want to experience again.

Like yourself I remember those times in the 80s when nuclear war did seem around the corner, it was terrifying and a source of anxiety that went with the fall of the Soviet Union. Something I hope never comes back in the same way.

Trump's reputed isolationist foreign policy is a major worry for me, as a younger person I had the exact opposite opinion, I wanted to USA to become isolationist and stop interfering in the rest of the world however after growing older and wiser (claim can be disputed) I can see the dangers that this vacuum in power could result in.

Even so every country has the right to choose it's own path and who really knows how the chips would fall long term. The absence of certainty creates worry and as human beings we do tend towards catastrophising when faced with uncertainty in any situation. There's are many different potential outcomes to an isolationist America and not all of them are bad, I'd prefer it if this eventuality didn't come to pass but if it does I don't think the very worst outcomes that I read are in any way certain to happen.

On a more general Trump theme I'm with Studge on this, I think the left are catastrophising the prospect of a new Trump presidency and are convincing themselves that it's going to be an absolute disaster when no one really knows how it will turn out. Again it's uncertainty causing this and our natural pessimism turning that into nightmares.

Purely on a foreign policy basis his last presidency didn't lead us to disaster, it's not a given it will be disaster next time. People need to chill out a bit, things may not turn out that bad.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8149 on: Today at 05:36:01 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 05:06:59 pm
I think people are overestimating how much this is going to help him. Yes, it definitely makes it more likely he'll win, and he's going to see a polling bump. The fist-bumping stuff was brilliant stagecraft. But it certainly won't result in a landslide unless he handles it perfectly for the next 3.5 months. That's the issue - this happened too early. There's plenty of time for things to change in both campaigns.

The main thing this will do is shift some of those conservatives who had soured on Trump back to him, and energize his base. That's definitely enough to push him over the top against Biden. I just don't see a whole lot of 'independents' suddenly saying "oh, he got shot? I like him now!" Especially since his entire brand is him gleefully being an asshole. I don't think it's going to move the sympathy needle any for people who don't already like him. If he's smart, he'll put on a changed-man act until the election and join the tone-down-the-rhetoric chorus. I have serious doubts that he's capable of doing that, but you never know.

Interesting perspective, I hope you are right.
Online DrTobiasFunke

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8150 on: Today at 05:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:08:47 pm
Republicans trying to take the moral high ground is hilarious.

It is funny but the sad/frightening thing is they wouldn't be doing it if they didn't know that at least some people will fall for it.

And by effectively blaming the Democrats for the assassination attempt they're clearly enciting violence themselves on a much larger scale than anything the left have ever done.
Online SamLad

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #8151 on: Today at 05:40:23 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 05:06:59 pm
The main thing this will do is shift some of those conservatives who had soured on Trump back to him, and energize his base. That's definitely enough to push him over the top against Biden. 
that's how I see it - maybe some Repub voters who were starting to wonder if they should vote for him might be swayed by the bullshit "Biden did this!" and "he's prepared to die for you!" nonsense  they'll be drowned in over the next couple of months.
