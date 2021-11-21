Im talking about the views on here. Theres a group of people last night who were spewing the same kind of stuff youd think the right side nuts would spew. Jam Butty for one. I havent checked if its been cleaned up or not as its a lot of pages to through. But youre kind of reinforcing my point that there are extreme views on here if that sentiment isnt the general sentiment elsewhere.
If it was Putin and people reacted like last night would you be on here saying a similar thing?
I mean, they are both just men with lives and families. They are politically amoral and politically opposed to most views on this forum.
Would there be a difference? Would it be 'OK' for people to say what they said about Putin?
You may feel that there is no particular danger with Trump, but a lot of what he has said about his own country, people within that country, his 'enemies', the things he's said about foreign affairs, about Nato, about admiring China and Russia and dictators in general mean that, in my view, people are entitled to be worried about what the future might bring should he be elected in.
He was already delusional, a pathelogical liar, a bully and a meglomaniac with Narcissm front and centre. What will this threat to his life mean now? He has banged on about people wanting to do him in. Half of America hate and fear him from what you read, the decent people that lean towards the Republicans aren't for him either. So he'd be ruling (Probably as a dictator-wannabe) a country where he KNOWS someone actually tried to kill him and where he KNOWS the majority of the country hate/dislike him - he's completely unstable at the best of times - is this going to push him even further?
And.. I did ask this before and I stated (and will state again
) - that I'm not a fan of Trump nor Biden. How can a country like America end up with just these two choices? I find it staggering.