It seems like Trump is all for pulling out of Ukraine and like Frottage and Corbyn would like to see Ukraine surrender.



The issue then is what would Trumps actions have caused. Would the world be a more stable place if the US withdrew from NATO (Or more likely treat it like a two-tier system). If Russia then continued and states around there fell like dominos then how would that affect polticial stability in the region? The UK pulling out of Europe has already made a shite situation worse. Countries worried about an actual enemy on their borders are going to escalate tensions and make it every more likely that something bad is going to happen.



In the meantime, you can see Trump carrying through on his isolationist strategy, which would mean that the Chinese would likely have little to no opposition in their expansion plans in that arena.





I can't guarantee that these things would happen, but we have seen in both World Wars so far that just pulling a few bricks out of that wall means that everything gets very unstable very quickly.





I'm old enough to remember living through the 70s and 80s where literally every day you'd go to bed convinced that the UK would be nuked overnight and everyone was fucked. I guess if you're in your 40s or younger then you are unlikely to remember those times - but they are something I don't want to experience again.



Like yourself I remember those times in the 80s when nuclear war did seem around the corner, it was terrifying and a source of anxiety that went with the fall of the Soviet Union. Something I hope never comes back in the same way.Trump's reputed isolationist foreign policy is a major worry for me, as a younger person I had the exact opposite opinion, I wanted to USA to become isolationist and stop interfering in the rest of the world however after growing older and wiser (claim can be disputed) I can see the dangers that this vacuum in power could result in.Even so every country has the right to choose it's own path and who really knows how the chips would fall long term. The absence of certainty creates worry and as human beings we do tend towards catastrophising when faced with uncertainty in any situation. There's are many different potential outcomes to an isolationist America and not all of them are bad, I'd prefer it if this eventuality didn't come to pass but if it does I don't think the very worst outcomes that I read are in any way certain to happen.On a more general Trump theme I'm with Studge on this, I think the left are catastrophising the prospect of a new Trump presidency and are convincing themselves that it's going to be an absolute disaster when no one really knows how it will turn out. Again it's uncertainty causing this and our natural pessimism turning that into nightmares.Purely on a foreign policy basis his last presidency didn't lead us to disaster, it's not a given it will be disaster next time. People need to chill out a bit, things may not turn out that bad.