I think the world would be better off without Trump, and while I'm at it, if Frottage had died in that 2010 plane crash I think the world would be a much better place now. I'm not sure that extends to actually wanting people to shoot them.
If that makes me intolerant in the eyes of some centrist prick on here thinking he has an IQ of 240 because he's read some economics papers, I really don't give a shite. They're not 'political opponents', they're demagogues and fucking dangerous, and the first to glorify violence when it suits them.