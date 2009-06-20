« previous next »
Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted

WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8000 on: Today at 12:55:56 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:50:28 pm
You're assuming none of those things would have happened anyway had he been killed? They could have ran another candidate you know. One just as bad, if not worse than Trump.


You deal with one problem at a time & I just want it kept in their own country for a change.

Nobody outside of America deserves any hurt due to Americans choice.



Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8001 on: Today at 12:56:17 pm
I'm starting to disengage from this election and US politics in general. Trump will win and it is 100% the fault of the people running the Democratic party. It's pretty much set in stone after yesterday. I don't really care any longer nor do I want to wath this car crash. Most of what he does will impact them internally and to be honest USA could do with a good purge because of the way they ignored the tumor growing right before their eyes. His second term will impact Europe mostly through giving Russia free reign to escalate the war, but it won't even compare to what it will do to those living in the USA. I guess we'll see if they have the stomach to fight for their long neglected democracy.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8002 on: Today at 12:59:46 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:55:11 pm
Then defeat it at the ballot box, that's the only answer.

Right, so what happens if they dont? Just be happy that they gave it ago as Trump pulls out of NATO?


Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8003 on: Today at 12:59:52 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:52:06 pm
It's amazing how people have forgotten his first 4yrs & haven't seen what they have planned for the next 4.

Sorry but under Biden, two massive wars have kicked off and hes hardly done what he can to de-escalate it has he? The world is hardly a safer place now than it was in 2016-2020.

Stop looking for a Democrat saviour. There isnt one.


Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8004 on: Today at 01:00:30 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:55:11 pm
Then defeat it at the ballot box, that's the only answer.


It should be. Given what happened last time and given that he's been given a green flag to break any law with impunity, I think that Trump is likely never to be voted out.








kennedy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8005 on: Today at 01:00:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:53:16 pm
Yeah right. Trump is the one who can promote that following nobody else. Plus we can worry about that when it happens, in the meantime he is the ultimate threat.

The people most disappointed about his survival today, are the extremists on both sides who are just itching for a civil war. I'm amazed people can't see that. Trump getting killed solves absolutely nothing.




killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8006 on: Today at 01:02:08 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:59:52 pm
Sorry but under Biden, two massive wars have kicked off and hes hardly done what he can to de-escalate it has he? The world is hardly a safer place now than it was in 2016-2020.

Stop looking for a Democrat saviour. There isnt one.



So your answer is have an even less safer world? Is Biden going to get blamed when Russia is given free reign?


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8007 on: Today at 01:03:08 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:59:46 pm
Right, so what happens if they dont? Just be happy that they gave it ago as Trump pulls out of NATO?

If the majority of Democrats go out and vote, he won't win which is why it's up to them to do just that. You are the one of those telling everyone he's going to win off the back of this, which is something I am not convinced about.



Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8008 on: Today at 01:03:51 pm
It also doesn't matter if Biden wins, because win or not Trump is not conceding and will look to take power even if he loses.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8009 on: Today at 01:03:57 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:00:56 pm
The people most disappointed about his survival today, are the extremists on both sides who are just itching for a civil war. I'm amazed people can't see that. Trump getting killed solves absolutely nothing.



That MAGA movement is as much Trump as anything else. The idea that there is some political ideology that follows over to someone else is laughable.




jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8010 on: Today at 01:05:13 pm
A near death experience changes people.







jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8011 on: Today at 01:05:34 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:00:30 pm

It should be. Given what happened last time and given that he's been given a green flag to break any law with impunity, I think that Trump is likely never to be voted out.



Not even Trump can last forever and I think he's already showing signs of wear and tear and I hope the effect of this will kick start that process from now on in.



Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8012 on: Today at 01:05:55 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:59:52 pm
Sorry but under Biden, two massive wars have kicked off and hes hardly done what he can to de-escalate it has he? The world is hardly a safer place now than it was in 2016-2020.

Stop looking for a Democrat saviour. There isnt one.



I don't quite understand what point you think you're making?




















killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Reply #8013 on: Today at 01:06:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:03:08 pm
If the majority of Democrats go out and vote, he won't win which is why it's up to them to do just that. You are the one of those telling everyone he's going to win off the back of this, which is something I am not convinced about.

Democrats? Its going to take more than them. Its going to take loads of swing voters to vote for Biden as well, which
Logged
