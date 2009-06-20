Sorry but under Biden, two massive wars have kicked off and hes hardly done what he can to de-escalate it has he? The world is hardly a safer place now than it was in 2016-2020.



Stop looking for a Democrat saviour. There isnt one.



I don't quite understand what point you think you're making?In the case of Russia, what should the world have done? With Putin's seeming goals, are you advocating that everyone just sit back and let him do exactly what he wants? What do you think the consequences of that would be?Look at the UK and appeasment in the second world war. When the German Reich entered the Rhineland in 1936 - in direct violation of the Treaty of Versailles and the Locarno Treaties, the West just let him do it so as not to 'escalate'How did that work out for them?Assuming that Putin was allowed to reclaim all the countries back into Russia, how would a new Iron Curtain play out in the modern world? How would that play out if he united with China or even the U.S?Many major conflict escalated from a single event or action (Franz Ferdinand in WW I for example) - but that was just a turning point or a catalyst and from what I've read, there were many things that built up.You can't just sit back and hope that things don't escalate. History has showed time and again that inaction is as bad as bad actions.