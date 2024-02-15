Thats a completely natural reaction. Same with the shooting, where he did get on the floor immediately.
What Im talking about is during the minute or so after it. Security pushing him into the van but he cant help himself to keep fist pumping.
Well I don't entirely disagree with you but I'm still of the opinion that it is entirely possible that Trump had been briefed to expect something, so that 1 - he didn't shit himself, and 2 - he recovered so fast.
He is a conman and a showman. He is also a coward. I am not saying it was definitely staged - only that it wouldn't surprise me. This whole episode stinks to me. Trump is not a normal person so I'm not judging his reaction as I would a regular person; but based on what we know about him I'm not convinced even he could turn it around so quickly.
It's not without precedent though. Teddy Roosevelt did an entire campaign speech with a bullet lodged in him after a failed assassination attempt. He didn't win the election though.
Dropping to the floor immediately wasn't a natural reaction, it's protocol. Presidents are told to do this in situations like this, his security are trained to immediately pile on top of him to protect him from more shots.
Not disagreeing. I just think he was more likely to stay there sobbing in his own shit.