Itll probably just help him in the polls ffs
I've just read six pages of comments mostly expressing regret that a political assassin failed, from the same scribes that claim Trump is a threat to Democracy.Shame on you. Give your heads a wobble.
Theres a lot of hypocrisy from people who oppose Trump, especially from posters on here. The way to beat anyone in any election is on the ballot paper. Regardless of what you think of them. Good news is thats pretty much the election wrapped up for Trump though.
OK, we understand this is a huge talking point, albeit RAWK is a football site.We acknowledge the threat Donald Trump poses but we cannot condone what happened and some of the comments being made.Keep the discussion sensible please.
This is the fault of Democrats the end of democracy, the next hitler etcIts backfired massively.
The shot has won him the election for sure
Yes, the democrats and the democrat-run media have created this division and insanity.The level of Trump derangement syndrome is high.
What threat does Donald Trump pose? What from his 4 year term in 2016-2020 was so bad that some of you think the world is going to end when he gets re-elected? Biden has destroyed America and made the country a worldwide joke, and he seems to get no flak on this forum.
Historic moment. Incredible how lucky he was, because if he turns his head just slightly at that moment he's dead. He'll win this election easily now.
Dont you think the insurrection on 6th January went some way to starting the division and insanity?
Mental.
How has Biden destroyed America?
Starting? No. 4 years of fake Russia collusion news every day, calling him "literally Hitler" and having 24/7 news coverage on CNN of how apparently bad he was did that.
