I didn't expect my quip about the Dead Zone to be enacted within days.

The gravity of this incident is horrendous and an attempted assassination of this horrible human being is not the answer to securing democracy and a positive future for the US or the world. As Mods we can't condone it.

All this will do it elevate the profile of an evil person and might not help the ambition to keep the Democrats in government.

I've locked the thread while we have a chat and to just let the dust settle.