Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted  (Read 429931 times)

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7800 on: Today at 08:17:03 am »
So the shooter was about 140m away from Trump when he shot according to the BBC.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7801 on: Today at 08:22:05 am »
Biden needs to step down NOW to suck some of the media oxygen away from the fascist c*nt.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7802 on: Today at 08:22:50 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:58:52 am
Itll probably just help him in the polls ffs

The shot has won him the election for sure
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7803 on: Today at 08:24:49 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 05:30:07 am
I've just read six pages of comments mostly expressing regret that a political assassin failed, from the same scribes that claim Trump is a threat to Democracy.

Shame on you. Give your heads a wobble.

Theres a lot of hypocrisy from people who oppose Trump, especially from posters on here. The way to beat anyone in any election is on the ballot paper. Regardless of what you think of them.

Good news is thats pretty much the election wrapped up for Trump though.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7804 on: Today at 08:27:13 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 08:24:49 am
Theres a lot of hypocrisy from people who oppose Trump, especially from posters on here. The way to beat anyone in any election is on the ballot paper. Regardless of what you think of them.

Good news is thats pretty much the election wrapped up for Trump though.

I don't condone the assassination at all. But for this sentiment, tell that to trump and his supporters on January 6th
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7805 on: Today at 08:34:57 am »
Its weird none of the crowd move. They are just stay there!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7806 on: Today at 08:36:59 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:22:56 am
Biden : "They shot my Vice President?"

 :lmao :lmao
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7807 on: Today at 08:37:12 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 08:24:49 am
Theres a lot of hypocrisy from people who oppose Trump, especially from posters on here. The way to beat anyone in any election is on the ballot paper. Regardless of what you think of them.

Good news is thats pretty much the election wrapped up for Trump though.

Time will tell on that.  Take it you want Trump elected - always curious to the reasons why?

Im just suprised its taken so long for an attempt on his life.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7808 on: Today at 08:45:15 am »
Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 08:24:49 am
Theres a lot of hypocrisy from people who oppose Trump, especially from posters on here. The way to beat anyone in any election is on the ballot paper. Regardless of what you think of them.

Good news is thats pretty much the election wrapped up for Trump though.

Do you live in US?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7809 on: Today at 08:53:13 am »
It's been an incredible couple of weeks for Trump unfortunately. Between the democrats no longer being able to hide Biden's mental ability to do the job any longer from the public to this failed assassination attempt it's looking inevitable he's be back in the hot seat now.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7810 on: Today at 08:57:34 am »
This is the fault of Democrats the end of democracy, the next hitler etc

Its backfired massively.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7811 on: Today at 09:25:23 am »
I didn't expect my quip about the Dead Zone to be enacted within days.
The gravity of this incident is horrendous and an attempted assassination of this horrible human being is not the answer to securing democracy and a positive future for the US or the world. As Mods we can't condone it.
All this will do it elevate the profile of an evil person and might not help the ambition to keep the Democrats in government.
I've locked the thread while we have a chat and to just let the dust settle.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7812 on: Today at 09:39:47 am »
OK, we understand this is a huge talking point, albeit RAWK is a football site.
We acknowledge the threat Donald Trump poses but we cannot condone what happened and some of the comments being made.
Keep the discussion sensible please.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7813 on: Today at 09:44:28 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:39:47 am
OK, we understand this is a huge talking point, albeit RAWK is a football site.
We acknowledge the threat Donald Trump poses but we cannot condone what happened and some of the comments being made.
Keep the discussion sensible please.

What threat does Donald Trump pose? What from his 4 year term in 2016-2020 was so bad that some of you think the world is going to end when he gets re-elected?

Biden has destroyed America and made the country a worldwide joke, and he seems to get no flak on this forum.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7814 on: Today at 09:46:15 am »
Historic moment. Incredible how lucky he was, because if he turns his head just slightly at that moment he's dead.

He'll win this election easily now.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7815 on: Today at 09:46:28 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:57:34 am
This is the fault of Democrats the end of democracy, the next hitler etc

Its backfired massively.

Yes, the democrats and the democrat-run media have created this division and insanity.

The level of Trump derangement syndrome is high.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7816 on: Today at 09:47:38 am »
Well Whatever you say about Trump he has the luck of the Devil.

Surviving Covid at his age and being probably an inch from being assassinated.

More Omen than Dead Zone?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7817 on: Today at 09:49:12 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:22:50 am
The shot has won him the election for sure
Without doubt. That photo of him with a bloodied head, fist raised will be the image. Contrast that with Joe and his consistent faux pas and its a shoe in.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7818 on: Today at 09:49:31 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:46:28 am
Yes, the democrats and the democrat-run media have created this division and insanity.

The level of Trump derangement syndrome is high.

Dont you think the insurrection on 6th January went some way to starting the division and insanity?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7819 on: Today at 09:50:05 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:44:28 am
What threat does Donald Trump pose? What from his 4 year term in 2016-2020 was so bad that some of you think the world is going to end when he gets re-elected?

Biden has destroyed America and made the country a worldwide joke, and he seems to get no flak on this forum.

How has Biden destroyed America?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7820 on: Today at 09:50:48 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:46:15 am
Historic moment. Incredible how lucky he was, because if he turns his head just slightly at that moment he's dead.

He'll win this election easily now.

Mental.

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7821 on: Today at 09:51:41 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:49:31 am
Dont you think the insurrection on 6th January went some way to starting the division and insanity?

Starting? No. 4 years of fake Russia collusion news every day, calling him "literally Hitler" and having 24/7 news coverage on CNN of how apparently bad he was did that.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7822 on: Today at 09:51:56 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:50:48 am
Mental.


Definitely wasnt Jack Carter taking the shot.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7823 on: Today at 09:52:43 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:50:05 am
How has Biden destroyed America?

Most major cities looking like this for a start

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5AeGKSDVdE
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7824 on: Today at 09:55:48 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:51:41 am
Starting? No. 4 years of fake Russia collusion news every day, calling him "literally Hitler" and having 24/7 news coverage on CNN of how apparently bad he was did that.

And the insurrection.. you havent answered that point.

The other stuff may well be just the usual slagging off typical in American politics but an actual attempt to subvert the democratic process?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7825 on: Today at 09:56:55 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:44:28 am
What threat does Donald Trump pose? What from his 4 year term in 2016-2020 was so bad that some of you think the world is going to end when he gets re-elected?

Biden has destroyed America and made the country a worldwide joke, and he seems to get no flak on this forum.

Without evidence to support the final sentence its just personal rhetoric.  US is flying economically etc.  of course the landscape could change in that regard before the election, but currently theres nothing to suggest it will.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/therecord/
