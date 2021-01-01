« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted  (Read 429406 times)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,399
  • Bam!
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7800 on: Today at 08:05:37 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:58:37 am
I want him dead but I think its reasonable not the want it in that manner.

I can see an alternative universe where Trump is shot dead and then a target is put on Bidens head. Thats not the type of world I want to live in.

Was thinking this will put both in more danger going forward.

Biden will no doubt be a target for the loony MAGA hats. One of them will want what they think is revenge.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,777
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7801 on: Today at 08:17:03 am »
So the shooter was about 140m away from Trump when he shot according to the BBC.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7802 on: Today at 08:22:05 am »
Biden needs to step down NOW to suck some of the media oxygen away from the fascist c*nt.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7803 on: Today at 08:22:50 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:58:52 am
Itll probably just help him in the polls ffs

The shot has won him the election for sure
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Up
« previous next »
 