Totally staged. False flag operation. All paid actors.



Sorry, what's that? Only the Republicans can pull that card?



And why does anyone think this guarantees a Trump win in November? So many here already half-hoping he wins so they can swing back into this thread and snidely say, "I told you so." I'm not saying he's not going to win, but there's a tone here of a handful of posters who enjoy picking every moment as a 'Trump wins' moment and disguising their odd pleasure of possibly being right with faux lament. Who is this picture going to sway beyond the people who were already going to vote for him? This is a cult photo for cult members. What will be Biden's downfall (among the other potential tripwires) won't be people seeing this photo and suddenly declaring, "I've made my decision- I'm voting for that guy!" It's going to be those very same fencesitters deciding to not vote.