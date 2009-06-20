« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted  (Read 428665 times)

Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:28:31 am
Just to think, it was so close to being the happiest day in Melania's life.

:D
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:24:44 am
People don't think a Trump assassination would have led to a lot of "retaliation" killing?

They will anyway, just like they did when he lost and will when he loses again.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:27:11 am
Long-term most definitely, the hear and now even, unless you think that your family would be safe in a fascist United States.
Sorry, yeah I agree, long term definitely. Its just that you would then have to endure a pretty nightmarish landscape in the immediate aftermath to even get to the long term. Its just bizarre to prefer that as an outcome to the alternative.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:14:24 am
Hey I didn't try and shoot the fat inbred smelly fucking fucker in the head.

I would just have laughed and celebrated if they did it.

Take your anger on someone else dickhead.

Basically this for me.

Honestly, it would be preferable for the ginger tit to be assassinated than the potential for WW3 and the destruction of NATO.

He's won now though, no chance Biden wins from here, or whoever they may replace him with.

Trump has the iconic photo. Game over.

I'm legit scared about the next 5 years and Donald fucking Trump could do irreparable damage to the world.

I don't give a shit about how he ruins the lives of Americans, that's their fucking stupidity coming to roost. It's the worldwide permutations, which most yanks aren't aware of unfortunately (most can't fucking name a country in Europe FFS), that is something we'll all suffer from.

The last decade has honestly made me hate the US and roughly 50% of the country
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:27:59 am
Nah, Reagan more like, but even that was more dramatic. The fucking photo he pulled off beats them all though, sadly.

Strange thats the first thing he did to be honest after being shot at. What a crazy place America is
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: S on Today at 01:29:47 am
Sorry, yeah I agree, long term definitely. Its just that you would then have to endure a pretty nightmarish landscape in the immediate aftermath to even get to the long term. Its just bizarre to prefer that as an outcome to the alternative.

No need to worry mate. We have lots of popcorn.


Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: S on Today at 01:27:27 am
You would think that much would be obvious to people, but apparently not.

It's obvious but also something that's going to happen soon anyway.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
 ;D
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:31:17 am
No need to worry mate. We have lots of popcorn.



Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:28:31 am
Just to think, it was so close to being the happiest day in Melania's life.

Ivanka too judging by some of the creepy pictures.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: S on Today at 01:29:47 am
Sorry, yeah I agree, long term definitely. Its just that you would then have to endure a pretty nightmarish landscape in the immediate aftermath to even get to the long term. Its just bizarre to prefer that as an outcome to the alternative.

If that alternative was him turning the US into a right wing hell hole and stops him getting the button again, damn straight it's the preferred outcome.

Keep the blood in their border for a change.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
So.. When America has it's civil war will it be televised?

I guess the 'left' needs to decide if it wants to be persecuted and executed and if they want a USA with a tyrant that will never let go.

I also wonder if the world has to decide that with (what the west consider to be) rogue states like China and Russia around, if they can work with a world with the US being a rogue state in itself - probably aligned to China and Russia.


The world will be interesting and possibly a bit radioactive.


Ah well fuck the world, eh for the dickheads still sucking Trump off while fondling his sweaty fat bollocks.

Sure it'll be fine :D
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Hopefully the next guy doesn't miss. Biden needs to get his best people on it.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:41:26 am
Hopefully the next guy doesn't miss. Biden needs to get his best people on it.

Best thing to put a hold on Trump is a resounding loss in November. A narrow loss or an assassination would only split the country down the middle.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:45:09 am
Best thing to put a hold on Trump is a resounding loss in November. A narrow loss or an assassination would only split the country down the middle.

It's already split down the middle and better them than any others that are in his revenge book.

Biden needs to get him killed for national security reasons.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:45:09 am
Best thing to put a hold on Trump is a resounding loss in November. A narrow loss or an assassination would only split the country down the middle.

Hasn't Biden got immunity? Can't he strap Trump to the next rocket launch and fire him into space?

IF he's the Christian 'chosen one' then he wont' explode like a fat c*nt full of cheese.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Golden_Child on Today at 01:30:13 am
Basically this for me.

Honestly, it would be preferable for the ginger tit to be assassinated than the potential for WW3 and the destruction of NATO.


That's a bit harsh on Chris Evans.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 12:24:14 am
I will say it again, staged bollox.
Somebody in the crowd dead and you are out here claiming shenanigans. Are you Alex Jones?
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:59:51 am
That's a bit harsh on Chris Evans.

Right. Fuck off. I've read some shite in this thread, but this crossed the line.

NOTHING is too harsh for Chris Evans.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Here's your next VP

Quote
@JDVance1
Today is not just some isolated incident.

The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs.

That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
The weird thing I jumped to conspiracy in my head straight away.
130 yards (shooting distance per the Telegraph) is nothing for a sniper
Blood from the ear. There is a Sherlock Holmes story where someone cuts their own ear which lets out lots of blood and looks way worse than it really is.

Not saying any of my gross guesses mean anything but hopefully the near days will shed some facts.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:01:18 am
Right. Fuck off. I've read some shite in this thread, but this crossed the line.

NOTHING is too harsh for Chris Evans.

:lmao

As long as you're talking about the British one.

I love my Captain America and wish he would sort this fucking ludicrousness out
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:06:48 am
The weird thing I jumped to conspiracy in my head straight away.
130 yards (shooting distance per the Telegraph) is nothing for a sniper
Blood from the ear. There is a Sherlock Holmes story where someone cuts their own ear which lets out lots of blood and looks way worse than it really is.

Not saying any of my gross guesses mean anything but hopefully the near days will shed some facts.

On twitter you can see the body of the shooter on the roof and people giving CPR to bystanders in the crowd who were shot dead it seems.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Jim Jordan will investigate the Secret Service for complicity.

But SCOTUS rules.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Just catching up with this... this is almost too good to be true for Trump isn't it? That's the election won.
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Keir and the rest of Europe needs to up its game asap in terms of defence spending, because America is leaving nato and we need to start spending and panning for that fact asap.

Trump has won 100%
Re: Sexual abuser & corrupt c*nt Donald Trump convicted
Try again.

It's not about morals or hypocrisy. You are your cumulative actions, that's what hits people, the rest is empty talk. If your actions are such that a lot more people do better without your presence and the levels rise ( in Trump's case that is the whole world due to the US's reach), disappear then. Whether it's a sacking, disappearing or killing.
He needs to go. Ideally a top class filtering system is created in the future to prevent trash accessing power so we don't need to resort to this, for now you'll take individual actions. On surface viewing, without resorting to conspiracies...the person who died trying this is a hero, shame about the bystander.
