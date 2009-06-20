Try again.



It's not about morals or hypocrisy. You are your cumulative actions, that's what hits people, the rest is empty talk. If your actions are such that a lot more people do better without your presence and the levels rise ( in Trump's case that is the whole world due to the US's reach), disappear then. Whether it's a sacking, disappearing or killing.

He needs to go. Ideally a top class filtering system is created in the future to prevent trash accessing power so we don't need to resort to this, for now you'll take individual actions. On surface viewing, without resorting to conspiracies...the person who died trying this is a hero, shame about the bystander.