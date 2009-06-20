« previous next »
Reply #7680 on: Today at 12:32:54 am
Two people dead up to now.(one the shooter, one who was in the crowd)
Reply #7681 on: Today at 12:34:21 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:31:14 am
You have a weird take on things then, especially if its true an innocent person has been killed in the crowd.

As others have said, taking that idiot by way of an assassination would have made things infinitely worse and his idiotic followers would have ended up being even more dangerous.

But the world would be a safer place.
Reply #7682 on: Today at 12:36:51 am
Lets see what the.CIA has come up with here
Reply #7683 on: Today at 12:37:42 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:31:14 am
You have a weird take on things then, especially if its true an innocent person has been killed in the crowd.

Cry me a river.

I just hope it wasn't security.
Reply #7684 on: Today at 12:37:59 am
Sadly, this is going to become iconic.



Reply #7685 on: Today at 12:38:35 am
It's a shame that it wasn't a sniper. I'd be popping the champagne if his head had exploded.
Reply #7686 on: Today at 12:38:59 am
Such a mental country. Thoughts and prayers. Feel bad for the attendee.
Reply #7687 on: Today at 12:41:25 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:37:42 am
Cry me a river.

I just hope it wasn't security.


Haha ffs how old are you ;D

Grow up lad, youre sounding as intelligent as a trump supporter.
Reply #7688 on: Today at 12:42:09 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:37:59 am
Sadly, this is going to become iconic.



People are already selling thm.  ;D
Reply #7689 on: Today at 12:42:30 am
Trump moves his head sideways a split second before shot is fired, looks like bullet might have hit him in the back of the head otherwise.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c5123735/shots-fired-trump-rally
Reply #7690 on: Today at 12:43:34 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:41:25 am


Haha ffs how old are you ;D

Grow up lad, youre sounding as intelligent as a trump supporter.

Calm down jonny. He's a c*nt who deserves to be dead, the only thing you should be upset about tonight, is that he's not dead.
Reply #7691 on: Today at 12:43:50 am
..
Reply #7692 on: Today at 12:43:53 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:42:30 am
Trump moves his head sideways a split second before shot is fired, looks like bullet might have hit him in the back of the head otherwise.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c5123735/shots-fired-trump-rally

Who has that kind of luck? Fuck me
