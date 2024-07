Perhaps this action by Cannon could be the trigger for Smith to make a reasonable appeal to the 11th circuit (?) to have her removed. They might grant it, Trump will appeal right up to SOCTUS again but it might be regarded as one of the private not political aspects of the presidency. If Trump loses the election all this would still take years but the process would be moving along. At the moment Cannon will not let it move at any pace - and so far Smith hasn't had significant cause to go above her.



Frustrating isn't it!