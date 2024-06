Ivanka posted a shout out to Jared and Donnie for Father's Day with a photo of both captioned 'Happy Father’s Day! Celebrating all the amazing dads out there with love and gratitude!'



Favourite response online was:



"He cheated on your mother with the mother of your half sister, whose mother he cheated on with the mother of your half brother, whose mother he cheated on with a playboy model whom he cheated on with a porn star. Model father."



Feel the burn.