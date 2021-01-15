« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted  (Read 396739 times)

Online SamLad

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7400 on: Yesterday at 05:36:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:51:43 pm
Sadly he'll never go to jail. As an ex President, he gets guarded for life by the Secret Service, it's impossible to do this in a prison.  Hopefully he'll get 5 years house arrest instead.
not impossible - section off part of a prison on a military base.  done.
Offline Peabee

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7401 on: Yesterday at 05:44:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:51:43 pm
Sadly he'll never go to jail. As an ex President, he gets guarded for life by the Secret Service, it's impossible to do this in a prison.  Hopefully he'll get 5 years house arrest instead.

Yeah, I'd love it if he went to prison, but it just doesn't seem feasible.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7402 on: Yesterday at 05:49:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:36:32 pm
not impossible - section off part of a prison on a military base.  done.
or just let the c*nt rot in solitary somewhere
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7403 on: Yesterday at 05:51:24 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:20:22 pm
It irks me that they give him air time to express such nonsense. Its not a party political message, its the ramblings of a deranged nutjob.
absolutely, you don't like to wish death on anyone but the world will be a much better place when he snuffs it
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7404 on: Yesterday at 05:51:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:36:32 pm
not impossible - section off part of a prison on a military base.  done.

Plent of room, and security, down in Guantanamo Bay.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7405 on: Yesterday at 06:06:38 pm »
New reality TV show idea.

Get convicted felons to go on live TV, have them cry, moan, bitch and decry the Judge and Jurors.

Then the public votes on which felon had the best meltdown; winning felon get a retrial.
Offline Kekule

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7406 on: Yesterday at 06:37:55 pm »
Give him 300 hours community service. Have him picking litter and dog shit up off the streets, then after the first 100 hours give him a litter picker/dog poo bags. Hell have people following and filming him doing it, but every time he turns to the camera and starts ranting endlessly about how no-one has ever been made to do this they can just tell him theyre adding that time on.

Hell never finish as he cant resist cameras, and itll probably be the only time I wouldnt get annoyed at dog owners forgetting to pick up.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7407 on: Yesterday at 06:45:49 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:06:38 pm
New reality TV show idea.

Get convicted felons to go on live TV, have them cry, moan, bitch and decry the Judge and Jurors.

Then the public votes on which felon had the best meltdown; winning felon get a retrial.

Good idea. We'll call it 'Barabbas'.
Offline Robinred

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7408 on: Yesterday at 06:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:51:24 pm
absolutely, you don't like to wish death on anyone but the world will be a much better place when he snuffs it

Hmm Im afraid I DO wish death on Trump and Putin (theres a 3rd and a 4th but theyre for another day). The world certainly would be a better place without those two. Trump of course should be serving time already - theres something deeply, fundamentally wrong with a country when blatantly fomenting insurrection doesnt result in imprisonment.
Offline John C

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7409 on: Yesterday at 07:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:48:49 pm
Hmm Im afraid I DO wish death on Trump and Putin (theres a 3rd and a 4th but theyre for another day). The world certainly would be a better place without those two.
Yep, immediately. Like literally the day after either dies.
Offline TSC

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7410 on: Yesterday at 07:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:51:24 pm
absolutely, you don't like to wish death on anyone but the world will be a much better place when he snuffs it

Arguably its surprising hes still around to carry on with his antics, esp after the insurrection
Offline rob1966

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7411 on: Yesterday at 07:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:48:49 pm
Hmm Im afraid I DO wish death on Trump and Putin (theres a 3rd and a 4th but theyre for another day). The world certainly would be a better place without those two. Trump of course should be serving time already - theres something deeply, fundamentally wrong with a country when blatantly fomenting insurrection doesnt result in imprisonment.

I'm with you on both - Trump is a very dangerous psychopath.

How the fuck did American politics end up with the current President and this fucking loon as their only choices?
Offline TSC

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7412 on: Yesterday at 07:46:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:37:04 pm
I'm with you on both - Trump is a very dangerous psychopath.

How the fuck did American politics end up with the current President and this fucking loon as their only choices?

Think the former is only running this time because of the latter.  Absent Biden and Trump would likely waltz into office unopposed.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7413 on: Yesterday at 08:21:01 pm »
Stick him in Rikers for a week.
Offline rob1966

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7414 on: Yesterday at 09:08:11 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:46:17 pm
Think the former is only running this time because of the latter.  Absent Biden and Trump would likely waltz into office unopposed.

Lets hope he sees the year out then, hopefully the Orange Sex abuser pegs it first.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7415 on: Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm »
I mean wtf

Quote
The Trump campaign said Friday it nearly doubled its single-day fundraising record after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty in his criminal hush money trial.

The Republican's campaign said it raised $34.8 million from small-dollar donors in less than seven hours following the historic verdict Thursday afternoon that convicted the former president of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Normally a criminal conviction like this would signal the end for someone, but I cant help but think that this will actually catapult him into the Whitehouse later this year  :(
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7416 on: Yesterday at 10:35:22 pm »
He could rape and murder some of these peoples partners and children and they'd still vote for him.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7417 on: Yesterday at 10:49:03 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm
I mean wtf

Normally a criminal conviction like this would signal the end for someone, but I cant help but think that this will actually catapult him into the Whitehouse later this year  :(

How do you know that figure is true though, it's not like this lot is renowned for integrity or honesty.
 ;D
Offline thejbs

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7418 on: Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm
I mean wtf

Normally a criminal conviction like this would signal the end for someone, but I cant help but think that this will actually catapult him into the Whitehouse later this year  :(

He was elected with strong support from evangelicals after a recording emerged of him bragging about his sexual assault techniques. The only thing I've ever heard him say that is 100% true is this: "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters."

Online PaulF

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7419 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
He was elected with strong support from evangelicals after a recording emerged of him bragging about his sexual assault techniques. The only thing I've ever heard him say that is 100% true is this: "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters."



There's a core that he won't lose.  I think some of their electorate have more principles.    Hopefully it's enough to swing it. 
(I'd love to see him jailed, just long enough for him to be behind bars when he is formally nominated as their candidate. Won't happen, but I can dream)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7420 on: Yesterday at 11:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:48:49 pm
Hmm Im afraid I DO wish death on Trump and Putin (theres a 3rd and a 4th but theyre for another day). The world certainly would be a better place without those two. Trump of course should be serving time already - theres something deeply, fundamentally wrong with a country when blatantly fomenting insurrection doesnt result in imprisonment.

Bit harsh on Ant and Dec.
