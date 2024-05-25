From what the judge previously has said, he wont be sending him to prison. Itll be good if he gives him community service, though.



That's for violating a gag order, and it would have been a significant decision to make and in hindsight an excellent one not to. Because the process has been elevated to a different level now. Trump has been convicted unanimously by a jury of all charges, not just some.I think it can motivate the judge to go harder than perhaps he may have done.Judge Merchan is in an ideal position to impose a life-changing sentence rather than just a fine. The judge is done with fines. I think it will be a life-changing decision, such as home-confinement or weekend community service for many months. It won't just be financially punitive. It will be something that Trump has never had to endure before in his live.Under the circumstances we do have to contestualise that he can't be placed in an open prison on his own.