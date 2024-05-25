« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted

BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7360 on: Today at 11:11:34 am
So if he broke the law to get elected in 2016 does that mean his presidency was illegal?
John C

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7361 on: Today at 11:22:15 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:44:47 am
From what the judge previously has said, he wont be sending him to prison. Itll be good if he gives him community service, though.
That's for violating a gag order, and it would have been a significant decision to make and in hindsight an excellent one not to. Because the process has been elevated to a  different level now. Trump has been convicted unanimously by a jury of all charges, not just some.
I think it can motivate the judge to go harder than perhaps he may have done.
Judge Merchan is in an ideal position to impose a life-changing sentence rather than just a fine. The judge is done with fines. I think it will be a life-changing decision, such as home-confinement or weekend community service for many months. It won't just be financially punitive. It will be something that Trump has never had to endure before in his live.
Under the circumstances we do have to contestualise that he can't be placed in an open prison on his own.
BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7362 on: Today at 11:57:26 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:22:15 am
That's for violating a gag order, and it would have been a significant decision to make and in hindsight an excellent one not to. Because the process has been elevated to a  different level now. Trump has been convicted unanimously by a jury of all charges, not just some.
I think it can motivate the judge to go harder than perhaps he may have done.
Judge Merchan is in an ideal position to impose a life-changing sentence rather than just a fine. The judge is done with fines. I think it will be a life-changing decision, such as home-confinement or weekend community service for many months. It won't just be financially punitive. It will be something that Trump has never had to endure before in his live.
Under the circumstances we do have to contestualise that he can't be placed in an open prison on his own.

He'll not serve anything until his appeal is heard. The the appellate court will more than likely issue a stay of any sentence he might receive.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7363 on: Today at 12:02:22 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:11:34 am
So if he broke the law to get elected in 2016 does that mean his presidency was illegal?

All I know is that Trump could/should have been prosecuted under federal law, rather than a campaign finance violation in New York - but Merrick Garland is spineless.
oldfordie

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7364 on: Today at 12:05:53 pm
 Trump will be doing his Vicky Pollard rants for months now.
Everybody knows blah blah blah, it's not fair.
Statto Red

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7365 on: Today at 12:10:31 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:02:22 pm
All I know is that Trump could/should have been prosecuted under federal law, rather than a campaign finance violation in New York - but Merrick Garland is spineless.

It's funnier he was tried under state law rather than federal law, if he loses the appeal, he can't pardon himself now if he wins the election & neither can a republican if they win the election, it'll be up to the New York state governor to pardon him.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7366 on: Today at 12:25:05 pm
Politics is definitely not my thing and why I don't usually type anything out in these threads but i'm just saying I heard if this insufferable wanker gets in again he can just Pardon Himself.    :P
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7367 on: Today at 12:26:57 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 12:25:05 pm
Politics is definitely not my thing and why I don't usually type anything out in these threads but i'm just saying I heard if this insufferable wanker gets in again he can just Pardon Himself.    :P
The post immediately above yours:
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:10:31 pm
It's funnier he was tried under state law rather than federal law, if he loses the appeal, he can't pardon himself now if he wins the election & neither can a republican if they win the election, it'll be up to the New York state governor to pardon him.
;)
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7368 on: Today at 12:30:01 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:26:57 pm
The post immediately above yours:;)
I did say I don't usually post in these threads, I should have added I don't read them neither.

As you were Gentlemen, and Ladies.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7369 on: Today at 12:47:08 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:10:31 pm
It's funnier he was tried under state law rather than federal law, if he loses the appeal, he can't pardon himself now if he wins the election & neither can a republican if they win the election, it'll be up to the New York state governor to pardon him.

I think the federal crimes carried far more serious charges and punishments though. Atlhough in an ideal world he would have been tried for both!
[new username under construction]

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7370 on: Today at 01:04:16 pm
Never known a convicted felon getting so much airtime
John C

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7371 on: Today at 01:05:13 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:57:26 am
He'll not serve anything until his appeal is heard. The the appellate court will more than likely issue a stay of any sentence he might receive.
I know mate, we're discussing what the potential outcome might be.
SamLad

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7372 on: Today at 01:16:02 pm
about potential sentencing - don't forget that someone lower on the food chain (his CFO) is in prison for being part of the same criminal activities.

hard to jail the CFO and then not jail the guy giving the orders. plus I believe that in the NY system there is a ton of precedent for coming down hard on the top guy.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
Reply #7373 on: Today at 01:19:03 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:16:02 pm
about potential sentencing - don't forget that someone lower on the food chain (his CFO) is in prison for being part of the same criminal activities.

hard to jail the CFO and then not jail the guy giving the orders. plus I believe that in the NY system there is a ton of precedent for coming down hard on the top guy.

Hard to jail the bagman (Cohen) and not jail the guy giving the orders, either. Trump's problem is that he micro manages everything. He doesn't trust his people to handle it and can't help but get involved, so there's no plausible deniability where you can claim someone acted alone and without authority.

Trump breaks laws the way your or I go the toilet.
