Author Topic: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted  (Read 395151 times)

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7320 on: Yesterday at 11:06:11 pm »
I didn't realise it was 34 charges.  I know I wasn't alone in assuming a unanimous verdict would be almost impossible.
But jeez. Let's say each juror was 95% likely to vote guilty on any one charge. Multiply that by 13 and then by 34. That's odds akin to Everton winning something next season.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7321 on: Yesterday at 11:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm
Apparently the 'Appeal' will be based on him not getting a fair trial, biased judge, biased Manhattan jury, unable to change the court venue.

Ex-Manhattan DA just said, no chance. If you commit a crime in Manhattan then expect to get tried in a Manhattan court with a Manhattan jury! Also advised him not to be slagging off the judge after a verdict and whilst waiting for sentencing from him.
 ;D

Haha. Let's hope it's his big mouth that lands him in orange as much as his crimes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7322 on: Yesterday at 11:07:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:06:11 pm
I didn't realise it was 34 charges.  I know I wasn't alone in assuming a unanimous verdict would be almost impossible.
But jeez. Let's say each juror was 95% likely to vote guilty on any one charge. Multiply that by 13 and then by 34. That's odds akin to Everton winning something next season.

The evidence was so damning though, so not really in a normal world with a normal defendant.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7323 on: Yesterday at 11:08:11 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:02:47 pm
Couldn't be more wrong.


Obviously, he's not going actually go to jail. He'll appeal which won't happen until after the election (if he loses) after his presidency (if he wins).

Naturally, the Dems have to careful about using the 'convicted criminal' slogan in all of their ad campaigns. He'll use it as bullets to fire back at them by saying something like 'they came for me to get you you' for his MAGA/GOP loons.



The Dems will maximise this (which they should do IMO) as theyre not trying to do the impossible and turn his base - his base fell down the cult rabbit hole long ago.  Its the independents/undecided that are the target.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7324 on: Yesterday at 11:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm
Wasn't there some poll a few months back, where a shit load of people said they wouldn't vote for him if he had a criminal conviction, where they otherwise would?

It won't sway anyone who wasn't already going to vote for him, he'll still get the lunatics vote no matter what he does. Definitely be a good few who can't bring themselves to vote for a criminal (convicted, at least).

This numbers have dropped down to Republicans (10%) and independent voters (11%) said they would be less likely to vote for Trump if he is found guilty.

Scary to think that it's that low, however this is going to be a tight election and those small margins could be difference.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7325 on: Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm
Apparently the 'Appeal' will be based on him not getting a fair trial, biased judge, biased Manhattan jury, unable to change the court venue.

Ex-Manhattan DA just said, no chance. If you commit a crime in Manhattan then expect to get tried in a Manhattan court with a Manhattan jury! Also advised him not to be slagging off the judge after a verdict and whilst waiting for sentencing from him.
 ;D
he should be held in contempt of court (assuming there is such a thing in the US. He called the judge corrupt and the trial was fixed.

He really deserves to be wearing orange, the trouble is you wouldn't then be able to see his ugly face
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7326 on: Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:08:52 pm
This numbers have dropped down to Republicans (10%) and independent voters (11%) said they would be less likely to vote for Trump if he is found guilty.

Scary to think that it's that low, however this is going to be a tight election and those small margins could be difference.
it's going to be tight and numbers like that will make all the difference
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7327 on: Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm »
Next week's New Yorker cover: a man of conviction



Featuring his tiny, tiny hands  :D
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7328 on: Yesterday at 11:22:25 pm »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7329 on: Yesterday at 11:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm
Is he the first actor from Home Alone 2 to be criminally convicted?

I hope Tim Curry hasn't got a conviction now that I think about it.

Macauley Culkin was done for drugs. John heard was done for assaulting Melissa Leo. Guy who played Buzz has been in the news for battery and rape. No convictions for Tim Curry that Ive heard of, but his health isnt great these days.

Im disgusted that I know all this without googling.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7330 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm
he should be held in contempt of court (assuming there is such a thing in the US. He called the judge corrupt and the trial was fixed.

He really deserves to be wearing orange, the trouble is you wouldn't then be able to see his ugly face

He's already been fined nine times for contempt with the judge hinting next time it would be jail time. He didn't offend again on this particular order during the trial.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-68886462
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7331 on: Yesterday at 11:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:25:45 pm
Hes standing in an election that hes now not allowed to vote in as Florida, where hes registered, dont allow convicted felons the vote.

He can vote as long as hes not in prison. Florida allows you to vote if the state where your felony took place allows you to vote. So in NY, the rule is that felons can vote if not in prison on election day.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7332 on: Yesterday at 11:31:51 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:25:24 pm
He can vote as long as hes not in prison. Florida allows you to vote if the state where your felony took place allows you to vote. So in NY, the rule is that felons can vote if not in prison on election day.
yeah, just came on to post that.

Florida defers to the state where the conviction occurred and New York allows it.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7333 on: Yesterday at 11:44:09 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:25:24 pm
He can vote as long as hes not in prison. Florida allows you to vote if the state where your felony took place allows you to vote. So in NY, the rule is that felons can vote if not in prison on election day.

So the progressive state of NY allows the resident of 'backwards' Florida vote in a national election. You couldn't make this shit up.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7334 on: Today at 12:03:51 am »
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7335 on: Today at 12:03:58 am »
Anyone else think American's will be more likely to vote for him now purely to see what happens?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7336 on: Today at 12:17:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:08:52 pm
This numbers have dropped down to Republicans (10%) and independent voters (11%) said they would be less likely to vote for Trump if he is found guilty.

Scary to think that it's that low, however this is going to be a tight election and those small margins could be difference.

Sentencing is due prior to the GOP convention so even if he tries to appeal, they'd presumably have grounds to pick somebody else.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7337 on: Today at 12:29:33 am »
Trumps drifted a bit in the betting, now Evens with Biden in to 6/4
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7338 on: Today at 12:33:17 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:25:24 pm
He can vote as long as hes not in prison. Florida allows you to vote if the state where your felony took place allows you to vote. So in NY, the rule is that felons can vote if not in prison on election day.

Thats a relief, for a while there I was worried that the United States hadnt made it a complicated enough process with some criminals being allowed to vote and others not depending on where you lived.  Thankfully theyve added another layer of ridiculous rules just to make it a bit more on brand crazy.

Completely bonkers, that country.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7339 on: Today at 12:41:58 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:33:17 am
Thats a relief, for a while there I was worried that the United States hadnt made it a complicated enough process with some criminals being allowed to vote and others not depending on where you lived.  Thankfully theyve added another layer of ridiculous rules just to make it a bit more on brand crazy.

Completely bonkers, that country.
it helps not to think of it as a "country" - it's more like 50 countries that happen to share a piece of land.

my favourite example is:
each state gets to decide how to run national elections.  another indication of just how "banana republic-ish" it is.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7340 on: Today at 03:50:45 am »
This verdict was a body blow to the conservatives on the Supreme Court. They have been dipping into politics a little too much lately. Now they have to decide if they want to protect a convicted felon from being tried in federal court before the election. Whatever they choose will create electoral problems for the GOP from here.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7341 on: Today at 08:28:06 am »
Trump to give a speech at 11am eastern or 4pm our time.  No doubt full of the usual witch-hunt stuff and whipping up hate.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7342 on: Today at 09:01:36 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:17:14 am
Sentencing is due prior to the GOP convention so even if he tries to appeal, they'd presumably have grounds to pick somebody else.
And maybe they could go for Nikki Haley. D'oh! ;D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7343 on: Today at 09:05:00 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:18:44 pm
Thread title change time.
Felonious Trump Faces the Music!
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7344 on: Today at 09:16:39 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm
he should be held in contempt of court (assuming there is such a thing in the US. He called the judge corrupt and the trial was fixed.

He really deserves to be wearing orange, the trouble is you wouldn't then be able to see his ugly face

I doubt he will be imprisoned. He is entitled to 24h secret service protection, so agents would need to be in prison. How would that work? Plus the huge cost to the prison of keeping him safe etc, so which prison would take him?
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7345 on: Today at 09:20:43 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:03:58 am
Anyone else think American's will be more likely to vote for him now purely to see what happens?

Nope
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7346 on: Today at 09:22:11 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:16:39 am
I doubt he will be imprisoned. He is entitled to 24h secret service protection, so agents would need to be in prison. How would that work? Plus the huge cost to the prison of keeping him safe etc, so which prison would take him?
Erm. The secret service agents are not imprisoned, in just the same way that prison guards are not imprisoned. They are not Trump's bunk mates, they are there only for their shifts, and can resign if they don't like the work. Stop doing the work of Trump supporters. There are certainly some practical considerations in gaoling Trump, but they are hardly insurmountable.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7347 on: Today at 09:39:35 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:05:00 am
Felonious Trump Faces the Music!
A bit contrived but not bad.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7348 on: Today at 09:40:31 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:22:11 am
Erm. The secret service agents are not imprisoned, in just the same way that prison guards are not imprisoned. They are not Trump's bunk mates, they are there only for their shifts, and can resign if they don't like the work. Stop doing the work of Trump supporters. There are certainly some practical considerations in gaoling Trump, but they are hardly insurmountable.

I detest Trump, I'm just saying don't get too excited about that happening. It's unlikely. 

I also meant "in the prison" for the agents not "in prison" obvs.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7349 on: Today at 09:43:56 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:05:00 am
Felonious Trump Faces the Music!

Yes!
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7350 on: Today at 09:49:07 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:40:31 am
I detest Trump, I'm just saying don't get too excited about that happening. It's unlikely. 

I also meant "in the prison" for the agents not "in prison" obvs.
But my point is that prison guards are 'in the prison' too - we do not consider that a problem. The prison could be an ad hock arrangement, perhaps, as has been suggested, at a military base. And the cost is irrelevant. I expect it would actually cost less for the Secret Service to guard Trump at a static location rather than flying all over the place, and being charged over the odds to stay at Trump Tower or Mar-a-Lago to watch over him.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7351 on: Today at 09:53:50 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:43:56 am
Yes!
Evidently, Dr Beaker has higher standards than you and me. ;D
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:39:35 am
A bit contrived but not bad.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7352 on: Today at 10:02:45 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:53:50 am
Evidently, Dr Beaker has higher standards than you and me. ;D
Well I just wouldn't have posted it. First of all I never even thought of it, but also although I'm into that sort of stuff, I wouldn't expect anyone else to have even heard of the lonely arsed monk, as I call him.
Re: Sexual abuser & crook Donald Trump convicted
« Reply #7353 on: Today at 10:11:39 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:02:45 am
Well I just wouldn't have posted it. First of all I never even thought of it, but also although I'm into that sort of stuff, I wouldn't expect anyone else to have even heard of the lonely arsed monk, as I call him.
Yes, I suspect a few (especially younger ones) here might be scratching their heads. But where's the fun if it is completely obvious? :D I think more will understand it than you suspect.

Anyway, not our decision of course.
