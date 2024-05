Wasn't there some poll a few months back, where a shit load of people said they wouldn't vote for him if he had a criminal conviction, where they otherwise would?



It won't sway anyone who wasn't already going to vote for him, he'll still get the lunatics vote no matter what he does. Definitely be a good few who can't bring themselves to vote for a criminal (convicted, at least).



This numbers have dropped down to Republicans (10%) and independent voters (11%) said they would be less likely to vote for Trump if he is found guilty.Scary to think that it's that low, however this is going to be a tight election and those small margins could be difference.