Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

exiledintheUSA

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm
People back in the Court....

EDIT - Jury has questions.

From the Beeb - The jury has requested some evidence:

The jury wants to see some of David Pecker's testimony regarding a conversation with Donald Trump
Pecker's testimony regarding Karen McDougal's life rights
Peckers testimony regarding his meeting in Trump Tower with Michael Cohen and Donald Trump
Cohens testimony regarding that same meeting
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:33:21 pm
Interesting. I guess this shows the jury is clued up and wants to be seen to be doing a thorough job of going through the evidence. Maybe they're looking to convince a couple of jury members.
Eeyore

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:35:08 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:33:21 pm
Interesting. I guess this shows the jury is clued up and wants to be seen to be doing a thorough job of going through the evidence. Maybe they're looking to convince a couple of jury members.

There are a couple of lawyers on the jury. So hopefully they are asking for the testimony to highlight a point.
TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm
Is this normal in trials?
Yosser0_0

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:36:24 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:38:49 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm
People back in the Court....

EDIT - Jury has questions.

From the Beeb - The jury has requested some evidence:

The jury wants to see some of David Pecker's testimony regarding a conversation with Donald Trump
Pecker's testimony regarding Karen McDougal's life rights
Peckers testimony regarding his meeting in Trump Tower with Michael Cohen and Donald Trump
Cohens testimony regarding that same meeting

I'm wondering whether this relates to the judges direction regarding this:-

They cannot convict Trump on Michael Cohens testimony alone because hes an accomplice, but they can use his evidence if corroborated with other evidence
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:48:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm
Is this normal in trials?

I don't think it's unheard of for juries to request evidence or testimony to review. At the very least it's a sign of a competent jury that doesn't want to rely on memory or just be knee jerk because of who is in the dock.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 08:57:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm
Is this normal in trials?
It would appear so, yes.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 09:05:26 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:38:49 pm
I'm wondering whether this relates to the judges direction regarding this:-

They cannot convict Trump on Michael Cohens testimony alone because hes an accomplice, but they can use his evidence if corroborated with other evidence

I think so - the jury has asked for a reclarification of the Judges instructions.
TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm
Stolen off twitter

Quote
Trump fans have not been so keen on something being hung since Mike Pence in 2020
TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 09:37:34 pm
Jury deliberations have ended for the day & will continue tomorrow
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:20:52 pm
for the love of god - NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Donald Trump has floated a possible advisory role for the tech billionaire Elon Musk if he were to retake the White House next year, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.
TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Yesterday at 10:58:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:20:52 pm
for the love of god - NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Donald Trump has floated a possible advisory role for the tech billionaire Elon Musk if he were to retake the White House next year, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.
He did that last time too dont forget.  Musk met him and realised he was too much of a fucking lunatic fir even him to work with
GreatEx

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 12:15:20 am
Mutually assured destruction. Bring it on.
thejbs

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 08:23:33 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:17 pm
He did that last time too dont forget.  Musk met him and realised he was too much of a fucking lunatic fir even him to work with

Not entirely true. Musk met him (twice I think) and decided to join the advisory council. He was part of it for 6 months before leaving due to a disagreement about the Paris agreement.
BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:37:55 am
Quote
Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged. " - DJT

So when he does get off how is going to explain it?
TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:42:50 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:37:55 am
So when he does get off how is going to explain it?

Hes correct of course given Mother Theresa died about 25 years back.
stoa

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 10:16:14 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:42:50 am
Hes correct of course given Mother Theresa died about 25 years back.

And apparently was a real piece of work as well. Maybe not on his level but certainly not an angel... ;)
TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 06:58:02 pm
How has this taken so long to come out?? How??


https://x.com/normeisen/status/1796152577827975277?s=46
Mumm-Ra

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 07:07:44 pm
Probably NDAs signed by everyone on the show (Im assuming this is Apprentice were talking about)

There have been rumors of n-bombs aplenty but yeah the story never fully broke. Didnt Penn Gillette say something at one point, maybe that was about him wearing diapers
exiledintheUSA

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 07:30:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:58:02 pm
How has this taken so long to come out?? How??


https://x.com/normeisen/status/1796152577827975277?s=46

Sadly, his base will love it.
John C

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:01:20 pm
The producer speaks about it all on this podcast.
https://slate.com/podcasts/what-next/2024/05/trump-behind-the-scenes-on-the-apprentice

There's nothing we (who know about the corrupt c*nt) don't know and nothing that wasn't summed up in a single word by Robert De Niro - he's a monster.

Worth a listen though. It confirms Donald Trump is a thick pig.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:38:50 pm
Verdict is in.

Trump and his lawyer have been laughing for the last 10 minutes - the c*nts getting off.
BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:47:20 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 09:38:50 pm
Verdict is in.

Trump and his lawyer have been laughing for the last 10 minutes - the c*nts getting off.

Id be stunned if he didnt get off.
TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:47:48 pm
Imminent .
Elmo!

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:48:47 pm
The fact it is so quick makes me lean towards guilty....

As people have been saying, it just needed 1 person to get him off, but I can't imaging every single juror could have been convinced so quickly into agreeing not guilty.
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:49:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:47:48 pm
Imminent .
guilty ---- pleeeeeeeeeease !!!!!!!!!
exiledintheUSA

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:49:40 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:48:47 pm
The fact it is so quick makes me lean towards guilty....

Certainly won't be hung after such a short deliberation.
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:52:28 pm
about 20 minutes ago the jury requested 30 minutes to complete the paperwork.
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:52:44 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 09:49:40 pm
Certainly won't be hung after such a short deliberation.
100%
Hazell

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 09:59:56 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:49:28 pm
guilty ---- pleeeeeeeeeease !!!!!!!!!

Ordinarily I'd hope so. He seems to be made of Teflon though, if he is found guilty, he's not going to go to jail and it feels like it'll only increase his chances of becoming President in November.
TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 10:02:07 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 09:49:40 pm
Certainly won't be hung after such a short deliberation.
Yes. Good point.

Can you not use the word hung though. It gets my hopes up.
KurtVerbose

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 10:04:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:02:07 pm
Yes. Good point.

Can you not use the word hung though. It gets my hopes up.

Would you prefer well endowed?
Mumm-Ra

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 10:04:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:49:28 pm
guilty ---- pleeeeeeeeeease !!!!!!!!!

He didn't enter any guilty pleas  :P
Yosser0_0

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 10:05:09 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:59:56 pm
Ordinarily I'd hope so. He seems to be made of Teflon though, if he is found guilty, he's not going to go to jail and it feels like it'll only increase his chances of becoming President in November.

Not sure it 'increases' his chances.
