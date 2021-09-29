Interesting. I guess this shows the jury is clued up and wants to be seen to be doing a thorough job of going through the evidence. Maybe they're looking to convince a couple of jury members.
Jury Instructions, as reported by CNN:
People back in the Court....EDIT - Jury has questions.From the Beeb - The jury has requested some evidence:The jury wants to see some of David Pecker's testimony regarding a conversation with Donald TrumpPecker's testimony regarding Karen McDougal's life rightsPeckers testimony regarding his meeting in Trump Tower with Michael Cohen and Donald TrumpCohens testimony regarding that same meeting
Is this normal in trials?
I'm wondering whether this relates to the judges direction regarding this:-They cannot convict Trump on Michael Cohens testimony alone because hes an accomplice, but they can use his evidence if corroborated with other evidence
for the love of god - NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Donald Trump has floated a possible advisory role for the tech billionaire Elon Musk if he were to retake the White House next year, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.
He did that last time too dont forget. Musk met him and realised he was too much of a fucking lunatic fir even him to work with
Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged. " - DJT
So when he does get off how is going to explain it?
