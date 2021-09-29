« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 392473 times)

Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7160 on: Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm »
People back in the Court....

EDIT - Jury has questions.

From the Beeb - The jury has requested some evidence:

The jury wants to see some of David Pecker's testimony regarding a conversation with Donald Trump
Pecker's testimony regarding Karen McDougal's life rights
Peckers testimony regarding his meeting in Trump Tower with Michael Cohen and Donald Trump
Cohens testimony regarding that same meeting
Online Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7161 on: Yesterday at 08:33:21 pm »
Interesting. I guess this shows the jury is clued up and wants to be seen to be doing a thorough job of going through the evidence. Maybe they're looking to convince a couple of jury members.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7162 on: Yesterday at 08:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:33:21 pm
Interesting. I guess this shows the jury is clued up and wants to be seen to be doing a thorough job of going through the evidence. Maybe they're looking to convince a couple of jury members.

There are a couple of lawyers on the jury. So hopefully they are asking for the testimony to highlight a point.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7163 on: Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm »
Is this normal in trials?
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7164 on: Yesterday at 08:36:24 pm »
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7165 on: Yesterday at 08:38:49 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm
People back in the Court....

EDIT - Jury has questions.

From the Beeb - The jury has requested some evidence:

The jury wants to see some of David Pecker's testimony regarding a conversation with Donald Trump
Pecker's testimony regarding Karen McDougal's life rights
Peckers testimony regarding his meeting in Trump Tower with Michael Cohen and Donald Trump
Cohens testimony regarding that same meeting

I'm wondering whether this relates to the judges direction regarding this:-

They cannot convict Trump on Michael Cohens testimony alone because hes an accomplice, but they can use his evidence if corroborated with other evidence
Online Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7166 on: Yesterday at 08:48:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm
Is this normal in trials?

I don't think it's unheard of for juries to request evidence or testimony to review. At the very least it's a sign of a competent jury that doesn't want to rely on memory or just be knee jerk because of who is in the dock.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7167 on: Yesterday at 08:57:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm
Is this normal in trials?
It would appear so, yes.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7168 on: Yesterday at 09:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:38:49 pm
I'm wondering whether this relates to the judges direction regarding this:-

They cannot convict Trump on Michael Cohens testimony alone because hes an accomplice, but they can use his evidence if corroborated with other evidence

I think so - the jury has asked for a reclarification of the Judges instructions.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7169 on: Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm »
Stolen off twitter

Quote
Trump fans have not been so keen on something being hung since Mike Pence in 2020
Online TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7170 on: Yesterday at 09:37:34 pm »
Jury deliberations have ended for the day & will continue tomorrow
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7171 on: Yesterday at 10:20:52 pm »
for the love of god - NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Donald Trump has floated a possible advisory role for the tech billionaire Elon Musk if he were to retake the White House next year, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7172 on: Yesterday at 10:58:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:20:52 pm
for the love of god - NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Donald Trump has floated a possible advisory role for the tech billionaire Elon Musk if he were to retake the White House next year, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.
He did that last time too dont forget.  Musk met him and realised he was too much of a fucking lunatic fir even him to work with
Offline GreatEx

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7173 on: Today at 12:15:20 am »
Mutually assured destruction. Bring it on.
Offline thejbs

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7174 on: Today at 08:23:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:17 pm
He did that last time too dont forget.  Musk met him and realised he was too much of a fucking lunatic fir even him to work with

Not entirely true. Musk met him (twice I think) and decided to join the advisory council. He was part of it for 6 months before leaving due to a disagreement about the Paris agreement.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7175 on: Today at 09:37:55 am »
Quote
Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged. " - DJT

So when he does get off how is going to explain it?
Online TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7176 on: Today at 09:42:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:37:55 am
So when he does get off how is going to explain it?

Hes correct of course given Mother Theresa died about 25 years back.
