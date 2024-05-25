« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7120 on: Today at 03:20:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Get off as in not be found guilty.

Theyve got to show that not only did Cohen pay Stormy, but theyve also got to prove that he did so at Trumps behest.

Now, we have Cohens word that he did tell him too (and pretty much only that?), but given Cohens previous record for being a self confessed liar and that hes said quite publicly that he wants Trump in gaol, I think its quite a big ask for all of a jury to convict him behind reasonable doubt. Neither Cohen or Daniels seem high quality witnesses to me.  I know that the prosecution claimed that this was the very reason why Trump had picked Cohen for the job, but it didnt seem that good an argument to me as it can work both ways

I mean does it matter anyway? Hes been found culpable of rape and none of them give two shits.
They've done that. Cohen paid Daniels the hush money, Trump paid this back to Cohen in instalments.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7121 on: Today at 03:39:44 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:20:43 pm
They've done that. Cohen paid Daniels the hush money, Trump paid this back to Cohen in instalments.
Ah, but the jury need to be convinced that Trump knew what this money was for specifically  and that he directed Cohen to do it. Not just that Trump paid Cohen money.

I mean, we all think hes guilty as sin, but its a different level of proof a
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7122 on: Today at 03:47:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:39:44 pm
Ah, but the jury need to be convinced that Trump knew what this money was for specifically  and that he directed Cohen to do it. Not just that Trump paid Cohen money.

I mean, we all think hes guilty as sin, but its a different level of proof a

The (34) felony charges relate to falsifying business records to cover up the payout.  As per usual, its the cover up that  is damaging as opposed to the original action.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7123 on: Today at 03:51:09 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:47:10 pm
The (34) felony charges relate to falsifying business records to cover up the payout.  As per usual, its the cover up that  is damaging as opposed to the original action.
Again though, you have to evidence that this was expressly at the behest of Trump and not down to known liar and cheat Cohen going awol.  Where is the evidence of that outside of Cohens testimony? 

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7124 on: Today at 03:55:58 pm
So, in a nutshell, the question is do the jurors belive Trump or Cohen?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7125 on: Today at 03:58:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:51:09 pm
Again though, you have to evidence that this was expressly at the behest of Trump and not down to known liar and cheat Cohen going awol.  Where is the evidence of that outside of Cohens testimony? 



Id guess (havent followed the case so could be completely wrong) Trump may have signed off the (falsified) business records?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7126 on: Today at 03:59:15 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:55:58 pm
So, in a nutshell, the question is do the jurors belive Trump or Cohen?
Well Trump hasnt testified so!
For me, its have they proven beyond reasonable doubt that it was Trump who directed Cohen (a man who is a self confessed liar and a cheat).

Delends on the nuances of their legal system maybe too?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7127 on: Today at 04:00:07 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:58:18 pm
Id guess (havent followed the case so could be completely wrong) Trump may have signed off the (falsified) business records?
Im sure he did.  It does that prove he knew they were falsified ?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7128 on: Today at 04:15:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:51:09 pm
Again though, you have to evidence that this was expressly at the behest of Trump and not down to known liar and cheat Cohen going awol.  Where is the evidence of that outside of Cohens testimony? 

Prosecution in their sum up reminded the jury of several times Trump publicly admitted he "reimbursed" Cohen.

Pecker and Davidson also gave evidence they viewed Cohen as obviously representing Trump.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7129 on: Today at 04:19:03 pm
Honestly, I have followed this quite closely and the prosecution has easily cleared their hurdle whereas the defence was laughable. Like, their defence was that Trump never had sex with Daniels, that it was all made up. Nobody believes that. Their defence was Cohen is a liar, well duh, he used to get paid for lying by Trump and went to jail for the same set of circumstances.

My fear, like most observers, is one maga c*nt on the jury who will just stick their fingers in their ears and go lalalalalalala....
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7130 on: Today at 04:21:57 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:19:03 pm

My fear, like most observers, is one maga c*nt on the jury who will just stick their fingers in their ears and go lalalalalalala....

Maybe that one juror who was selected despite stating that he gets his news from Truth Social.........
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7131 on: Today at 04:23:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:55:58 pm
So, in a nutshell, the question is do the jurors belive Trump or Cohen?
No it's not about Cohen at all. Cohen is a bit of a side-show in all this. It's weather the jury believe the prosecutions case about whether Trump committed business fraud.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7132 on: Today at 04:28:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Get off as in not be found guilty.

Theyve got to show that not only did Cohen pay Stormy, but theyve also got to prove that he did so at Trumps behest.

Now, we have Cohens word that he did tell him too (and pretty much only that?), but given Cohens previous record for being a self confessed liar and that hes said quite publicly that he wants Trump in gaol, I think its quite a big ask for all of a jury to convict him behind reasonable doubt. Neither Cohen or Daniels seem high quality witnesses to me.  I know that the prosecution claimed that this was the very reason why Trump had picked Cohen for the job, but it didnt seem that good an argument to me as it can work both ways

I mean does it matter anyway? Hes been found culpable of rape and none of them give two shits.
I suspect that I have been watching it closer than you (American wife and I used to live there). That is not at all my impression I have gained (not that I have followed all the evidence in the minutiae).

The evidence presented by Cohen is supported by documentary evidence. Including the invoice for his payment to Daniels used by Allen Weisselberg to total up what Trump would need to pay Cohen to fully compensate the costs uncured. And every co-conspirator who turns states evidence is by definition a liar.

There was no retainer agreement in effect between Trump and Cohen at the time. And Cohen performed only 10 hours of work for Trump during that period. That does not total $420,000 (to cover tax and other expenses incurred by Cohen) - not even for a lawyer in the US.

The defense fucked up using Robert Costello as a witness. The defense have provided no coherent story to explain the twelve $35K payments to Cohen (matching the hand penned totals by Weisselberg on the Daniels invoice).

I am not suggesting that Trump will be convicted, as it takes only one juror to prevent this. But I think the chances of him being acquitted are remote in the extreme.

Well, I guess we will know soon enough - perhaps by the end of the week.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7133 on: Today at 04:29:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:14:14 pm
* I might be hedging as I want him convicted and fear the worst.
And that, I fully understand.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7134 on: Today at 04:29:26 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:19:03 pm
Honestly, I have followed this quite closely and the prosecution has easily cleared their hurdle whereas the defence was laughable. Like, their defence was that Trump never had sex with Daniels, that it was all made up. Nobody believes that. Their defence was Cohen is a liar, well duh, he used to get paid for lying by Trump and went to jail for the same set of circumstances.

My fear, like most observers, is one maga c*nt on the jury who will just stick their fingers in their ears and go lalalalalalala....
One juror gets nearly all their news from truth social.  So when I argued about having to convince beyond reasonable doubt, I really men just that one juror. 


Lock the orange chimp up I say
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7135 on: Today at 04:31:06 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:55:58 pm
So, in a nutshell, the question is do the jurors belive Trump or Cohen?
No. I have not heard the jury instructions, but the expectation was that they will include that jurors do not need to believe Cohen to find Trump guilty - the documents would be enough.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7136 on: Today at 04:31:38 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:28:41 pm
I suspect that I have been watching it closer than you (American wife and I used to live there). That is not at all my impression I have gained (not that I have followed all the evidence in the minutiae).

The evidence presented by Cohen is supported by documentary evidence. Including the invoice for his payment to Daniels used by Allen Weisselberg to total up what Trump would need to pay Cohen to fully compensate the costs uncured. And every co-conspirator who turns states evidence is by definition a liar.

There was no retainer agreement in effect between Trump and Cohen at the time. And Cohen performed only 10 hours of work for Trump during that period. That does not total $420,000 (to cover tax and other expenses incurred by Cohen) - not even for a lawyer in the US.

The defense fucked up using Robert Costello as a witness. The defense have provided no coherent story to explain the twelve $35K payments to Cohen (matching the hand penned totals by Weisselberg on the Daniels invoice).

I am not suggesting that Trump will be convicted, as it takes only one juror to prevent this. But I think the chances of him being acquitted are remote in the extreme.

Well, I guess we will know soon enough - perhaps by the end of the week.
You almost certainly have been to be fair!

But my inner chimp worries about convincing every member of the jury of what is bleeding obvious!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7137 on: Today at 04:31:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:00:07 pm
Im sure he did.  It does that prove he knew they were falsified ?

Pleading ignorance to the law is no defence generally in the UK, although it may be to some extent in the US.  But not sure if the defence is following that line of defence.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7138 on: Today at 04:32:31 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:19:03 pm
Honestly, I have followed this quite closely and the prosecution has easily cleared their hurdle whereas the defence was laughable. Like, their defence was that Trump never had sex with Daniels, that it was all made up. Nobody believes that. Their defence was Cohen is a liar, well duh, he used to get paid for lying by Trump and went to jail for the same set of circumstances.

My fear, like most observers, is one maga c*nt on the jury who will just stick their fingers in their ears and go lalalalalalala....
This is as I see it too.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7139 on: Today at 04:36:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:31:38 pm
You almost certainly have been to be fair!

But my inner chimp worries about convincing every member of the jury of what is bleeding obvious!
Yep. It takes just a single nutter. And, it would seem, half the US population are now nutters.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7140 on: Today at 04:38:02 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:36:26 pm
Yep. It takes just a single nutter. And, it would seem, half the US population are now nutters.
Im going to California in the summer. And even there its really important to go nowhere near discussing politics.  Because this Trump shit is so far form even our corrupt Tossers that I dont even begin to understand the appeal of voting for a rapist.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7141 on: Today at 04:39:42 pm
CNN have a jury deliberation clock :D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7142 on: Today at 04:40:17 pm
And the Jury is out in deliberations..... tick, tock, peach mutha.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7143 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:39:42 pm
CNN have a jury deliberation clock :D

Absolute theatre.

I bet it'll be quick, the Truth Social juror will be steadfast.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7144 on: Today at 04:43:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:39:44 pm
Ah, but the jury need to be convinced that Trump knew what this money was for specifically  and that he directed Cohen to do it. Not just that Trump paid Cohen money.

I mean, we all think hes guilty as sin, but its a different level of proof a
Well I think Cohen said I wanted paying for it which makes more sense than him saying I paid the money myself. why would Cohen pay the money himself. Cohen provided the court with the cheque usedto pay off Daniels. Weissenberg Trumps accountant reimbursed Cohen with the money, afaik, the court have seen those cheques, question is why would Cohen pay Daniels so much money off his own bat. we know Daniels knew Trump and we know they had sex and Trump wanted to cover it up. the only explanation for Cohen paying her this money is because Trump wanted him to do it, Cohen had to have a reason to pay this money, the only explanation that adds up is Trump wanted him to do it.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7145 on: Today at 04:44:01 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:39:42 pm
CNN have a jury deliberation clock :D
But of course they do. They'll next have Richard Quest in jury room simulator.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7146 on: Today at 04:55:37 pm
I wish Trump would  just hurry up and get on with the inevitable.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7147 on: Today at 04:56:51 pm
Jury Instructions, as reported by CNN:
Quote
Judge Juan Merchan delivered his instructions to jurors before they began deliberations in former President Donald Trumps hush money trial.

Heres what Merchan told the jury:

    They must not make a decision based on biases or stereotypes;
    They must set aside personal differences;
    They must not speculate how long sentencing may be or what the punishment might be  thats up to the judge;
    They cant hold it against Trump for not testifying;
    The people must prove beyond a reasonable doubt every element of the crime. He reminds the jury it must not rest its verdict on speculation;
    They can consider whether a witness hopes to receive a benefit related to the trial, or if they have an interest in how the case ends;
    They cannot convict Trump on Michael Cohens testimony alone because hes an accomplice, but they can use his evidence if corroborated with other evidence;
    The jury must be unanimous if they find Trump guilty on each count  on whether he committed the crime personally, acted in concert with others or both;
    They must determine if Trump conspired to promote someone or prevent them from public office by unlawful means;
    They should deliberate with a view toward reaching an agreement, without surrendering individual judgement;
    Jurors notes cannot be used in place of evidence;
    The foreperson will deliver the verdict for each count after deliberations are over;
    They must surrender their phones, and can only discuss the case when all 12 of them are together.

Merchan explained some key laws in the case:

On the law applicable to falsifying business records, Merchan told the jury:

"You must find beyond a reasonable doubt first that he solicited requested, commanded, importuned or intentionally aided that person to engage in that conduct and second that he did so with the state of mind required with the commission of the offense."

He also explained what makes a person guilty of falsifying business records in the first degree  explaining that they must have the intent to defraud  including the intent to commit another crime or conceal the commission of one.

On what constitutes a violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act: It is unlawful for an individual to willfully make a contribution to any candidate running for office, including the presidency, exceeding certain limits which in the relevant years was $2,700, Merchan tells the jury.

He also walked the jury through what they must find in the different counts levelled against Trump. Merchan explained what tax law violations were and said it was unlawful for a person to willfully produce a tax statement or document that's false.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7148 on: Today at 04:57:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:55:37 pm
I wish Trump would  just hurry up and get on with the inevitable.
The stress might get me there first.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7149 on: Today at 05:01:06 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:57:20 pm
The stress might get me there first.
You got that I meant just dropping dead then ;D

Look, hes got 10 years at most anyway.  Consider it a shirt cut to happiness
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7150 on: Today at 05:03:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:06 pm
You got that I meant just dropping dead then ;D

Look, hes got 10 years at most anyway.  Consider it a shirt cut to happiness

Being overweight may be beneficial for older people, so Trump could be around for a while looking at his waistline.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7151 on: Today at 05:10:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:06 pm
You got that I meant just dropping dead then ;D

Look, hes got 10 years at most anyway.  Consider it a shirt cut to happiness
Yeah, I assumed that's what you were implying. I expect most here feel similarly and understood. ;D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7152 on: Today at 05:22:34 pm
Corky, what does this line mean?

"You must find beyond a reasonable doubt first that he solicited requested, commanded, importuned or intentionally aided that person to engage in that conduct and second that he did so with the state of mind required with the commission of the offense."

Is it that he had mental capacity at the time or is it that he wasn't ignorant of the law?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7153 on: Today at 05:26:00 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:22:34 pm
Corky, what does this line mean?

"You must find beyond a reasonable doubt first that he solicited requested, commanded, importuned or intentionally aided that person to engage in that conduct and second that he did so with the state of mind required with the commission of the offense."

Is it that he had mental capacity at the time or is it that he wasn't ignorant of the law?
Isnt that pretty much what I said my concern was?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7154 on: Today at 05:26:11 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:22:34 pm
Corky, what does this line mean?

"You must find beyond a reasonable doubt first that he solicited requested, commanded, importuned or intentionally aided that person to engage in that conduct and second that he did so with the state of mind required with the commission of the offense."

Is it that he had mental capacity at the time or is it that he wasn't ignorant of the law?

"Ignorantia juris non excusat" is a thing in the US, isn't it? Usually only an exception in cases of, say, complex tax laws.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7155 on: Today at 06:00:15 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:22:34 pm
Corky, what does this line mean?

"You must find beyond a reasonable doubt first that he solicited requested, commanded, importuned or intentionally aided that person to engage in that conduct and second that he did so with the state of mind required with the commission of the offense."

Is it that he had mental capacity at the time or is it that he wasn't ignorant of the law?

I take that as, he wanted it to be what the crime was, i.e. paying the money that way to keep his affair secret to not fuck up his campaign=the payment was made to help his campaign and not because he didn't want Melania to find out. I seem to remember that the latter has been shown to not be the case by the prosecutors by having someone testify that Trump didn't give a fuck about whether Melania would find out by saying something along the lines of "If she leaves me, there'll be dozens of others waiting to replace her".
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7156 on: Today at 06:42:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:06 pm
You got that I meant just dropping dead then ;D

Look, hes got 10 years at most anyway.  Consider it a shirt cut to happiness

10 years is too much of a tassel, far better commenting quickly off the cuff...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7157 on: Today at 06:48:06 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:22:34 pm
Corky, what does this line mean?

"You must find beyond a reasonable doubt first that he solicited requested, commanded, importuned or intentionally aided that person to engage in that conduct and second that he did so with the state of mind required with the commission of the offense."

Is it that he had mental capacity at the time or is it that he wasn't ignorant of the law?

That he was responsible for the other person engaging in the course of conduct AND he had mens rea?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7158 on: Today at 07:30:41 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:22:34 pm
Corky, what does this line mean?

"You must find beyond a reasonable doubt first that he solicited requested, commanded, importuned or intentionally aided that person to engage in that conduct and second that he did so with the state of mind required with the commission of the offense."

Is it that he had mental capacity at the time or is it that he wasn't ignorant of the law?

I would take it to mean intent. I think its an element of the conspiracy offence, that he had the same intent for the offence to be committed as the person who he got to do the actual committing.


Edit: just to expand on this, part of the charge is that he organised the payments to sway an election. Like, if he had said he did it to save his marriage, and he was believed, hed be good.  Doing it to sway an election elevates the offences to the felony level so intent is very important.

Paying off someone is not a offence. Cooking the books on the payment is a misdemeanour. Cooking the books on the payment to save your marriage is still only a misdemeanour. Cooking the books on the payment to sway an election is a felony.
Last Edit: Today at 07:46:34 pm by Corkboy
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7159 on: Today at 08:02:24 pm
Thanks Corky and everyone.
Fingers crossed this is done and he's guilty by tea time Friday.

And I with the media would stop broadcasting his deranged rants outside court.
