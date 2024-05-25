Get off as in not be found guilty.



Theyve got to show that not only did Cohen pay Stormy, but theyve also got to prove that he did so at Trumps behest.



Now, we have Cohens word that he did tell him too (and pretty much only that?), but given Cohens previous record for being a self confessed liar and that hes said quite publicly that he wants Trump in gaol, I think its quite a big ask for all of a jury to convict him behind reasonable doubt. Neither Cohen or Daniels seem high quality witnesses to me. I know that the prosecution claimed that this was the very reason why Trump had picked Cohen for the job, but it didnt seem that good an argument to me as it can work both ways



I mean does it matter anyway? Hes been found culpable of rape and none of them give two shits.



I suspect that I have been watching it closer than you (American wife and I used to live there). That is not at all my impression I have gained (not that I have followed all the evidence in the minutiae).The evidence presented by Cohen is supported by documentary evidence. Including the invoice for his payment to Daniels used by Allen Weisselberg to total up what Trump would need to pay Cohen to fully compensate the costs uncured. And every co-conspirator who turns states evidence is by definition a liar.There was no retainer agreement in effect between Trump and Cohen at the time. And Cohen performed only 10 hours of work for Trump during that period. That does not total $420,000 (to cover tax and other expenses incurred by Cohen) - not even for a lawyer in the US.The defense fucked up using Robert Costello as a witness. The defense have provided no coherent story to explain the twelve $35K payments to Cohen (matching the hand penned totals by Weisselberg on the Daniels invoice).I am not suggesting that Trump will be convicted, as it takes only one juror to prevent this. But I think the chances of him being acquitted are remote in the extreme.Well, I guess we will know soon enough - perhaps by the end of the week.