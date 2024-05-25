« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Get off as in not be found guilty.

Theyve got to show that not only did Cohen pay Stormy, but theyve also got to prove that he did so at Trumps behest.

Now, we have Cohens word that he did tell him too (and pretty much only that?), but given Cohens previous record for being a self confessed liar and that hes said quite publicly that he wants Trump in gaol, I think its quite a big ask for all of a jury to convict him behind reasonable doubt. Neither Cohen or Daniels seem high quality witnesses to me.  I know that the prosecution claimed that this was the very reason why Trump had picked Cohen for the job, but it didnt seem that good an argument to me as it can work both ways

I mean does it matter anyway? Hes been found culpable of rape and none of them give two shits.
They've done that. Cohen paid Daniels the hush money, Trump paid this back to Cohen in instalments.
