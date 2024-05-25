Get off as in not be found guilty.
Theyve got to show that not only did Cohen pay Stormy, but theyve also got to prove that he did so at Trumps behest.
Now, we have Cohens word that he did tell him too (and pretty much only that?), but given Cohens previous record for being a self confessed liar and that hes said quite publicly that he wants Trump in gaol, I think its quite a big ask for all of a jury to convict him behind reasonable doubt. Neither Cohen or Daniels seem high quality witnesses to me. I know that the prosecution claimed that this was the very reason why Trump had picked Cohen for the job, but it didnt seem that good an argument to me as it can work both ways
I mean does it matter anyway? Hes been found culpable of rape and none of them give two shits.
They've done that. Cohen paid Daniels the hush money, Trump paid this back to Cohen in instalments.