He doesn't need 51%, not even close. The electoral college means you can have a multiple million loss in the popular vote, but still win the Presidency. And it, by the nature of the States that skew this, means it is *always* a right winger who this can happen to. That is the real problem with American Democracy - and whenever you bring it up to those on the right, who the EV favours, they use the argument "oh, but we are not a Democracy, we are a Republic"



Indeed. At first glance, it looks like Biden stomped him in 2020. He won by over 7 million votes, a 4.5% margin of victory, and by a score of 306 to 232 in the EC. Yet, he won 4 states by less than 1.2%, and 6 states by less than 3%. If just 80,000 people in four specific areas voted for Trump instead of Biden, he would have won the election! By contrast, Trump only won one state by less than 3%.