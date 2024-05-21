« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 388196 times)

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,191
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7080 on: Yesterday at 09:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on May 20, 2024, 09:12:44 am
He doesn't need 51%, not even close.  The electoral college means you can have a multiple million loss in the popular vote, but still win the Presidency.  And it, by the nature of the States that skew this, means it is *always* a right winger who this can happen to.  That is the real problem with American Democracy - and whenever you bring it up to those on the right, who the EV favours, they use the argument "oh, but we are not a Democracy, we are a Republic"
Indeed. At first glance, it looks like Biden stomped him in 2020. He won by over 7 million votes, a 4.5% margin of victory, and by a score of 306 to 232 in the EC. Yet, he won 4 states by less than 1.2%, and 6 states by less than 3%. If just 80,000 people in four specific areas voted for Trump instead of Biden, he would have won the election! By contrast, Trump only won one state by less than 3%.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,067
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7081 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:35:18 pm
they need to convince every single jury member including the one who gets his news from truth social. 

I doubt we'd see a unanimous verdict on the Earth not being flat :(
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7082 on: Yesterday at 11:20:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm
I doubt we'd see a unanimous verdict on the Earth not being flat :(
:)
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7083 on: Today at 12:13:17 am »
Virtually zero chance he get's convicted on anything here. Which will only add to 'Witch Hunt' statements.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #7084 on: Today at 01:32:35 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Up
« previous next »
 