Only point I can agree with is Kirschner. Maddows is superb, articulate bringing together old evidence and new evidence to give the full picture to prove why Trump is corrupt as well as a dangerous traitor. she has a superb memory, imo one of the best around, it's easy to comment on new evidence, remembering old evidence that's also relevant to the point she is making puts her in a different class to most political commentators.



Am not shocked at your opinions as there are many people around the world who can't see very dangerous psychopathic narcissistic fascists for what they are, sad would be a better word, you think Trumps offences aren't that serious.?



If Maddows floats your boat then rock on mate. Who you watch, what you consume, and the conclusions you draw are entirely your own prerogative. All I'd offer in way of response is: not all of us see American media in the same light. What may appear as an articulate presentation of the evidence to you, may appear as rehashed hyper-obsessive diatribe to others.Did you by chance read the end of my post where I pointed to the erosion of middle-ground? And how frenzied people have become when discussing all matters relating to Trump? Do you not see how the bollox you've just posted kind of proves my point? I literally said Trump is an unscrupulous criminal who's guilty of breaking the law. I even underscored it with a disclaimer confirming my dislike for the guyYet amazingly, you managed to overlook all of that, and just launched into a rant accusing me of not being able to see Trump for what he is? And that I'm "sad" for thinking Trumps offences aren't that serious? Sorry mate, but get fucked with that. I know what Trump is and the dangers he poses to democracy. I've said so in this very thread (and others) numerous fucking times. I don't need you or Maddows to explain it to me ad nauseamThe point I was making, before you got all trigger happy, is that the hyper-obsessive style of Maddows/O'Donnell/Kirschner et al is just as damaging to public discourse as the bollox that comes from the right. As evidenced by the fact that we're having this very fucking conversation. Now do you get it?