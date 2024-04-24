« previous next »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7000 on: Today at 12:22:51 am
I have no opinion on MSNBC but agree with oldfordie on the seriousness of Trump's crimes. The only thing saving America from catastrophe was the laziness and ineptitude of Trump's plan, but the intent was extreme, and if America decides to walk past it then they've created an awful president (that was an auto correct of "precedent" but I'm leaving it in! )
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7001 on: Today at 07:58:54 am
Are there trials lined up for his part in the failed insurrection?
Or is it 'enough' to keep him out of the Whitehouse. Not the punishment he deserves, but absolutely the minimum requirement.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7002 on: Today at 08:27:16 am
Is this the Celebrity and Prostitute Blow Football Competition thread?

I only want to know so I can make a donation to the Homeless Ponies charity.

Thank you.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7003 on: Today at 10:09:53 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:58:54 am
Are there trials lined up for his part in the failed insurrection?
Or is it 'enough' to keep him out of the Whitehouse. Not the punishment he deserves, but absolutely the minimum requirement.

Lined up, but looking likely to be pushed back until after the election. So they may never happen.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7004 on: Today at 10:52:05 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:44:26 pm
Only point I can agree with is Kirschner. Maddows is superb, articulate bringing together old evidence and new evidence to give the full picture to prove why Trump is corrupt as well as a dangerous traitor. she has a superb memory, imo one of the best around, it's easy to comment on new evidence, remembering old evidence that's also relevant to the point she is making puts her in a different class to most political commentators.

If Maddows floats your boat then rock on mate. Who you watch, what you consume, and the conclusions you draw are entirely your own prerogative. All I'd offer in way of response is: not all of us see American media in the same light. What may appear as an articulate presentation of the evidence to you, may appear as rehashed hyper-obsessive diatribe to others.

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:44:26 pm
Am not shocked at your opinions as there are many people around the world who can't see very dangerous psychopathic narcissistic fascists for what they are, sad would be a better word, you think Trumps offences aren't that serious.?

Did you by chance read the end of my post where I pointed to the erosion of middle-ground? And how frenzied people have become when discussing all matters relating to Trump? Do you not see how the bollox you've just posted kind of proves my point? I literally said Trump is an unscrupulous criminal who's guilty of breaking the law. I even underscored it with a disclaimer confirming my dislike for the guy

Yet amazingly, you managed to overlook all of that, and just launched into a rant accusing me of not being able to see Trump for what he is? And that I'm "sad" for thinking Trumps offences aren't that serious? Sorry mate, but get fucked with that. I know what Trump is and the dangers he poses to democracy. I've said so in this very thread (and others) numerous fucking times. I don't need you or Maddows to explain it to me ad nauseam

The point I was making, before you got all trigger happy, is that the hyper-obsessive style of Maddows/O'Donnell/Kirschner et al is just as damaging to public discourse as the bollox that comes from the right. As evidenced by the fact that we're having this very fucking conversation. Now do you get it?

 
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #7005 on: Today at 11:14:38 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:52:05 am
The point I was making, before you got all trigger happy, is that the hyper-obsessive style of Maddows/O'Donnell/Kirschner et al is just as damaging to public discourse as the bollox that comes from the right. As evidenced by the fact that we're having this very fucking conversation. Now do you get it?

This from John Stewart the other week nails it.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 24, 2024, 08:46:38 am
John Stewart did a really good piece on the media hype around such basic trial. He make some really valid points especially if Trump gets off.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zqkf2U5jcE0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zqkf2U5jcE0</a>
