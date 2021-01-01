Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
News and Current Affairs
Topic:
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted (Read 375245 times)
thejbs
well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,776
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6920 on:
Today
at 08:19:22 am
My national pride on reading that one of the jurors was Irish-born, was quickly dashed when he said he gets his news from Fox and the Daily Mail. 🤦🏻
thejbs
well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,776
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #6921 on:
Today
at 11:39:08 am
As expected, the self-immolator died. Seems he was a bit of a conspiracy nut. A Democrat in his youth who seemed to despise both Trump and Biden as fascists.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
News and Current Affairs
»
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
