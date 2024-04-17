Yeah I vaguely remembered that, couldn't remember how it ended. Reading the results of that trial it seems like that was a big waste of time and all.On a fundamental level, I just don't care about politicians having affairs. At all, regardless of what side they're on (doesn't mean I wouldn't enjoy some gossip about someone I don't like, I'm only human). Seems completely irrelevant and prudish to think otherwise.Paying hush money to someone to stop them exposing an embarrassing (but consensual, not illegal or underage) affair doesn't outrage me. If anything the person receiving the hush money to keep quiet about something they willingly did seems more morally at fault, but whatever, more power to them, they don't outrage me either. As long as there's no crime, no victim, it's just a seedy little transaction between two people.As far as campaign finance violations, if you're fleecing your contributors to spend money on cars and holidays, that should be punished. If you're hiding contributions from foreign govts or shady bad actors, that should be punished. But this was just...what? A bit of accounting to conceal a hush money payment about an affair which as I said, I don't care about.Just doesn't get my justice juices flowing, what can I say. I'm fine with it being exposed and reported on, if politicians are trying to act morally superior their hypocrisy should be laid bare, but criminal trials? Take the name Trump out of the story and replace it with Clinton and I'd say the same thing, and I bet a few of you would be more inclined to agree.