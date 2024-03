'Fun' is what gets me.



'That was so fun'.

Quote

And also, 'will you write me'.



But on the English side - 'how do you do?'



'How do I do what?'



Well, how about 'funner' and 'funnest'!? Of course, none of this is inherently wrong. It is the nature of language to evolve. It is just weird to us.Quite. There are lots of British English phrases which are weird when you think about them. Especially idioms.As for accents: my brother and his family were visiting and he could not get the girl at the sandwich counter to understand 'butter' (northern UK accent). I took over - same result. My Californian wife had to translate for us: 'budda'.