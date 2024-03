But it is a third of the money owing. The whole point is to secure the full amount in the event that his appeal fails. Special treatment for Trump again. It is shocking, but no longer surprising. This does not happen for anyone else in this situation.



Exactly. I wrote a little while back that the bond is collateral on the appeal. Do you think you could convince a bank to give you a mortgage for 3 times the value of the house being used as collateral, and them lose their main mechanism to force you to pay what you owe if you default?He's convinced the court to accept a third of the value of what he owes as collateral. If he goes on to lose the appeal then the court has then got to try to recover the rest, and you know he's not going to just pay up. It's maddening how the world lines up to bend over backwards for this guy whilst he just whines about it being unfair and throws tantrums until he gets his way. And somehow 10s of millions of people consider him 'strong' and a worthy, competent leader.